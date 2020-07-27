 Skip to content
CTV News
18
    More: Weird, Detroit, Detroit River, Windsor Hum, Noise pollution, Ontario, sides of the Canada-U.S. border, The Hum, Windsor, Ontario  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Take off every 'Zug'!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The "totally revived steel industry." You can guess who said that.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Makes sense. Origins of ultra-low frequencies are hard to locate. Happily, this allows you to put the subwoofer anywhere in room.

/csb
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yay! He can finally tune his guitar proper.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One of the members of Hanson died?
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Makes sense. Origins of ultra-low frequencies are hard to locate. Happily, this allows you to put the subwoofer anywhere in room.

/csb


I'm no sound engineer.  Isn't it weird you don't get the hum on the US side as you are closer to Zug? I'm in that area plenty, both on land and water, and I have never noticed any hum. Would it have a dead-zone like that and then only hum across the river?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Caramba - Hubba Hubba Zoot Zoot
Youtube bd2qsC-PuJQ
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It was just the peons working.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Zug Zug
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hanson f*cking sucks.

/Graduated from high school in '97.
//So I know what I am talking about.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But Art Bell told me years ago that mysterious hums were caused by HAARP and other government experiments.  What am I to believe now?
 
ironpig
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Herb Utsmelz: Makes sense. Origins of ultra-low frequencies are hard to locate. Happily, this allows you to put the subwoofer anywhere in room.

/csb

I'm no sound engineer.  Isn't it weird you don't get the hum on the US side as you are closer to Zug? I'm in that area plenty, both on land and water, and I have never noticed any hum. Would it have a dead-zone like that and then only hum across the river?


I would guess it resonates through rock so it would depend on how the rock layers are situated.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If only we could make devices that indicate the direction of the source of a particular frequency of sound.  I realize that sounds like science-fiction but, maybe someone could be inspired by that and actually make such a device.  Yeah, right.  And teleport us to the sun, amirite?
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hanson - MMMBop (Official Video)
Youtube NHozn0YXAeE

/thisIsFark
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Iggie: But Art Bell told me years ago that mysterious hums were caused by HAARP and other government experiments.  What am I to believe now?


The steel mill was just a CIA front for a mind control installation.  Durr.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I'm no sound engineer.  Isn't it weird you don't get the hum on the US side as you are closer to Zug? I'm in that area plenty, both on land and water, and I have never noticed any hum. Would it have a dead-zone like that and then only hum across the river?


These can be a factor.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is how I imagine it finally going out:

https://youtu.be/_asNhzXq72w
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not even sure which thread I'm in
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
HOTY here.
 
