 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSLS Virginia)   Fug da polic--- wait, what?   (wsls.com) divider line
30
    More: Interesting, Police, police tape, Crime, tear gas, downtown Richmond, Richmond police headquarters, guise of Black Lives Matter, police department  
•       •       •

1417 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2020 at 11:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Six people were arrested. The mayor of Richmond thanked the Black Lives Matter protesters he said tried to stop the white supremacists from spearheading the violence.

Cool. More of this part, please.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You won't see this one on FAUXNews.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When are the feds going to step in and prosecute this as a racially motivated hate crime?

*sound of crickets*
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flashback. GOP angry about false-flag incidents that never happened. Every time they make a false accusation it is basically a confession.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who and how pays them?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reason 999 that Charles Manson was so completely stupid it hurts. F him and his fans.
 
Trik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image 640x360]


I would have been shocked if they hadn't blamed white supremacists.
 
Trik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Reason 999 that Charles Manson was so completely stupid it hurts. F him and his fans.


3.img-dpreview.comView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I suspect this has been happening all along.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fug?  Does subby read Warhammer 40k?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: I suspect this has been happening all along.


What I don't understand, is how someone justifies it to themselves that this is the right thing to do.

It really should be a, "Are we the baddies?" moment.

I mean, surely they can't be thinking, "Thugs are bad and we'll show them how much of thugs black people are, by thugging hard and pretending we're them because they're not thugging hard enough? [...four hours later...] Look, look at these thugs! Look what they did."
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Fug?  Does subby read Warhammer 40k?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


HAVE YOU EVER HAD TO EXPLAIN SPURDO TO A DRUNK PURPLE HOARS FROM A WEBSITE WHOSE EMBLEM IS A SQUIRREL WITH LARGE NUTS WHO JUST WANTS TO KNOW WHETHER THIS INDICATES FARKISTANIANS ARE LOSING SATISFACTION WITH THEIR LEADERSHIP AND SWITCHING TO BUDWEISER FROM HEINEKEN?
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Who and how pays them?


I don't think chuckle-f*cks like this need to be paid in dollars.

These dipsh*ts are true believers, the most they will need is a gofundme for their legal bills after.  After all, Hamas doesn't pay the rock slingers or the bus-stop knife men themselves...they just promise to compensate their surviving family.  Less overhead that way...violent psychos are cheeeeeeap.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
the only think shocking about this is that it was acknowledged by the police.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I blame the Mohawks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: kittyhas1000legs: Fug?  Does subby read Warhammer 40k?

[Fark user image image 630x630]
[Fark user image image 850x478]

HAVE YOU EVER HAD TO EXPLAIN SPURDO TO A DRUNK PURPLE HOARS FROM A WEBSITE WHOSE EMBLEM IS A SQUIRREL WITH LARGE NUTS WHO JUST WANTS TO KNOW WHETHER THIS INDICATES FARKISTANIANS ARE LOSING SATISFACTION WITH THEIR LEADERSHIP AND SWITCHING TO BUDWEISER FROM HEINEKEN?


You're right. I need to see which came first: Spurdo or Dan Abnett using "fug" and "feth" before things get all ploin-shaped.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dyhchong: RedVentrue: I suspect this has been happening all along.

What I don't understand, is how someone justifies it to themselves that this is the right thing to do.

It really should be a, "Are we the baddies?" moment.

I mean, surely they can't be thinking, "Thugs are bad and we'll show them how much of thugs black people are, by thugging hard and pretending we're them because they're not thugging hard enough? [...four hours later...] Look, look at these thugs! Look what they did."


spoiler alert :: they don't think it's the right thing to do. they hate so much that they don't care
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did they overturn the Obvious tag as well?
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So did the white supremacists leave their badges at home?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dyhchong: RedVentrue: I suspect this has been happening all along.

What I don't understand, is how someone justifies it to themselves that this is the right thing to do.

It really should be a, "Are we the baddies?" moment.

I mean, surely they can't be thinking, "Thugs are bad and we'll show them how much of thugs black people are, by thugging hard and pretending we're them because they're not thugging hard enough? [...four hours later...] Look, look at these thugs! Look what they did."


They don't feel the need to justify anything. They are right in their own mind. They are on a secret mission to sabotage the movement.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Also.
Some of those that join forces are the same that burn crosses.
 
rcain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
False flag operations, just like the Nazis!
 
Dryad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: I suspect this has been happening all along.


I suspect the same guys burning things now will appear again in a week, in riot gear, sent there to stop people from burning things
-
/Its the Reichstag 2020 nationwide tour
 
meanmutton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: I suspect this has been happening all along.


I have no doubt that there are a handful of leftist anarchists who think violence is the only recourse given the oppression of legitimate, peaceful protest we have seen.

But even in the most violent of protester riots there have been a dozen or so rioters. Compare that to the police riots where you easily see 100 or more gleeful cops happily beat, gas, attack peaceful protesters and innocent bystanders like EMTs, journalists and clergy. You will quickly see that the police, especially Trump's Federal police, are by far the worst instigators of violence in all of this.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They finally caught some of the actual instigators instead of just using them as an excuse to thump the peaceful protestors. Good on the Richmond police leadership! I bet there are a few police union leaders who aren't super happy with them right now, though.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was told only police start violence and that they would never turn in their best friends white supremacists.
 
sourballs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pug the folice
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: I was told only police start violence and that they would never turn in their best friends white supremacists.


Were they random local white supremacists, or were they hired goons with Blackwater ties?
-
/If you were a police department discovering you were being set up for an external takeover, would you just play along?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.