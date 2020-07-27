 Skip to content
 
(Twitter) Not like you who worked your way up to rich guy from [checks internet] son of an emerald mine owner
Original Tweet:
 
Original: Original Tweet:

elonmusk: Das Kapital in a nutshell https://t.co/mG44mMkitx


People might prefer to live, motherfarker, but you got yours so you don't give a shiat.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He is such an ass, and that's too bad because a lot of his work is wonderful.

Next, let's do the one where someone marries into money and then starts acting all uppity and and right wingish and likes to smack the peasantry around via social media.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smarter than the smarties and tougher than the toughies
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's been all uppity since his company finally made enough annual profit for a pizza party.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the sense that Musk was always this rightwing. What the fark happened?
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With that single tweet, Elon Musk has increased the amplitude of his assholiness by a factor of 11 and outed himself as an entitled, and fascist piece of shiat that should be amongst the first drug out screaming from their mansion and shot in the streets when the revolution happens
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another reason I won't be buying a cybertruck trimotor.

I wanted one because at ~250 mile range when towing it fits pretty well into my needs while the stainless body and electric motor/battery should have carried it the ~15 years till I retire.

But Musk's abhorrent behavior during the pandemic has completely turned me off from giving Tesla even a wooden nickel. Rich guy walking on the backs of labor to a $2B payday while the employees risk their life in his factory isn't something I care to help along.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop worshiping this bell end and his companies. It seems the people that work for him never get the accolades they deserve. He and his family benefited from apartheid. He's an asshat of the highest level.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: He is such an ass, and that's too bad because a lot of his work is wonderful.

Next, let's do the one where someone marries into money and then starts acting all uppity and and right wingish and likes to smack the peasantry around via social media.


Mitch McConnell
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: I don't get the sense that Musk was always this rightwing. What the fark happened?


Wealth cataracts.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid link. Twitter's outrage porn really doesn't need to be linked
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can criticize Marx's proposed solution all you want (and should, mainly because his proposed cure is historically demonstrated to be much worse than the disease), but anyone who says he went wrong in identifying what's wrong with unrestrained capitalism is either ignorant or lying.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: I don't get the sense that Musk was always this rightwing. What the fark happened?


I think he started drinking. I know I have.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone didn't see this coming after that "sub rescue the trapped kids" fiasco, then I guess you've never seen any James Bond flicks.

/just waiting for the news of his diamond powered death lazer.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not wrong.
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: You can criticize Marx's proposed solution all you want (and should, mainly because his proposed cure is historically demonstrated to be much worse than the disease), but anyone who says he went wrong in identifying what's wrong with unrestrained capitalism is either ignorant or lying.


Bingo.

His criticisms are spot-farking-on.

Anybody who thinks that meme is in anyway an accurate representation of Marx deserves to be shot.
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: He's not wrong.


Um... give me Marx' critique of capitalism in a few sentences.
 
bglove25 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: He's not wrong.


Testiclaw: erik-k: You can criticize Marx's proposed solution all you want (and should, mainly because his proposed cure is historically demonstrated to be much worse than the disease), but anyone who says he went wrong in identifying what's wrong with unrestrained capitalism is either ignorant or lying.

Bingo.

His criticisms are spot-farking-on.

Anybody who thinks that meme is in anyway an accurate representation of Marx deserves to be shot.


These two posts, next to each other. farking brilliant.
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: He's not wrong.

Account created: 2020-06-24 20:00:32 (4 weeks ago)


Ah, nevermind.
 
maestro8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: a lot of his work is wonderful.


Its largely the work of others, and it's not even that good. His rockets blow up on the test stand, and his cars fall apart the first time they hit a small puddle of water.

He's only out to grab every government subsidy he can get his hands on...

https://realmoney.thestreet.com/inves​t​ing/stocks/tesla-s-main-product-isn-t-​cars-it-s-subsidies-14769263
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Testiclaw:

Anybody who thinks that meme is in anyway an accurate representation of Marx deserves to be shot.

Shot? I thought we were talking Marx, not Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Castro, Pol Pot...
 
kyuzokai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are racist overtones in this as well, as "gib me dat" came from, I believe, a somewhat popular and extremely racist meme to be found on 4chan and similar.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: He is such an ass, and that's too bad because a lot of his work is wonderful.

Next, let's do the one where someone marries into money and then starts acting all uppity and and right wingish and likes to smack the peasantry around via social media.


His work is wonderful iff he ultimately delivers, and it doesn't collapse in a pile of half-finished stuff that turned out to be harder than he thought, looted balance sheets from silly CEO compensation schemes, dodgy accounting, and a long list of all the other people whose fault it was.

Not holding my breath.
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Testiclaw:

Anybody who thinks that meme is in anyway an accurate representation of Marx deserves to be shot.

Shot? I thought we were talking Marx, not Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Castro, Pol Pot...


In the year 2020, when you can read Ricardo and Smith and Marx from your farking pocket, intentionally misrepresenting them should be grounds for capital punishment.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The truffle pig of government subsidies snorted out something stupid, again.

Also oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a big fan of spaceflight and this shiat makes it really hard to like him.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He really needs to watch himself. He's in nice marriage with NASA right now. NASA (space in general) is one of the last neutral rounds as far as involving politics. It's an unwritten rule in space exploration business that the two don't cross paths as it goes against everything exploring the stars is against.

Yet here is this asshole CEO of company sending men to the ISS now ramping who can't stop being political.

I bet at this point SpaceX could easily maintain their current business model and innovation without him at this point.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberNeuman: If anyone didn't see this coming after that "sub rescue the trapped kids" fiasco, then I guess you've never seen any James Bond flicks.

/just waiting for the news of his diamond powered death lazer.


Too late

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: With that single tweet, Elon Musk has increased the amplitude of his assholiness by a factor of 11 and outed himself as an entitled, and fascist piece of shiat that should be amongst the first drug out screaming from their mansion and shot in the streets into space aboard one of his own rockets when the revolution happens
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Testiclaw: MBooda: Testiclaw:

Anybody who thinks that meme is in anyway an accurate representation of Marx deserves to be shot.

Shot? I thought we were talking Marx, not Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Castro, Pol Pot...

In the year 2020, when you can read Ricardo and Smith and Marx from your farking pocket, intentionally misrepresenting them should be grounds for capital punishment.


Isn't that kind of a waste? The true Communist way is re-education, via knocking out teeth with a rifle butt, or the amputation of limbs and raping of children, or mass starvation. Then execution if none of that works.

/how do you enforce capital punishment from your mom's basement?
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Testiclaw: MBooda: Testiclaw:

Anybody who thinks that meme is in anyway an accurate representation of Marx deserves to be shot.

Shot? I thought we were talking Marx, not Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Castro, Pol Pot...

In the year 2020, when you can read Ricardo and Smith and Marx from your farking pocket, intentionally misrepresenting them should be grounds for capital punishment.

Isn't that kind of a waste? The true Communist way is re-education, via knocking out teeth with a rifle butt, or the amputation of limbs and raping of children, or mass starvation. Then execution if none of that works.

/how do you enforce capital punishment from your mom's basement?


So you don't understand Marx, either.

Fantastic.
 
moike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(sigh)

I have a -front of the line- place secured for a tri-motor long range Cybertruck, and the cash set aside for it.  I had my order placed seconds after the order site went live on Tesla.

But every day Elon seems to go out of his way to evolve into more of an openly /b/ shiatlord and I'm inclined to bail on anything associated with the Musk name.

Guess I'll be looking to get another 15 years out of the RAM 1500.
 
Veloram
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Its okay when I do it" - Elon Musk
 
fsbilly
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Testiclaw: MBooda: Testiclaw:

Anybody who thinks that meme is in anyway an accurate representation of Marx deserves to be shot.

Shot? I thought we were talking Marx, not Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Castro, Pol Pot...

In the year 2020, when you can read Ricardo and Smith and Marx from your farking pocket, intentionally misrepresenting them should be grounds for capital punishment.


Or, maybe, communal punishment.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Are there any economic theories out there that propose a nice middle ground between socialism and capitalism?

I mean, you hear about how X is capitalist and Y is communist but never Z runs a median society and it's the best.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Are there any economic theories out there that propose a nice middle ground between socialism and capitalism?

I mean, you hear about how X is capitalist and Y is communist but never Z runs a median society and it's the best.


A social Democracy with a highly regulated Capitalist economy seems to work pretty well for most of the developed world.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey Elon, just stop. Me and the the boys wrote this song for you
BLACK SABBATH - Killing Yourself To Live (Official Video)
Youtube jCehccEZzX4
 
ssa5
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wish Musk would just go away, like for good. I am sick and tired of hearing about him, sick of hearing what this pseudo wannabe intellectual tweets. I have determined I will never buy a Tesla until he has been removed from the company entirely.

FYI, sorry Elon but that quote pretty much characterizes you white South African apartheid *#&@s. You and your family, the opportunists you had were because they were born into privilege just by the color of their skin in SA. Seriously go fark yourself you twat.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It turns out that "Edison" would have been a more fitting name for his automobile company after all,
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KiwDaWabbit: It turns out that "Edison" would have been a more fitting name for his automobile company after all,


Edison stole from Tesla so it's actually fitting that his name get stolen as well.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Guillotines were literally invented for people like this.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I really don't get why any of us care what rich people think.
 
