(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   Donations are booming at Goodwill. In one case, almost literally   (cbs58.com) divider line
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, I'm convinced. Defund the police. Grenades are great for charity. Everyone gets a piece.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well that was cool of the donor. I rarely find anything in working order at the thrift store.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Huh, I tried to donate a bunch of things last week.  Seriously nice stuff too that would make a lot of girls happy.  I could have sold a lot of it on eBay- American Girl Doll stuff etc.  Like I said, make a lot of girls happy.

Anyway I was turned away as they weren't taking donations.  I spent the next few hours trying thrift shops etc.  No donations accepted.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They don't say what kind of grenade. Probably just smoke. Nobody ever just gives away the good stuff...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I donated something even more dangerous to Goodwill on Saturday, a rubbermaid tub full of Legos.  Worse than caltrops.

If you can escape Albuquerque, the ones in the southern end of the state are taking donations.
 
