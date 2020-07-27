 Skip to content
(NBC San Diego)   If you think you've been drinking too much during the pandemic you may be right. Online sales of alcohol are up 307%   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah, and bar sales of alcohol are down to pretty much nothing. We have achieved alcohol zen-balance.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My alcohol intake hasn't changed because of the pandemic. It's the same "OH MY GOD YOU SHOULD BE DEAD!  level it always is.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got 2 bottles of gin, 2 of whiskey, 1 bottle of rum, 1/4 bottle of tequila left (gotta get some more), 1 bottle of cheap-ass vodak...

...and I'm probably a light weight.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Online sales?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Online sales?

Around Seattle, Bevmo drives booze to your house. Free delivery with a big enough order.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How in the hell are servers still up?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Online sales?


I know, right?  And here I am going to the liquor store like a sucker!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I feel like someone must have misplaced a decimal point.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't self-soothe with booze THIS Pandemic? I should wait for the next one?
 
Stantz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would be amongst those numbers, but after a stage 2 hypertension event the other day I'm off the booze for the foreseeable future
 
Birnone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Think of all the drinking that isn't being done at games, since there are no games. All the drinking not being done in bars or clubs. In light of that, a 300 percent increase in sales means people are drinking less. Not only that but that number is SALES. No one knows if people are actually drinking what they buy.
 
rcain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dunno - I've got a ton of alcohol at home and I actually drink less than before the pandemic when I would go out. Keep it to a single cocktail with or after dinner
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That is why Fark is my favorite news aggregator site.You never see those pesky "Do you have a drinking problem? Help is here" adverts. Nope, this is a news site where I do not have to worry about the negative aspects of alcoholism being thrusted  in my face. No sir, i got Kentucky bourbon, and am putting my internal organs though the intoxication Iron-man. Yahoo mother farkers
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You can't tell me what to booze!
 
Corvus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Or just maybe people are ordering online more than going to stores or going to bars.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Corvus: Or just maybe people are ordering online more than going to stores or going to bars.


Is that supposed to be some kind of counterpoint to the headline?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's not adding the hood ones. Before COVID and the 9pm lockdown it was 1, after it's like 50 in Chicago. Some might even bring you some weed.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I drink less. The stupid lineups outside the beer stores (gov run beer stores here) is crazy. Same with the liquor stores. I'll just drink the odd Red Bull with a touch of lab grade ethanol.
 
kcoombs69 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dear liquor industry:

Fark user imageView Full Size


<3
Me
 
Corvus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Corvus: Or just maybe people are ordering online more than going to stores or going to bars.

Is that supposed to be some kind of counterpoint to the headline?


Umm. Just logic.

Online sales going up doesn't mean people are drinking more. especially when people are buying much less booze other ways.

Does that need to  be explained?

Seems rather self-evident.
 
