(Brinkwire)   Taiga, taiga, burning bright   (en.brinkwire.com) divider line
11
•       •       •

King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Humans are SO screwed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We should just say "fark it" and start introducing polar bears to the south pole.
 
goatharper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

neongoats: We should just say "fark it" and start introducing polar bears to the south pole.


Yeah, because invasive species always work out so well.
 
hervatski
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
R.I.P.

EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

goatharper: neongoats: We should just say "fark it" and start introducing polar bears to the south pole.

Yeah, because invasive species always work out so well.


Oh, what's the worst that could.... oh. Hmm.
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I remember a stat about naval guns that 70% of the population lives within 20 miles of the coast line. Need to start moving, or at least stop developing below future tide lines.  We can stop burning fossil fuels tomorrow and the arctic will keep burning.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: [live.staticflickr.com image 850x360]


You  know, that fellow across the ox's back looks a bit like Drug Ford the distinguished Premier of Ontario, and brother to the late Blob Ford, who burned the midnite crack at both ends, whilst running Toronto. :P
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

neongoats: We should just say "fark it" and start introducing polar bears to the south pole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
