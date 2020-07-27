 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   "And now for a pinpoint landing... "   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was not a landing, at least not in terms of the syllabus.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
SPLAT
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The airplane was diagnosed with Covid-19
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stopped on a dime
 
dilate
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
About a gallon of fuel on the ground. I think I see the problem. Guess I'd rather crash with empty tanks than full.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good job. They survived, and no one else was injured. Getting down safely in a street lined with utility poles shows skill and determination...
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Any landing you can walk (or crawl) away from is a good landing.
If you can reuse the aircraft, even better.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
With helpful red circle.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's going to require a lot of buffing.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
awn.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i have to say this a couple of times a year...


PLANES NEED CAR HORNS TO LAND ON THE STREET.!
 
