(WUFT Gainesville)   Seventeen anesthesiology residents at one of the "premier" university hospital systems went to a party and got Covid. Meanwhile, you flunked trigonometry, but at least you know to wear a mask and stay home   (wuft.org) divider line
15
15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ted Yoho's district. Why am I not surprised. Also, Florida...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They say you can spread Covid-19 by passing gas.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Far better that they did this than be slightly inconvenienced and not able to go to parties...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How'd I know it was Shands.
Damn it
 
Meesterjojo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Doctors can't be trusted to wash their hands after pissing, much less between patients. How can they be trusted not to do something like this?

Seriously, fire them all for negligence.
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Welcome to America, where everyone acts like a low chance of dying from something means they are invincible, will never catch it, cannot spread it, and can ignore any warnings and rules that are meant to protect them and the rest of society.

We are so boned.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So...I was gonna make a Real Genius related comment, then I saw this...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now I miss my past.
 
radarlove
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ha, joke's on you subby!  It was actually Into to Algebra I failed! (four times)

/still wear a mask and practice basic hygiene
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

radarlove: Ha, joke's on you subby!  It was actually Into to Algebra I failed! (four times)

/still wear a mask and practice basic hygiene


Also English.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: So...I was gonna make a Real Genius related comment, then I saw this...

[Fark user image image 850x510]

Now I miss my past.


He turned into drunk James Woods.
 
ifky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

redonkulon: Welcome to America, where everyone acts like a low chance of dying from something means they are invincible, will never catch it, cannot spread it, and can ignore any warnings and rules that are meant to protect them and the rest of society.

We are so boned.


Made me think of this guy who also thought he was invincible.

I am Invincible!
Youtube iXwP780LBw8
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Meesterjojo: Doctors can't be trusted to wash their hands after pissing, much less between patients.


Nurse needs to take care of that
 
SquonkBot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Meesterjojo: Doctors can't be trusted to wash their hands after pissing, much less between patients. How can they be trusted not to do something like this?

Seriously, fire them all for negligence.


Yup...wash 'em all out.

JHFC....the fundamentals!
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 minute ago  
None of you fools can party like an anesthesiologist.

Seriously, sold them drugs while I was an undergrad. Best customers.
Reptiles, even before they could write themselves scripts for legal speed balls.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

