 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   "You can always count on the Americans to do the right thing after they have tried everything else"   (ktla.com) divider line
40
    More: Followup, United States, U.S. state, Johns Hopkins University, Sheriff, Florida, new coronavirus cases, Johns Hopkins, New York City  
•       •       •

1663 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2020 at 5:35 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FarkOf40000Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I used to believe that.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We've slowed down! That means we can take off the parachutes now! Arbeit Macht Frei!"
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will we though?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: "We've slowed down! That means we can take off the parachutes now! Arbeit Macht Frei!"


Dammit, I wanted to be the one making a joke about reopening now that we've plateaued.

/*kicks dirt*
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just in time for schools to reopen
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"You can always count on the Americans to do the right thing after they have tried everything else run out of bodies"

FTFY
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
until we are at R0, we aren't at R0.  we won't be at R0 until we've been at R0 for a while.  not snarking, we are still climbing.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Obligatory
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: until we are at R0, we aren't at R0.  we won't be at R0 until we've been at R0 for a while.  not snarking, we are still climbing.


From the look of things we won't reach R0 until there are 0 Rs telling gullible people that science is witchcraft and compromise is a fate worse than death.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shut things down for three weeks, and everybody stay mostly home and wear a mask if you go out.

"But I might lose three weeks of total income and not have photos of food for instagram and my friends and I just want to have a summer and this is bullshiat I need a haircut and masks are tyranny!"

Ok, breathe all you want around other assholes and we'll just keep things farked up for everyone for most of a year. Happy?
 
Snort
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Awesome!!  Let's go to Disney to celebrate!
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No, you can't.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It will go away in November
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cases are holding steady, time to ditch the masks!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What is with people insisting on being that close to each other in a line?
We all deserve to die.
Enjoying a c 19 you people insist on being that close.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damnit, considering the number of idiotic things we haven't even tried yet, this is going to take a while, isn't it?

/November 3rd, please do something not stupid
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
America doesn't do the right thing.  America does the Right thing.  (as in, opposite of Left)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hospital data on coronavirus patients is now going to the Trump administration instead of first being sent to the CDC.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Saw this on the NY Times this morning.  How is a "plateau" of 66,000/day even something to report on?  So the US basically managed to hit maximum infectivity given current conditions.  Yea team.
 
comrade
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Woo hoo! Time to open up!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
LOL, no. Always? Please.
 
Gratch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Amazing how the numbers immediately plateaued once data starting going directly to the Trump administration.

No sir.  Nothing fishy about that at all.
 
rcain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Funny how the coronavirus plateaued right around the time the HHS took over from the CDC

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Saw this on the NY Times this morning.  How is a "plateau" of 66,000/day even something to report on?  So the US basically managed to hit maximum infectivity given current conditions.  Yea team.


Or we have hit a maximum of testing capability.
 
naz-drala
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Considering that trumps people are in charge of reporting numbers and not the CDC take it with a metric ass load of salt.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: KitchenBacon: Saw this on the NY Times this morning.  How is a "plateau" of 66,000/day even something to report on?  So the US basically managed to hit maximum infectivity given current conditions.  Yea team.

Or we have hit a maximum of testing capability.


Or that.  Greatest nation in the world.  Pffffftttt
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Shut things down for three weeks, and everybody stay mostly home and wear a mask if you go out.

"But I might lose three weeks of total income and not have photos of food for instagram and my friends and I just want to have a summer and this is bullshiat I need a haircut and masks are tyranny!"

Ok, breathe all you want around other assholes and we'll just keep things farked up for everyone for most of a year. Happy?


Ask an Australian about missing summer.

People stayed in because the air was red with bushfire smoke. It was choking if you went outside. And this lasted a month in Sydney during high summer and during School holidays.

If only you could see the coronavirus outside, you'd stay at home too.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Mad_Radhu: KitchenBacon: Saw this on the NY Times this morning.  How is a "plateau" of 66,000/day even something to report on?  So the US basically managed to hit maximum infectivity given current conditions.  Yea team.

Or we have hit a maximum of testing capability.

Or that.  Greatest nation in the world.  Pffffftttt


Stop that both of you.  That's as bad as the idiot in chief's misunderstanding of how statistics work.  Short of 100% positive tests, positives would continue to increase with the same testing if number of infections was increasing.

With that said, yes, this is nothing at all to crow about.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Shut things down for three weeks, and everybody stay mostly home and wear a mask if you go out.

"But I might lose three weeks of total income and not have photos of food for instagram and my friends and I just want to have a summer and this is bullshiat I need a haircut and masks are tyranny!"

Ok, breathe all you want around other assholes and we'll just keep things farked up for everyone for most of a year. Happy?


Losing three weeks of income would make millions of people miss important things like paying rent, insurance, etc. You sound wealthy so you wouldn't know about such things...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey, it's like Democracy or a federated Republic!
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just a few embers left. We're doing a great job.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Everyone at Publix just now wearing a mask.  It took 4 months, but we're there.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ruthven13: Losing three weeks of income would make millions of people miss important things like paying rent, insurance, etc. You sound wealthy so you wouldn't know about such things...


Most of the countries that did long shutdowns--which were typically closer to three months than three weeks--established mechanisms to pay for these expenses one way or the other. Most countries that did long shutdowns don't have anywhere near as many people per capita living paycheck to paycheck, either.

The only reason the US reopened early is that the Senate GOP, from McConnell down, didn't want to "bail out" blue states by extending unemployment benefits, and other measures, further.

The only reason the US is in this mess is that the Republican party considers Democratic lives disposable.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rcain: Funny how the coronavirus plateaued right around the time the HHS took over from the CDC

[Fark user image image 850x815]


Seems to me that hospitals still have to report to local health departments which report to states, so it shouldn't be necessary to depend on federal numbers.
 
rcain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pdieten: rcain: Funny how the coronavirus plateaued right around the time the HHS took over from the CDC

[Fark user image image 850x815]

Seems to me that hospitals still have to report to local health departments which report to states, so it shouldn't be necessary to depend on federal numbers.


Do you even comprehend the words you type? You are basically stating, "who cares where the numbers are, or if the public can access them or if they can be considered accurate and reliable"

FFS -- way to take a stand for willful ignorance
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's nice but not exactly "good news". We're merely downgeaded from catastrophe to terrible.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Plateau?
Dip before second wave.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yay, a plateau for the first wave

Meanwhile....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do they make the tracing data public? Like to know if majority of cases are coming from bars, stores etc?
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.