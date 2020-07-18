 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Weeks before Florida schools are forced to reopen, hospitalizations for COVID surge 23% -- among children   (cnn.com) divider line
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DeSantis is going to kill off all those old GOP grandparents before the election.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone knows what a shiat show reopening schools will be. People will die and the governor is just going to let it happen because...reasons.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My province is pushing all kids to go back to physically appearing in schools, that is completely terrifying to me from a standpoint of trying to control the disease.
Children are vectors in the best of time, now they're effectively going to be bioweapons against the fat and elderly.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I look particularly at those elementary school kids, and the science on that is just overwhelming. Yes, they're at almost zero risk, but even more than that, transmission from an elementary school [student] to an adult is extremely rare," DeSantis said. "I think generally for schools, the kids aren't vectors, but you know, as you get into 17-18 [years old], I think you can probably find some examples of that."

/I'm sure he won't have to eat those words
//Has anyone given his apology yet?
///From here
 
wwwade [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every child that dies of Covid will have their name displayed in big letters on every news cast.  That's how the media works, and DeSantis will lose votes from families as a result.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There had better be a teachers' strike.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: There had better be a teachers' strike.


And the death of many politicians and wealthy businessmen who did this to us.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are terminally incapable of doing anything right and Republicans like Trump and DeSantis are incapable of not making things worse.

Knowing these shiatheads, they'll reopen schools right as a new mutation starts spreading that makes it more virulent and dangerous to children.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some hard time emphasis on  responsibility vs individual rights get them to learn about stoicism, and in 20 years from now the current 10 y/o will be the bosses of the millenials.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Most of those kids were probably going to end up in jail anyway.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The wealthy will not be affected by this.
Non-wealthy Republicans will triple-down and support Republicans even harder, even as their children die.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
bUt wHaT aBoUt tHe dEaTh rAtE?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't think letting children die for money is a new Republican thing.  Michigan's former Governor Republican Rick Snyder has no problem poisoning Flint to save $2,000,000 on water bills.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Child hospitalizations from Covid-19 surge 23% in Florida as schools statewide must reopen"

They really don't.

Disobey federal orders that no longer serve to protect the citizens of this country.
Bring charges against those that create or enforce such orders.

Make The Guillotine Great Again
 
dkulprit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "I look particularly at those elementary school kids, and the science on that is just overwhelming. Yes, they're at almost zero risk, but even more than that, transmission from an elementary school [student] to an adult is extremely rare," DeSantis said. "I think generally for schools, the kids aren't vectors, but you know, as you get into 17-18 [years old], I think you can probably find some examples of that."

/I'm sure he won't have to eat those words
//Has anyone given his apology yet?
///From here


Uhhh... DeSantis,

Yes children are very low risk when it comes to serious complications.  But 40% of Israelis cases after a spike, when they were near zero cases per day, came after they opened up schools.

They directly traced 40% of the new cases to schools.  Children passing it to adults.  They didn't trace outside of families and I'm sure it was actually higher.  They only traced kids direct contacts to adults, and not then those adults contact with people outside of their homes.  So I'm sure it's more than 40% of cases were related.  IE, kid broughttot home, parent got it, parent went to work.

-everyone who has half a brain


Seriously.  I know the right lives in alternate universe where facts mean nothing, but do they really think kids can't transfer it to adults?!  How why?  Seriously, wtf.  The virus doesn't care who it's host is, and it doesn't care who it's next host will be.

I just don't get it.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Damn Democrats /s
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Truly the most magical place on earth.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My Sis is a teacher in FL.

Her district is going to be going day on, day off. The day off is just structred online class. If I am not mistaken, her union is trying to stop it.
 
soporific [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Imagine a school shooting happened every day. That's what will be the equivalent result if schools reopen right now. Students and teachers and staff will die. Many more will be hospitalized and suffer lifelong complications. This isn't even including the families of these students, teachers, and staff.

Of course, many of the people wanting to reopen schools are the same people who don't give a damn about school shootings and think that the students who are protesting are somehow un-American. So it doesn't surprise me that the prospect of more dead kids doesn't bother them.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whidbey: There had better be a teachers' strike.


Its against Florida law.  Teachers cannot strike.

/I don't make the rules.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fast forward to 2080 -

"Listen here kid, back in my day we had to go to school in a plague, both ways. With knock off Yeezys and a shot of Hydrochlroiquine, which we wore on our jeans, since it was the style at the time."
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is obviously because we are testing more children. Stop testing them and like magic cases will decline
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "I look particularly at those elementary school kids, and the science on that is just overwhelming. Yes, they're at almost zero risk, but even more than that, transmission from an elementary school [student] to an adult is extremely rare," DeSantis said. "I think generally for schools, the kids aren't vectors, but you know, as you get into 17-18 [years old], I think you can probably find some examples of that."

/I'm sure he won't have to eat those words
//Has anyone given his apology yet?
///From here


I can practically guarantee you that he is almost completely unqualified to draw any relevant conclusions from "the science" independently. He was a lawyer for the Navy and then went into politics, and almost every action he has taken in response to this pandemic so far is almost directly the opposite of what a reasonable person would do based on the available information.

I guess that's a lot of words to say he's full of shiat.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Won't matter if schools open if most of the kids don't show up. You can't force parents to send kids to school. They'll just say "homeschooling" and that'll be that.

The 'rona will take care of the rest. After enough teachers/support staff get sick, they'll have to close the schools anyway.

The Republicans have lost this argument already, they're just too farking stupid to realize it.

Reality is that which, when you stop believing in it, doesn't go away.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just today I saw some covidiot saying the shutdowns were putting "a boot on the neck of the economy."

The utter stupidity... the problem with the economy isn't the shutdowns. It's that people don't want to risk their lives by getting on planes, going to restaurants, theaters, sports arenas, etc. Which is now going to continue for a lot longer in the US, because there were too many covidiots refusing to act responsibly.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Everyone knows what a shiat show reopening schools will be. People will die and the governor is just going to let it happen because...reasons.


Because winning elections, even with fraud, apparently protects you from any criminal charges for murdering people.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: whidbey: There had better be a teachers' strike.

Its against Florida law.  Teachers cannot strike.

/I don't make the rules.


Then teachers need to break the law.  Not to mention that such a law is nu-Constitutional.

Because following it is putting kids and parents at risk.
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wwwade: Every child from an affluent white family that dies of Covid will have their name displayed in big letters on every news cast.  That's how the media works, and DeSantis will lose votes from families as a result.


FTFY
 
dkulprit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: My Sis is a teacher in FL.

Her district is going to be going day on, day off. The day off is just structred online class. If I am not mistaken, her union is trying to stop it.


Why at that point?  Do a 3 on 2 remote or 2 on 3 remotenor 2 on 2 remote.

For parents who have to work trying to find care for every other day is just farking stupid.  Unless for social distancing they could do a rotating in person > home in person, and stagger the days so the kids can social distance in school.

The virus doesn't give a shiat if you're 1 day on 1 day off.  If youre in an enclosed building tightly packed for longer than 15 minutes the day off doesn't matter.

Luckily my child isn't at schooling age yet, but if they told me I'd have to find care for every other day I'd be pretty pissed.

And no, I'm not saying school is a daycare, but the irregularities of day on day off makes it impossible to find a daycare or a babysitter who wants to work those hours.

"Oh, you only want 2 days a week?  IDK, the smith family said they needed 5 days, they pay less per hour than you do, but it is 5 days a week."

So fricking dumb.  I'd rather do anything else but that has more consistency than every other day.
 
kore
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bluewave69: some hard time emphasis on  responsibility vs individual rights get them to learn about stoicism, and in 20 years from now the current 10 y/o will be the bosses of the millenials.


"There are rights and there are responsibilities. You must have rights as a human but insisting on your rights without acknowledging your responsibilities isn't freedom, it's adolescence."
-    Mohamad Safa (Twitter, 02 May 2020)

"Freedom and responsibility aren't interconnected things. They are the same thing."
-    Harry Browne

"Most people do not really want freedom, because freedom involves responsibility, and most people are frightened of responsibility."
-    Sigmund Freud

"Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility. For the person who is unwilling to grow up, the person who does not want to carry is own weight, this is a frightening prospect."
-    Eleanor Roosevelt

"Liberty without learning is always in peril, and learning without liberty is always in vain."
-    John F. Kennedy

"I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with his freedom."
-    Bob Dylan

"Every right is married to a duty, every freedom owes a corresponding responsibility."
-    Russell Kirk

"With freedom goes responsibility, a responsibility that can only be met by the individual himself."
-    Ronald Reagan
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's the sniffles. They can shake it off. They don't need the hospital.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: whidbey: There had better be a teachers' strike.

Its against Florida law.  Teachers cannot strike.

/I don't make the rules.


Because the law matters so much these days.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: [Fark user image 640x893][Fark user image 850x1280]


user name checks out
 
