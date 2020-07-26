 Skip to content
 
(WMC 5 Memphis)   Riot breaks out in a) Portland, b) Chicago, c) Putt Putt Fun Center in Memphis, Tennessee   (wmcactionnews5.com) divider line
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Send in the Feds, putt putts are under Federal jurisdiction in the Trump presidency.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm alright
Nobody worry 'bout me
Why you got to gimme a fight?
Can't you just let it be?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who's that whisperin' in the trees?
It's two goofy golfers at the tee
Pipes and windmills and wavy land
Who's your putter? Yes I am!
Titleist came to play, now you can't roll fast enough
You'd best stay away 'cause those windmill blades are tough!

Put-Put Riot (riot!)
Throw back a bottle of beer

Put-Put Riot (riot!)
Putt your ball through the dragon's lair
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Putt Putt For the Fun of It 1986
Youtube YstnwU5WSOE

Sing along or join in the melee - or both even!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hanky: Send in the Feds, putt putts are under Federal jurisdiction in the Trump presidency.


Martial law looks good, at this point.
Ladies and gentlemen of America you need to behave or Trump is going to be justifiably correct in implementing martial law.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Investigators say the business reported parents were dropping off kids in the parking lot until there were more than 300 people at the business.

Yeah, that's a recipe for disaster.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That one girl parents needs to turn her in or just hang themselves for being bad parents
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ah yes. Summer Avenue. Such a lovely place.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Didn't see many masks in that crowd. Don't they know there's a deadly pandemic? Don't they know that black lives matter?

I haven't seen such poor behaviour at even a trump rally. One must wonder if maybe the parents dumped their kids in a crowd like that in hopes of covid infection.
 
emtwo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Investigators say the business reported parents were dropping off kids in the parking lot until there were more than 300 people at the business.

Yeah, that's a recipe for disaster.

Yeah, that's a recipe for disaster.


It's an open recreational event during the middle of a pandemic. The business was literally inviting death and disaster.

We get this overblown story about a couple teens throwing firecrackers, but nobody will have noticed or cared when this place spreads COVID throughout the community.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They heard that rioting cures Corona virus. What else are they supposed to do?
 
Birnone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hanky: Send in the Feds, putt putts are under Federal jurisdiction in the Trump presidency.

Martial law looks good, at this point.
Ladies and gentlemen of America you need to behave or Trump is going to be justifiably correct in implementing martial law.


I disagree. I think it's best to let people get it out of their system. There's a pandemic raging, it has tanked the economy, it's not even close to being over. At the end of it all we are going to have to spend a shiat ton of money to fix things anyways. If people are going to wreck shiat they might as well be allowed to do it now. It's like if you just crashed your car and some random person runs up and smashes a taillight. Who cares?

Even if you could quell all this by force, all you're doing is suppressing all that rage. It's not going anywhere, the moment the force is removed then it will all boil over again.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hanky: Send in the Feds, putt putts are under Federal jurisdiction in the Trump presidency.


Well if you can't stop acting like a child you need a time out where you can't keep acting as such.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA:  Investigators say the business reported parents were dropping off kids in the parking lot until there were more than 300 people at the business.

And then left?  WTF did they think was going to happen?  People should have to pass a test before they can procreate.  There is too much of this out there.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gopher321: I'm alright
Nobody worry 'bout me
Why you got to gimme a fight?
Can't you just let it be?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Getting a lot of mileage out of this one.


/not really
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Birnone: waxbeans: Hanky: Send in the Feds, putt putts are under Federal jurisdiction in the Trump presidency.

Martial law looks good, at this point.
Ladies and gentlemen of America you need to behave or Trump is going to be justifiably correct in implementing martial law.

I disagree. I think it's best to let people get it out of their system. There's a pandemic raging, it has tanked the economy, it's not even close to being over. At the end of it all we are going to have to spend a shiat ton of money to fix things anyways. If people are going to wreck shiat they might as well be allowed to do it now. It's like if you just crashed your car and some random person runs up and smashes a taillight. Who cares?

Even if you could quell all this by force, all you're doing is suppressing all that rage. It's not going anywhere, the moment the force is removed then it will all boil over again.


I don't disagree. But, powerful people are so drunk on power; they can't digest the correctness of you logic.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Investigators say the business reported parents were dropping off kids in the parking lot until there were more than 300 people at the business.

Yeah, that's a recipe for disaster.

Yeah, that's a recipe for disaster.


Sounds like 'Free Six Flags over Georgia Day' about 15 or 20 years ago.  People were showing up at 4 and 5 in the morning, and kicking their kids out of the car on I-20 so they could walk to the park because traffic was completely gridlocked.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This would have never happened at a respectable establishment such as Charles Edward Dairy and Rennet Rendering Hall.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
godxam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Birnone: I disagree. I think it's best to let people get it out of their system. There's a pandemic raging, it has tanked the economy, it's not even close to being over. At the end of it all we are going to have to spend a shiat ton of money to fix things anyways. If people are going to wreck shiat they might as well be allowed to do it now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Someone painted April Fool (in big black letters) on a Dead End sign
I had my foot on the gas, as I left the road and blew out my mind
Eight miles outta Memphis and I got no spare
Eight miles straight up downtown somewhere
I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Riot at the Chicago Putt Putt" is the name of my Lee Travino themed Pussy Riot cover band.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well FOX will be running with this for days
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Birnone: I think it's best to let people get it out of their system.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Violenc​e​_and_controversies_during_the_George_F​loyd_protests

Death(s)    30

What if you're one of the ones they "get out of the system"?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I bet the Boogaloos were hiding in the windmill and instigated the whole thing.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also, what the fark is going on here?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, this business, which was fully aware of their capacity, took money from over 300 teens. Then, once they had the teen's money, they decided to abruptly close without issuing refunds. As teenagers, yes, my four siblings and I would have ripped that place off it's foundation. We would have taken it apart brick by brick.

Don't mess with lower income teens. Like all teens, they have poor impulse control. They also have little to lose and, too frequently, little to look forward to. In all, there's not much to motivate an internal check on their behavior once they feel cheated or wronged.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Birnone: waxbeans: Hanky: Send in the Feds, putt putts are under Federal jurisdiction in the Trump presidency.

Martial law looks good, at this point.
Ladies and gentlemen of America you need to behave or Trump is going to be justifiably correct in implementing martial law.

I disagree. I think it's best to let people get it out of their system. There's a pandemic raging, it has tanked the economy, it's not even close to being over. At the end of it all we are going to have to spend a shiat ton of money to fix things anyways. If people are going to wreck shiat they might as well be allowed to do it now. It's like if you just crashed your car and some random person runs up and smashes a taillight. Who cares?

Even if you could quell all this by force, all you're doing is suppressing all that rage. It's not going anywhere, the moment the force is removed then it will all boil over again.


What's your address? Some of us would like to pop over and "get it out of our systems" on your breakable items.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I dont' get it Bud. No matter how much gasoline I throw on this fire, it just keeps getting bigger.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bruscar: So, this business, which was fully aware of their capacity, took money from over 300 teens.


...during a pandemic.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Someone in the back said everyone attack
and it turned into a putt-putt blitz
 
Masta Kronix
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm not condoning with what they did but according to what I read some of the machines weren't working properly and taking the children's money.

When asked for a refund they were told no.

Maybe make sure your equipment is working OR provide a refund if machines are taking patrons money and not working and then you won't have people behaving like this.

Just saying.
 
