(Fox News)   Michigan county seizes home of retiree for underpaid tax debt of a whopping $8.41   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Michigan, Supreme Court of the United States, Michigan Supreme Court, Oakland County commissioners, case of Uri Rafaeli  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have that money. Can I have the house?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This might come as a shock, but the Michigan law that allowed this to happen was introduced by a Republican Legislator, passed by a Republican house and senate, and signed by a Republican governor.

Act 123
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CTRL+F "Engler"

No results
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What else would you have them do? They literally have no option.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't the county per se it was the treasurer who  according to the political ads on tv, is a real farking douche.
He's running for county commissioner.
The election is next week.
I don't think that's going to help.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: What else would you have them do? They literally have no option.


This is applied, widely, even as a person is dying. Thus, disgusting.
😔
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Awww, they siezed his house for only 8 dollars"

"Awww, he couldn't find 8 dollars to pay his taxes?"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've said it before.....Fark needs a "That's F*cked Up" tag.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In most jurisdictions, before a house is auctioned off for unpaid taxes, at least three or four letters need to be mailed to the address of the property and any other address on file for the owner, with the last being by certified mail, plus an actual notice needs to be taped to the front door of the property itself.  IE, there should be plenty of notice and time to correct any errors and to pay off what you owe.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming this story is true (Faux News afterall):  Whoever is running against the sociopaths in charge of this should use this guy as their poster child in the next election. As an alternative, the sociopath(s) should line up for 100mph cockpunches, as they are well deserved.
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: a ruling in favor of Rafaeli would set a precedent that could ultimately bankrupt Michigan counties by forcing local governments to compensate all homeowners in similar situations. He estimated it would cost around $2 billion.

Good.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News running a weepy story about the results of conservative-pushed policy? NAWWWW

/hurr but gov't is bad, not the idiots who keep drowning it with awful legislation/representation
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: This might come as a shock, but the Michigan law that allowed this to happen was introduced by a Republican Legislator, passed by a Republican house and senate, and signed by a Republican governor.

Act 123


And the guy who did this is a Democrat.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: "Awww, they siezed his house for only 8 dollars"

"Awww, he couldn't find 8 dollars to pay his taxes?"


"If he didn't like it he could've just started his own home."
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: In most jurisdictions, before a house is auctioned off for unpaid taxes, at least three or four letters need to be mailed to the address of the property and any other address on file for the owner, with the last being by certified mail, plus an actual notice needs to be taped to the front door of the property itself.  IE, there should be plenty of notice and time to correct any errors and to pay off what you owe.


Nope.
Killing people in the bureaucratic red tape manner doesn't change the fact that you're killing people.
Or in this case kicking humans out their home.
EABOSCD
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: CruiserTwelve: This might come as a shock, but the Michigan law that allowed this to happen was introduced by a Republican Legislator, passed by a Republican house and senate, and signed by a Republican governor.

Act 123

And the guy who did this is a Democrat.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patrici​a​_L._Birkholz
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: What else would you have them do? They literally have no option.


Beyond the "seizing someone's house for eight bucks is a dick move" thing, they're supposed to return the surplus proceeds (i.e. $24,992) to the homeowner, which was not done.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farker99: FTFA: a ruling in favor of Rafaeli would set a precedent that could ultimately bankrupt Michigan counties by forcing local governments to compensate all homeowners in similar situations. He estimated it would cost around $2 billion.

Good.


Yeah, I absolutely agree with this.  Auctioning off a house is to make the government whole, not to be a huge windfall if there is extra money.  They should be able to charge interest and maybe even an appropriately sized late fee, but getting $25k to pay off an eight dollar debt is obviously ridiculous.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I enjoy how often the slogan at the bottom of all these stories is unintentionally hilarious.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Geotpf: In most jurisdictions, before a house is auctioned off for unpaid taxes, at least three or four letters need to be mailed to the address of the property and any other address on file for the owner, with the last being by certified mail, plus an actual notice needs to be taped to the front door of the property itself.  IE, there should be plenty of notice and time to correct any errors and to pay off what you owe.

Nope.
Killing people in the bureaucratic red tape manner doesn't change the fact that you're killing people.
Or in this case kicking humans out their home.
EABOSCD


If there is no enforcement mechanism, nobody would pay their property taxes.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ban property tax.  Problem solved.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reason.com has an article with a lot more background about this. The short version: the officials now complaining and wanting an investigation have known about this for years, continued to let it happen, and enjoyed spending the ill-gotten loot. Their biggest fear is that now they have to give it all back.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: jmr61: What else would you have them do? They literally have no option.

Beyond the "seizing someone's house for eight bucks is a dick move" thing, they're supposed to return the surplus proceeds (i.e. $24,992) to the homeowner, which was not done.


AND FORTY ONE CENTS

WHY ARE YOU IGNORING THE FORTY ONE CENTS OHHH ARE YOU A LIBT*RD
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The main issue (to me) is not the seizure and sale but the fact that they kept the excess money instead of returning it to the debtor.  They sold the property for $24,500 and kept the extra $24,491.59.  And how does someone end up with a tax deficit of $8.41?  Generally, people don't pay all but $8.41 of their tax bill.  They said there was a "mistake in calculating his taxes" but I've never had to calculate my property tax.  It's calculated by the county and I pay what they say I owe.  That's very suspicious.  So they miscalculated his property tax, seized his property over the minuscule difference created by their own mistake, and kept the excess money generated by the sale.  What a farking scam.

I admit I've only owned property in 2 counties in 2 states but I've never been the one calculating the property tax.  They send me a bill, I say, "What's the Fire Protection Fee bullshiat???", and I pay the bill.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I want to research this and see if the county did the due diligence and notifications before the seizure?

Nah, I'm too lazy.

But I have seen several tax commissioners' operations up close and they love to cut corners, especially if they get a piece of the proceeds. There are good reasons they have been hated throughout history.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: In most jurisdictions, before a house is auctioned off for unpaid taxes, at least three or four letters need to be mailed to the address of the property and any other address on file for the owner, with the last being by certified mail, plus an actual notice needs to be taped to the front door of the property itself.  IE, there should be plenty of notice and time to correct any errors and to pay off what you owe.


it was a rental property owned by Rafaeli LLC, not Uri Rafaeli the victim, so he's a landlord and here on Fark they are all evil and should be mercilessly screwed.

https://pacificlegal.org/case/rafaeli​-​llc-v-oakland-county/

/Buncha bullshiat

CruiserTwelve: This might come as a shock, but the Michigan law that allowed this to happen was introduced by a Republican Legislator, passed by a Republican house and senate, and signed by a Republican governor.

Act 123


This might come as a shock to you, but since that governor has been gone they had 8 years with a Democratic governor, then 8 with a Republican, and now a year and a half with a Democrat and none of the Democratic governors took the time to change the law.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farker99: FTFA: a ruling in favor of Rafaeli would set a precedent that could ultimately bankrupt Michigan counties by forcing local governments to compensate all homeowners in similar situations. He estimated it would cost around $2 billion.

Good.


even more then good.
Those counties felt that the money needed to be spent. That means that they needed to tax their citizens for those monies. Instead they stole a man's house over 8 bucks and change. That man needs to be made whole and that bill rightfully falls on the tax payers of that county that benefited from lower tax rates.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: jmr61: What else would you have them do? They literally have no option.

Beyond the "seizing someone's house for eight bucks is a dick move" thing, they're supposed to return the surplus proceeds (i.e. $24,992) to the homeowner, which was not done.


Exactly.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Geotpf: In most jurisdictions, before a house is auctioned off for unpaid taxes, at least three or four letters need to be mailed to the address of the property and any other address on file for the owner, with the last being by certified mail, plus an actual notice needs to be taped to the front door of the property itself.  IE, there should be plenty of notice and time to correct any errors and to pay off what you owe.


If the person has dementia like my dad, they wouldn't understand and just throw the letters on the pile of the hundreds we found on every surface in his kitchen.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: jmr61: What else would you have them do? They literally have no option.

Beyond the "seizing someone's house for eight bucks is a dick move" thing, they're supposed to return the surplus proceeds (i.e. $24,992) to the homeowner, which was not done.


The clerk of court - who is holding the money - cannot do anything by themselves.  The homeowner needs to submit an application to have the proceeds distributed to him.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: [Fark user image 850x295]

I enjoy how often the slogan at the bottom of all these stories is unintentionally hilarious.



There are other elements of that picture I enjoy, but you do you.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "Awww, they siezed his house for only 8 dollars"

"Awww, he couldn't find 8 dollars to pay his taxes?"


Would you like to guess how I know you did not read the farking article?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Geotpf: If there is no enforcement mechanism, nobody would pay their property taxes.


There are laws against murder.
How people will be murdered today alone?  Patently ridiculous logic.
We think we can legislate/jail/Rambo our way of situations. Mostly because it works. But when it doesn't work that doesn't mean double down. Otherwise you end up doing the most heinous thing over the smallest thing.
And that should not sit well with anyone with a functioning frontal lobe. Otherwise we're no better than the worst among us.
Challenging situations call for thought. Yes thought is difficult; but  the alternative is being callous and vile. It's too easy to shrug.
Think of this, how many criminals have shrugged as they have murdered somebody?

Lastly, should we be vile just because of fear of being taken advantage of?
 
Kooj
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

farker99: FTFA: a ruling in favor of Rafaeli would set a precedent that could ultimately bankrupt Michigan counties by forcing local governments to compensate all homeowners in similar situations. He estimated it would cost around $2 billion.

Good.


The county lawyer is basically arguing "we already spent what we stole and it would hurt us to pay back the stolen funds." I'm sure that's how it works for everyone, right?
 
Khryswhy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Geotpf: In most jurisdictions, before a house is auctioned off for unpaid taxes, at least three or four letters need to be mailed to the address of the property and any other address on file for the owner, with the last being by certified mail, plus an actual notice needs to be taped to the front door of the property itself.  IE, there should be plenty of notice and time to correct any errors and to pay off what you owe.

it was a rental property owned by Rafaeli LLC, not Uri Rafaeli the victim, so he's a landlord and here on Fark they are all evil and should be mercilessly screwed.

https://pacificlegal.org/case/rafaeli-​llc-v-oakland-county/

/Buncha bullshiat

CruiserTwelve: This might come as a shock, but the Michigan law that allowed this to happen was introduced by a Republican Legislator, passed by a Republican house and senate, and signed by a Republican governor.

Act 123

This might come as a shock to you, but since that governor has been gone they had 8 years with a Democratic governor, then 8 with a Republican, and now a year and a half with a Democrat and none of the Democratic governors took the time to change the law.


Maybe you want to watch some Schoolhouse Rock, but I'm pretty sure the Governor (or several) of a state doesn't get to just "Change the laws" whenever they feel like it. Usually it's up to the legislature to make a change, or on the judiciary to invalidate a law. The Governor only signs or vetos the laws the the legislature creates.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Geotpf: If there is no enforcement mechanism, nobody would pay their property taxes.

There are laws against murder.
How people will be murdered today alone?  Patently ridiculous logic.
We think we can legislate/jail/Rambo our way of situations. Mostly because it works. But when it doesn't work that doesn't mean double down. Otherwise you end up doing the most heinous thing over the smallest thing.
And that should not sit well with anyone with a functioning frontal lobe. Otherwise we're no better than the worst among us.
Challenging situations call for thought. Yes thought is difficult; but  the alternative is being callous and vile. It's too easy to shrug.
Think of this, how many criminals have shrugged as they have murdered somebody?

Lastly, should we be vile just because of fear of being taken advantage of?


There is an enforcement mechanism against murdering people; IE, you go to jail.

If there wasn't, a lot more murders would occur.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jtown: , "What's the Fire Protection Fee bullshiat???",


When I worked in billing, got someone asking the same thing. Their bill had been the same for years. Rather then be a ass and explain "such is life' yada yada, I changed the data in their account till the fee didn't populate anymore. Gave them a $5 courtesy credit. And life went on. F every single person in Earth that has issue with this and their cries of slippery slopes & anarchy. They are the slope and the anarchy.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"During a court appearance last year, William Horton and John Bursch, the county's attorneys, argued that a ruling in favor of Rafaeli would set a precedent that could ultimately bankrupt Michigan counties by forcing local governments to compensate all homeowners in similar situations. He estimated it would cost around $2 billion."

The balls on these people. "We've stolen around $2 billion over the years and spent it all so don't have it to give it back"
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: This might come as a shock to you, but since that governor has been gone they had 8 years with a Democratic governor, then 8 with a Republican, and now a year and a half with a Democrat and none of the Democratic governors took the time to change the law.


What is even more shocking is that you are dumb enough not to know that laws come from the legislature.

Unless maybe your civics class related more to the Federal Assembly and Duma?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Geotpf: There is an enforcement mechanism against murdering people; IE, you go to jail.

If there wasn't, a lot more murders would occur.


Where did mr. Point Einstein
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They saw the cops doing it and figured, hey, we should get in on that seizure stuff.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: This might come as a shock, but the Michigan law that allowed this to happen was introduced by a Republican Legislator, passed by a Republican house and senate, and signed by a Republican governor.

Act 123


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: This might come as a shock to you, but since that governor has been gone they had 8 years with a Democratic governor, then 8 with a Republican, and now a year and a half with a Democrat and none of the Democratic governors took the time to change the law.


Pst.

Governors can't make or change laws.

I'm also not sure if you know this, but the place where they make laws and pass them are both controlled by republicans, but on top of that...  those same republicans stripped the power of the governors seat before the democratic governor took office.

You obviously need to watch some I'm Just a Bill by Schoolhouse Rock to learn how the government works.

She definitely could have lobbied for a change of the law, but it might surprise you to know (since you obviously don't understand how how laws are made and changed, especially there were even more power was stripped from governor) to find that unless a law is sitting on a governors desk, or it's brought to their attention, THEY PROBABLY DON'T KNOW ABOUT IT.

I'm sure there a lot of dumbass Bill's that have been passed by republicans and democrats that should be changed or outright removed that both republican and democratic governors don't know about.

But watch some Schoolhouse Rock, get back to me when you understand why the governor's position on a law that has already passed means absolutely nothing.  Then read up on the powers that were stripped of the governors office, and then apply that to what you learned from I'mJust a Bill and then get back to us on what you learned.
 
Snargi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Next, they need to tackle HOA foreclosures. There was a story a few years ago about a retired couple, one in the hospital, losing their house because of unpaid HOA fees, to the tune of about $250.

/HOAs and the Karens/Richards that run them need to DIAF
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: farker99: FTFA: a ruling in favor of Rafaeli would set a precedent that could ultimately bankrupt Michigan counties by forcing local governments to compensate all homeowners in similar situations. He estimated it would cost around $2 billion.

Good.

Yeah, I absolutely agree with this.  Auctioning off a house is to make the government whole, not to be a huge windfall if there is extra money.  They should be able to charge interest and maybe even an appropriately sized late fee, but getting $25k to pay off an eight dollar debt is obviously ridiculous.


AND also, I bet the cost of holding the auction was a lot more than $8.41, which shows that the government could easily have decided to forgive that tiny debt and leave the poor homeowner alone. Besides that, it would have cost the government very little to just garnish the $8.41 from his wages one week but no, they had to go the cruel, vindictive and profitable way instead.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size


approves
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Vote for face eaters...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh, even better.  Ban private property.  If you don't own property you can't be property taxed.  Problem solved.  Join the collective.
 
nijn_grrl [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dkulprit: NotThatGuyAgain: This might come as a shock to you, but since that governor has been gone they had 8 years with a Democratic governor, then 8 with a Republican, and now a year and a half with a Democrat and none of the Democratic governors took the time to change the law.

Pst.

Governors can't make or change laws.

I'm also not sure if you know this, but the place where they make laws and pass them are both controlled by republicans, but on top of that...  those same republicans stripped the power of the governors seat before the democratic governor took office.

You obviously need to watch some I'm Just a Bill by Schoolhouse Rock to learn how the government works.

She definitely could have lobbied for a change of the law, but it might surprise you to know (since you obviously don't understand how how laws are made and changed, especially there were even more power was stripped from governor) to find that unless a law is sitting on a governors desk, or it's brought to their attention, THEY PROBABLY DON'T KNOW ABOUT IT.

I'm sure there a lot of dumbass Bill's that have been passed by republicans and democrats that should be changed or outright removed that both republican and democratic governors don't know about.

But watch some Schoolhouse Rock, get back to me when you understand why the governor's position on a law that has already passed means absolutely nothing.  Then read up on the powers that were stripped of the governors office, and then apply that to what you learned from I'mJust a Bill and then get back to us on what you learned.


Also relevant: There hasn't been a majority-Democratic Legislature in Michigan since maybe about 1990 or thereabouts.
 
