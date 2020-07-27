 Skip to content
 
(Lincoln Journal Star)   Hold my beer and watch me shoot at this bus   (journalstar.com)
22
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Bus-ted!

/nothing
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should be a brief thread.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was he supposed to do??
Just sit there and wait for the bus to masturbate all over his civil rights?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least law abiding citizens have guns to protect themselves.
Who gives one darn about the collateral damage?
We already have laws against murder.
That's all we need.
#Buy more guns
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think that anti-maskers would love public transportation, but apparently they are still NIMBIES when it comes to convenience and safety for the poors.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: This should be a brief thread.


Not sure I quite understand why, but okay.

slimages.macysassets.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: This should be a brief thread.


Ha! ha! Oh, you were serious? Well, you never know with Fark. I can fill a whole thread myself sometimes.

Not this time, though.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BigNumber12: This should be a brief thread.

Not sure I quite understand why, but okay.

[slimages.macysassets.com image 500x613]


OK. Tom wins this one.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom of Finland ... not! Not pneumatic enough.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/
Guns and ammunition should be taxed so that we have money to bulletproof all public thoroughfares and transportation and venues
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BigNumber12: This should be a brief thread.

Not sure I quite understand why, but okay.

[slimages.macysassets.com image 500x613]


Bears repeating
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BigNumber12: This should be a brief thread.

Not sure I quite understand why, but okay.

[slimages.macysassets.com image 500x613]


That's the way you go with that?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's blame the inanimate object instead of the waste of life wielding it.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was the community policing?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bizzwire
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Let's blame the inanimate object instead of the waste of life wielding it.


Yes, let's. Because he totally would have just used a baseball bat or a spork if he couldn't use a pistol
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bizzwire: jjorsett: Let's blame the inanimate object instead of the waste of life wielding it.

Yes, let's. Because he totally would have just used a baseball bat or a spork if he couldn't use a pistol


Or a molotov cocktail. Those are becoming popular again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hold my beer? Come on, people. If you are going to do something horribly stupid at least chug your beer first as it might be your last.
 
Dakai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby here.  This shooting took place just three blocks from my home.  It was quite surreal watching the police shut down the neighborhood and wander about the with semi-automatic rifles clutched in their hands.  as they re-routed traffic and searched for clues in the area.

Shooter was arrested about 3 and a half hours later across town.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dakai: Subby here.


Sorry about your thread
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Superman's biological father did this?!?
 
