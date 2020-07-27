 Skip to content
 
(Talking Points Memo)   Under vigorous assault by spray paint and leaf blowers, Feds sending more goons to Portland
55
•       •       •

FightDirector [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, crack down harder. That'll fix it. Nothing bad ever happened from cracking down harder on the populace.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is going to end poorly and Trump is counting on it.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ghastly: [Fark user image image 618x389]


It's already out of control.
 
fernt [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Elvis Costello - Goon Squad
Youtube ADpVV238tbo
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Makes sense.  It's one of the only places where there are actual protests for Trump to crack skulls on.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Leaf blower?  They work great with burn barrels.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's all been a blur of people (?) unironically and gleefully stating that if protesters damage property then secret police disappearing people is A-Okay and they Should've Complied (TM).

Or that protesters being in the road means anyone in a car can murder them scot free.

Lots of boots being licked, lots of fascists to root out.
 
dready zim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bouncy balls regularly whizzed over the fence at high speeds. The lights inside the courthouse have to be turned off for safety & the light from high-powered lasers bounced across the lobby almost all night. The fear is palpable.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can't have an election if there's total mayhem happening!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Governor still aint doing shiat about the invasion of his state.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Trump can send as many feds as he wants. None of the Feds are trained for this and what they do know only is pissing people off.
 
dready zim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dead Kennedys-Police Truck
Youtube PScmRiaZhwk
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When the stormtroopers heard that the police were being pelted with donuts, there was a swarm of volunteers for this dangerous duty.
 
zpaul
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Leaf blower?  They work great with burn barrels.

[Fark user image image 756x1008]


Wasn't sure what that was at the bottom of your pic.  Hahaha.  Peeing on the burn barrel
 
bronskrat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I believe this is relevant
 
Gig103
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Certainly there's nothing wrong with the mindset of "cracking down". /s
Jesus farking Christ, I'm so fed up with this administration and their lack of respect for their constituents.


Coronavirus? "I don't accept any responsibility at all" and leaves it to the states.
Protests against state laws regarding policing? "Send in the Schutzstaffel and Blackwater"
 
daveydoodle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At least they haven't mobilized National Park Rangers (who are also law enforcement) Somebody needs to keep Yogi and Booboo from misbehaving.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Yup, crack down harder. That'll fix it. Nothing bad ever happened from cracking down harder on the populace.


Maybe if they weren't so anti-2nd they could fight back against a trytranical government. Just sayin'.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Obertwitterfuhrer is intentionally escalating things. fark him and fark you if you support him.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Keep it up, Donny Dumbass. Chadwolves are no match for the wall o' whatever Portland dreams up next.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'member Stormtroopers?

Member berry gets shot!
Youtube KMuj8VO5CWQ


/ Not those Stormtroopers
// The real old ones
/// People wanna 'member?  They're gonna 'member.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All of this to scare old people and white suburban "housewives".

Mrs. Carte says she never been tear gassed, and is ready to volunteer for the front lines when the goons show up around here.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: This is going to end poorly and Trump is counting on it.


Wouldn't it be odd if Trump and Hillary are working together to cause a civil war? But, pictures don't mean a single thing; unless they're convenient to your idea right?
(Not you specifically)
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dready zim: Bouncy balls regularly whizzed over the fence at high speeds. The lights inside the courthouse have to be turned off for safety & the light from high-powered lasers bounced across the lobby almost all night. The fear is palpable.


Why are they in the courthouse at night to be somewhat bothered by bouncy balls and lasers?
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: It's all been a blur of people (?) unironically and gleefully stating that if protesters damage property then secret police disappearing people is A-Okay and they Should've Complied (TM).

Or that protesters being in the road means anyone in a car can murder them scot free.

Lots of boots being licked, lots of fascists to root out.


Over on Freeperville the same people who panicked about Jade Helm and think their popguns will hold off the federal gummint... Yeah, they're cheering this.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gig103: Certainly there's nothing wrong with the mindset of "cracking down". /s
Jesus farking Christ, I'm so fed up with this administration and their lack of respect for their constituents.


Coronavirus? "I don't accept any responsibility at all" and leaves it to the states.
Protests against state laws regarding policing? "Send in the Schutzstaffel and Blackwater"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



These feds are so very brave!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zpaul: NotThatGuyAgain: Leaf blower?  They work great with burn barrels.

[Fark user image image 756x1008]

Wasn't sure what that was at the bottom of your pic.  Hahaha.  Peeing on the burn barrel


That's the arm of a cheap PVC pipe chair.  wtf is wrong with you.....
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Trump can send as many feds as he wants. None of the Feds are trained for this and what they do know only is pissing people off.


Are they Feds or are they with Blackwater Mercenaries?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image image 595x602]


These feds are so very brave!


Power will allow the most honest people do the worst things.


Without proper accountability even a priest will do something horrible.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Jesterling: [Fark user image image 595x602]


These feds are so very brave!

Power will allow the most honest people do the worst things.


Without proper accountability even a priest will do something horrible.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bronskrat: I believe this is relevant


yeah, I was going to fact check all those things but I gave up after 20 times of going 'Check'.

The only one I was not sure on was 'he will come from seven hills'
It really is convincing that Trump is the literal antichrist, spawn of satan.If you believe all that sort of thing.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

daveydoodle: At least they haven't mobilized National Park Rangers (who are also law enforcement) Somebody needs to keep Yogi and Booboo from misbehaving.


They are trying to stick to ICE, Border Patrol, and military contractors brought in as deputized cops through the agency that posts security guards in federal buildings.  They only want the agencies or groups that are composed entirely of racist Nazi thugs.

It is also why they were using prison guards in DC, because you can use contractors through them as well.
 
Watubi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Bootleg: Yup, crack down harder. That'll fix it. Nothing bad ever happened from cracking down harder on the populace.

Maybe if they weren't so anti-2nd they could fight back against a trytranical government. Just sayin'.


I don't know many lefties that have a problem with "A well regulated militia".  It's just your interpretation which creates a problem
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey brosephus, if you find yourself here, I got through to my contact with regard to our previous discussion.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Spray paint and leaf blowers. This can only lead to one kind of future...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: Gig103: Certainly there's nothing wrong with the mindset of "cracking down". /s
Jesus farking Christ, I'm so fed up with this administration and their lack of respect for their constituents.


Coronavirus? "I don't accept any responsibility at all" and leaves it to the states.
Protests against state laws regarding policing? "Send in the Schutzstaffel and Blackwater"

[Fark user image image 640x584]


I love this because it shows the hypocrisy coming from both far sides. The tweet is just as dishonest as Trump. It's an argument of lies.

Look, the feds are going overboard but it's a federal courthouse and if the local government can't or won't protect it they federal government can step in to protect federal property.  If the protests were smart they would leave the federal court building alone and force Trump to actually give an illegal order.

But hey, horseshoe theory is just a theory after all and the tow extreme sides at work here are totally different
 
gbv23
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We don't need the mail to vote----we got drop-boxes.

As long as the Wall Of Vets knows that Beto's not gonna grab their guns, haw haw haw
 
inner ted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Governor still aint doing shiat about the invasion of his state.


you mean that guy Kate ?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: waxbeans: Jesterling: [Fark user image image 595x602]


These feds are so very brave!

Power will allow the most honest people do the worst things.


Without proper accountability even a priest will do something horrible.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 512x377]


She wasn't incorrect.
Damn shame not enough people supported her.
People try symbolic protest.
Left unsupported, is how we got here.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Watubi: I don't know many lefties that have a problem with "A well regulated militia".  It's just your interpretation which creates a problem


Good point.
I have to ask, would the Vietcong be considered a militia?
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA:

DOJ and DHS personnel in the city have prompted outrage from protesters and local leaders for their use of force and arrest tactics and contravention of the 4th and 9th Amendments. But the Trump administration has repeatedly criticized local leadership for not coming down harder on demonstrators and contravening their 1st Amendment rights.

FTFY
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bronskrat: I believe this is relevant


Difficulty: The Fundies WANT him to do his thing as a requirement in immanentize the eschaton.
They're trying to farking kickstart armageddon.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: zpaul: NotThatGuyAgain: Leaf blower?  They work great with burn barrels.

[Fark user image image 756x1008]

Wasn't sure what that was at the bottom of your pic.  Hahaha.  Peeing on the burn barrel

That's the arm of a cheap PVC pipe chair.  wtf is wrong with you.....



People see what they want to see.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Bootleg: Yup, crack down harder. That'll fix it. Nothing bad ever happened from cracking down harder on the populace.

Maybe if they weren't so anti-2nd they could fight back against a trytranical government. Just sayin'.


Guns are for show.
Explosives for a pro.
Now go back to your trollhole.

/you do not talk about leftist gun club
 
zbtop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: middlewaytao: Gig103: Certainly there's nothing wrong with the mindset of "cracking down". /s
Jesus farking Christ, I'm so fed up with this administration and their lack of respect for their constituents.


Coronavirus? "I don't accept any responsibility at all" and leaves it to the states.
Protests against state laws regarding policing? "Send in the Schutzstaffel and Blackwater"

[Fark user image image 640x584]

I love this because it shows the hypocrisy coming from both far sides. The tweet is just as dishonest as Trump. It's an argument of lies.

Look, the feds are going overboard but it's a federal courthouse and if the local government can't or won't protect it they federal government can step in to protect federal property.  If the protests were smart they would leave the federal court building alone and force Trump to actually give an illegal order.

But hey, horseshoe theory is just a theory after all and the tow extreme sides at work here are totally different


Oh man, BSAB'ing is *so* fun.

The protests were dying down, had the Feds not showed up it's possible they would have ceased already. The Courthouse wasn't under any more threat than it is now before they arrived, in fact, by any measure it was probably in much less danger, and all the actual damage to the building (ground level windows smashed) happened 2 months ago. More to the point, the Hatfield Courthouse is a literal fortress, and right now there's nothing within 30 feet of ground level that isn't steel reinforced concrete literally several feet thick, there's nothing within reach to hurt.

After DHS shot Donavan Labella right between the eyes for peacefully holding a speaker playing music across the street, and sending Chad Wolf in to openly piss off every elected representative and agitate the city itself, the protests were dramatically reinvigorated. Before the feds showed up and started putting people in the hospital, the rowdy late night crowd was about a hundred people each night, now it's over 2000.

They went out of their way to piss off this city, and after sticking their dick in a beehive are getting more than they bargained for.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sure this has come up already but I'm guessing if trumps G.I. Joe squad went away the protestors would calm down a little. But I guess that's the whole point of staying, makes trump look like he is showing force and protecting federal property.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bronskrat: Can't have an election if there's total mayhem happening!


While I get what you're saying,

Narrator: The total mayhem in Portland is confined to an area that's about 3x3 city blocks in size.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.