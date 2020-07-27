 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   Owners of gym that defied governor's executive orders to remain closed arrested. Must report to court in 26 minutes   (fox5ny.com) divider line
1129 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2020 at 6:51 PM (1 hour ago)



35 Comments
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Assholes

/exit 3 if you're curious
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OH, good. The plague rats brought Trump flags. You should see my shocked face.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I live close to that gym and couldn't be happier these morons and their little stunt didn't work out the way they thought it would. They raised over 100,000 to fund their legal problems. Morons literally gave them money to help them spread COVID
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: OH, good. The plague rats brought Trump flags. You should see my shocked face.


And a 3%er flag it seems. Why didn't these brave patriots rise up in open rebellion for this government overreach?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did they revoke their business license yet?
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ahh, Bellmawr. Couldn't happen to a better town. Every experience I've had with people from there has been amazingly negative. Worst sports parents I could possibly imagine.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: OH, good. The plague rats brought Trump flags. You should see my shocked face.


Not just that but I saw the three percenter Flags in that picture as well. Good to see these mouth-breathing plague rats are keeping horrible company.

No sympathy anymore for anyone who supports Trump or any of his kind at this point. They are the ones that fractured this and now they just get to be ignored and forgotten to history and Society.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

styckx: I live close to that gym and couldn't be happier these morons and their little stunt didn't work out the way they thought it would. They raised over 100,000 to fund their legal problems. Morons literally gave them money to help them spread COVID


They're going to court now. It's working.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I appreciated the 26 min reference subby. Always an appropriate gym reference.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Local bar restaurant that use to be my hangout is not playing by the rules. I really liked the owner and his wife but I'm pretty sure they may lose their license if they don't start playing by the rules. I went once after they opened and got my order togo after seeing no masks or social distancing. Won't go back.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They also were requiring patrons to wear masks unless they were in the middle of lifting weights...

Yeah, so your mask "rule" was absolutely pointless, idiots!

I like the Trump and 3%er shiatheels protesting outside for their consutwoshunul writes to work out at a gym.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But, it's cool to go throw fists in the dojo next door?
 
rcain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The gym owners have said they have taken steps to ensure social distancing, including taping off workout stations and operating at 20% of the building's capacity, meaning about 44 patrons at a time. They also were requiring patrons to wear masks unless they were in the middle of lifting weights, and taking patrons' temperature at the door."


Actually, their precautions seem pretty reasonable. Hopefully they have evidence and witnesses to back those claims up

Their "Constitutional Rights" claim might have some legs considering the little bit at the very end of the 10th amendment

"The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people"
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vrax: They also were requiring patrons to wear masks unless they were in the middle of lifting weights...

Yeah, so your mask "rule" was absolutely pointless, idiots!

I like the Trump and 3%er shiatheels protesting outside for their consutwoshunul writes to work out at a gym.


Not for the consutwoshunul right to life

Or liberty

Or the pursuit of happiness

Or to own and operate a business without unjust persecution.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"A state judge had ruled Friday that New Jersey authorities could shut down a gym, and authorized the state health department to put locks on the doors or put up barriers to ensure compliance. "

Good.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They made an effort to make it safe.  From TFA:
"The gym owners have said they have taken steps to ensure social distancing, including taping off workout stations and operating at 20% of the building's capacity, meaning about 44 patrons at a time. They also were requiring patrons to wear masks unless they were in the middle of lifting weights, and taking patrons' temperature at the door. "

However, they didn't negotiate with the State people who work with the CDC and such to come up with a plan that could really be safe.  Insisting on one's own armchair safety measures and challenging the authority of the State in a truly dire public health matter:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They operate the Atilis Gym
They can't even spell
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: Wadded Beef: OH, good. The plague rats brought Trump flags. You should see my shocked face.

And a 3%er flag it seems. Why didn't these brave patriots rise up in open rebellion for this government overreach?


I asked that very question in a thread last week and some zombie/Russian Fark account scolded me, saying 'why should they when you make fun of them at every turn' and something about being a 'Marxist.'
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Doomed
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Vacation Bible School: Wadded Beef: OH, good. The plague rats brought Trump flags. You should see my shocked face.

And a 3%er flag it seems. Why didn't these brave patriots rise up in open rebellion for this government overreach?

I asked that very question in a thread last week and some zombie/Russian Fark account scolded me, saying 'why should they when you make fun of them at every turn' and something about being a 'Marxist.'


Yeah, that's the sentiment of someone who feels like they are on the other side and this doesn't affect them.  Those are the same people who think that they are going to be part of the 1% some day if they pray to Jesus hard enough.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Democrats are just pining for an authoritarian dictator to rule them all.. tell them when to wipe their noses, when they can crap and take a piss.. how much they can earn, what house they can live in and what kind of car they are allowed to drive.

Democrats, the party of NO responsibility.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had a guy or two over making my literal power work

These guy's are cool too
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vrax: Wadded Beef: Vacation Bible School: Wadded Beef: OH, good. The plague rats brought Trump flags. You should see my shocked face.

And a 3%er flag it seems. Why didn't these brave patriots rise up in open rebellion for this government overreach?

I asked that very question in a thread last week and some zombie/Russian Fark account scolded me, saying 'why should they when you make fun of them at every turn' and something about being a 'Marxist.'

Yeah, that's the sentiment of someone who feels like they are on the other side and this doesn't affect them.  Those are the same people who think that they are going to be part of the 1% some day if they pray to Jesus hard enough.


Vrax vs wadded beef

Brb
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And just like that Fark considers cops maintainers of law and order instead of murderous Nazis.
 
Latinwolf [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
nice subby
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dwrash: Democrats are just pining for an authoritarian dictator to rule them all.. tell them when to wipe their noses, when they can crap and take a piss.. how much they can earn, what house they can live in and what kind of car they are allowed to drive.

Democrats, the party of NO responsibility.


I know! Those dems are all like "Save me from the plague germs!" And " I don't want to die in agony from a su
preventable disease! " and "p!ease don't kill me and the ones I love with your ignorant irresponsibility!!"

What a bunch of wimps!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

styckx: I live close to that gym and couldn't be happier these morons and their little stunt didn't work out the way they thought it would. They raised over 100,000 to fund their legal problems. Morons literally gave them money to help them spread COVID


Won't help. Criminal contempt brings up to 18 months in jail and up to a $10,000 fine. Given the fact that their criminal contempt endangered the general public as they repeatedly & deliberately ignored summonses, I honestly hope the judge throws the book at them.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They will need to figure out how to get out of this one.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The funny part to me is that gyms' business model REQUIRES most people who have memberships to not show up. If everyone who pays for a gym membership did show up regularly they'd either have to insanely jack up their rates or they'd quickly go out of business.

The exceptions are the actually hard core gyms, the kind of places for the truly devoted which have crazy high membership fees, and sometimes are hard to even get a membership in. But those are the rare exceptions, and are not your Life Fitness, or whoever.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rcain: "The gym owners have said they have taken steps to ensure social distancing, including taping off workout stations and operating at 20% of the building's capacity, meaning about 44 patrons at a time. They also were requiring patrons to wear masks unless they were in the middle of lifting weights, and taking patrons' temperature at the door."


Actually, their precautions seem pretty reasonable. Hopefully they have evidence and witnesses to back those claims up

Their "Constitutional Rights" claim might have some legs considering the little bit at the very end of the 10th amendment

"The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people"


Um, no.  They don't get to set their own public health standards.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dwrash: Democrats are just pining for an authoritarian dictator to rule them all.. tell them when to wipe their noses, when they can crap and take a piss.. how much they can earn, what house they can live in and what kind of car they are allowed to drive.

Democrats, the party of NO responsibility.


Didn't know you were a Democrat.  Congrats.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When we're ready to share the wine
 
jackandwater
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Off topic but....how is old JFP lately?  Still living in Buckhead?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: The funny part to me is that gyms' business model REQUIRES most people who have memberships to not show up. If everyone who pays for a gym membership did show up regularly they'd either have to insanely jack up their rates or they'd quickly go out of business.


But by being "open" they have one more reason to deny refunds to people that want to quit since they aren't coming anyway.
 
