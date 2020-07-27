 Skip to content
(Belleville News-Democrat)   Of all the ways to react to your boyfriend taking a whizz in bed, laying his head open with a machete shouldn't be option #1   (amp.bnd.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why not?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pee stains will wash out.  That much blood?  May as well throw those sheets away.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Pee stains will wash out.  That much blood?  May as well throw those sheets away.


.... And that, Your Honor, is why I had to kill him.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You're making some strong assumptions that it was plan A.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Vhy not?
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe this wasn't the first time... or even the 100th
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He pees the bed, you hit him with a machete, it's the Deer Park way.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bophanary?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do...do I rub his nose in it?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She doesn't look happy in her mugshot...but not many do.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Marcus Aurelius: Pee stains will wash out.  That much blood?  May as well throw those sheets away.

.... And that, Your Honor, is why I had to kill him.


Laundry is always a big concern, and not just money laundering.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, you see, he really gave me no choice. A few weeks ago, he forgot to lock the front door. Then, he was late to my parents house for lunch. Then this week, he forgot my name after spending half the night getting blasted on Wild Turkey and jello shots....and then he wets the bed. So you see, you're honor, I was totally justified in trying to kill that idiot.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A machete is really not a very good weapon. It's for hacking, so you're going to end up having to take multiple swings to kill your target. Even in this instance, the boyfriend is going to come away with only injuries.
 
hammettman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: She doesn't look happy in her mugshot...but not many do.
[Fark user image 595x455]


Tom Delay begs to differ.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rka
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not so cool story

After college I dated a girl who had a penchant for getting a bit too drunk. It made for some good times though, but one majorly not so good time.

This one night, we get back from the bars and she's blotto. I head to bed and turn on the box fan we have in the bedroom and hit the hay. (I like white noise and it was warm).

She stumbles into the bedroom a bit later and, apparently thought she was in the bathroom. She proceeds to drop trou and sit on the box fan and starts to pee. Into a running box fan.

The only lucky thing was that she didn't electrocute her lady bits due to this box fan being from the 70s at a best. But the mess she made across the entire room was something to behold.

I jumped in the shower and then proceeded to sleep in the guest bedroom and left her to her mess to clean up (very sheepishly) in the morning.
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rka: Not so cool story

After college I dated a girl who had a penchant for getting a bit too drunk. It made for some good times though, but one majorly not so good time.

This one night, we get back from the bars and she's blotto. I head to bed and turn on the box fan we have in the bedroom and hit the hay. (I like white noise and it was warm).

She stumbles into the bedroom a bit later and, apparently thought she was in the bathroom. She proceeds to drop trou and sit on the box fan and starts to pee. Into a running box fan.

The only lucky thing was that she didn't electrocute her lady bits due to this box fan being from the 70s at a best. But the mess she made across the entire room was something to behold.

I jumped in the shower and then proceeded to sleep in the guest bedroom and left her to her mess to clean up (very sheepishly) in the morning.


Some people pay good money to have an experience like that...and just imagine, you got it for free.
 
khatores
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: She doesn't look happy in her mugshot...but not many do.
[Fark user image image 595x455]


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'd still fark her...but afterwards I'd change into a suit of plate armor.
 
rka
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

khatores: rka: Not so cool story

After college I dated a girl who had a penchant for getting a bit too drunk. It made for some good times though, but one majorly not so good time.

This one night, we get back from the bars and she's blotto. I head to bed and turn on the box fan we have in the bedroom and hit the hay. (I like white noise and it was warm).

She stumbles into the bedroom a bit later and, apparently thought she was in the bathroom. She proceeds to drop trou and sit on the box fan and starts to pee. Into a running box fan.

The only lucky thing was that she didn't electrocute her lady bits due to this box fan being from the 70s at a best. But the mess she made across the entire room was something to behold.

I jumped in the shower and then proceeded to sleep in the guest bedroom and left her to her mess to clean up (very sheepishly) in the morning.

Some people pay good money to have an experience like that...and just imagine, you got it for free.


UPITB* though. I'm down for a lot of things, just a little heads up is all I ask.

*unexpected pee in the bed
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
well, i wood...
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

khatores: Yellow Beard: She doesn't look happy in her mugshot...but not many do.
[Fark user image image 595x455]

[Fark user image 240x240]
I'd still fark her...but afterwards I'd change into a suit of plate armor.


I think the mug shot is recent. Your pic, not so much
 
brizzle365
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I mean, she didn't shoot him. I suppose things in Illinois are getting better!
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't see attempted murder in the charges. I guess they're waiting to see if he recovers.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm betting he'll never do that again.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not enough details. Did he do it to be a jerk? Was he drunk? Or does he have a legit medical problem? Need more info.
 
