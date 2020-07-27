 Skip to content
 
Ivy League student goes on hunger strike for higher grade
    Sexual harassment, Protest, Dartmouth College  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"According to Alshawi, the Title IX office told her that the "harassment should be severe and consistent" in order to launch a full investigation, and that the two incidents she reported were not sufficient to do so."

So, occasional sexual harassment is OK at Dartmouth, as long as it's inconsistent? Like, not on the same day of the week every time?

Guess this is what happens when your mascot is a beer keg

pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
>lol why aren't there any more girls in STEM prolly cause they're dumb

>dismisses student-led hunger strike over sexual harassment, and retaliatory grading after she reported it, as a selfish snowflake "strike for a higher grade".

GFY subby, and GFY whoever greened this 😘
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Old school. Works for me.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it woulda been Brown
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: I thought it woulda been Brown


Thatsracist.gif
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And redhatmitter completely misses the point.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she eat a D?
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she feel all but powerless when her cup's already overfilled?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Did she eat a D?


No, she was a B, but earned a C for acting like an A, so F her.

Actually, I did not read TFA as I could not get past the request for donations, so AS ALWAYS I have no idea what is going on (sort of like Towlie) and just bought the above was funny.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
do they realize that this proves that they are that stupid.....
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Elsewhere, students go on hunger strikes to be able to afford to sign student loans to go to college.

/yeah yeah, not related to the actual content
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If the Title IX adjudication mechanism at Dartmouth didn't work properly in this case, then outside investigators should be brought in for all the other cases too, even the ones where the accusations were deemed justified. If it's broken for one, it should be considered broken for all.
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mukster: mikaloyd: Did she eat a D?

No, she was a B, but earned a C for acting like an A, so F her.

Actually, I did not read TFA as I could not get past the request for donations, so AS ALWAYS I have no idea what is going on (sort of like Towlie) and just bought the above was funny.


"I'm not a misogynistic prick because I didn't read the article before I decided to that the woman was a drama queen lol"

FTFY
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't think for a New York Minute that hard-core sexual harassment doesn't go on at even the best schools, and most certainly at the Ph.D. level.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jjorsett: If the Title IX adjudication mechanism at Dartmouth didn't work properly in this case, then outside investigators should be brought in for all the other cases too, even the ones where the accusations were deemed justified. If it's broken for one, it should be considered broken for all.


And it probably is for all, which Dartmouth does not want to accept.  Because that would get messy and expensive and embarrassing to admit they have harmed many students over the years.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I thought it woulda been Brown


I was thinking Cornell. Gotta be creative ever since they put up the barriers on that bridge.
 
Meesterjojo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's a lot of bullshiat that goes on in academia. If an instructor doesn't like you, you're farked.

I had an instructor give me my only B, in a government class, because I was a white male. He told me straight to my face and laughed. When I went to complain about this and his testing practices, the department has no procedure or process to handle it, I was told.

shiat happens, a lot. People go into academia because often they have nowhere else to go. The money isn't that good. Not sure where I'm going with this thought.

Oh,someone jokingly posted not enough women in stem programs. Not sure where. At University of Houston my honors programs were packed with women. I was the triple minority being white, male, and 40.

I think people think it's ok to fark with students because they rightfully believe the students have no real voice. Everyone from the administration to the campus police. Oh the shiat that goes on at University of Houston happens everywhere, I discovered later. The stories I could tell. What I do know works is when you contact the title 9 regional office/ombudsmen and file formal complaints. Good way to get extra money each semester.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Congratulations subby, you're part of the problem. You are why bastards in positions of power abuse people, because people like you will back them up when someone comes forward.
 
chawco
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dartmouth not only has a long history of failing to adequately address sexual harassment, they also have a history of protecting serial offenders. The administration is much more concerned with the school's academic reputation then with their actual students.

Also the link is broken, I suspect the university had it pulled? Which would not be shocking given this is Dartmouth.
 
PiperArrow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: "According to Alshawi, the Title IX office told her that the "harassment should be severe and consistent" in order to launch a full investigation, and that the two incidents she reported were not sufficient to do so."

So, occasional sexual harassment is OK at Dartmouth, as long as it's inconsistent? Like, not on the same day of the week every time?

Guess this is what happens when your mascot is a beer keg

Indeed, the law is that it's not a Title IX issue unless it's severe or persistent (not consistent):

In order to give rise to a complaint under Title IX, sexual harassment must be sufficiently severe, persistent, or pervasive that it adversely affects a student's education or creates a hostile or abusive educational environment. For a one-time incident to rise to the level of harassment, it must be severe.

Here's the thing: the entire law is only one sentence. OK, that's quite right; the law is one sentence except for the paragraphs of exceptions, like allowing father-son and mother-daughter events, and beauty-pageant based scholarships. But otherwise here's the entire law:

No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance, except that ...

So here's how the government interprets that law: Sexual harassment by itself doesn't prevent a woman from getting an education, if it happens once or twice, and if it isn't severe. That doesn't make it right, it just means that a single instance of (non-severe) harassment doesn't result in the exclusion of a person from participating in an education program, and therefore isn't a Title IX issue. (It could, of course, be a regular old discipline issue.) On the other hand, severe, persistent, or pervasive harassment can drive women away from college, and therefore can be seen as excluding them from participation in programs offered, so Title IX does apply.

Of course, nothing prevents the Title IX office from dealing with the issue, or referring it to the proper office at the school. My guess is that the proper office is the student's department. At some schools, the Title IX office deals only with Title IX cases; at others, they might deal with Title IX cases and cases that technically don't fall until Title IX.

I'm not defending Dartmouth over the student or vice versa, because we don't know anything about the case at all. But the Title IX office appears to have quoted the law correctly.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
<makes popcorn>
 
GodComplex
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Meesterjojo: There's a lot of bullshiat that goes on in academia. If an instructor doesn't like you, you're farked.

I had an instructor give me my only B, in a government class, because I was a white male. He told me straight to my face and laughed. When I went to complain about this and his testing practices, the department has no procedure or process to handle it, I was told.

shiat happens, a lot. People go into academia because often they have nowhere else to go. The money isn't that good. Not sure where I'm going with this thought.

Oh,someone jokingly posted not enough women in stem programs. Not sure where. At University of Houston my honors programs were packed with women. I was the triple minority being white, male, and 40.

I think people think it's ok to fark with students because they rightfully believe the students have no real voice. Everyone from the administration to the campus police. Oh the shiat that goes on at University of Houston happens everywhere, I discovered later. The stories I could tell. What I do know works is when you contact the title 9 regional office/ombudsmen and file formal complaints. Good way to get extra money each semester.


I had a senior lecturer punish me over an opinion I expressed on an assignment, which is very much against university policy. I went straight to the head of the dept and they were pretty pissed off over that, as it tends to make everyone look bad. I don't think said lecturer was asked to return. But that's a AA school with no name recognition, so they can't afford bad press.

Universities are usually better about dealing with this kind of thing lest it hits national news like so.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dartmouth CS, for grad school?

Why would you do that?
Couldn't she get into a good program?

Seriously when an insanely overpriced party school decides to get into teaching 'engineering sciences' (note weasel words: not 'engineering'), give it a few decades to sort itself out first.

Go to an established school. Engineering schools can't afford sloppy postmodern thinking. Bridges designed under 'socially reconstructed' physics fall down quicker than average.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Even though a fair percentage of these accusations are bullshiat; she deserves a full, honest, investigation.
 
Mukster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Phreyd2: Mukster: mikaloyd: Did she eat a D?

No, she was a B, but earned a C for acting like an A, so F her.

Actually, I did not read TFA as I could not get past the request for donations, so AS ALWAYS I have no idea what is going on (sort of like Towlie) and just bought the above was funny.

"I'm not a misogynistic prick because I didn't read the article before I decided to that the woman was a drama queen lol"

FTFY


Nailed it! Welcome to Fark.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Man, whatever happened to student apathy?

It's like nobody cares anymore
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I found a picture of her.
There is not much to work with.  I cannot make porker jokes saying she should go on a hunger strike, and it would be very offensive to "Hot or not" with someone so modest and a headscarf

/got nothing
 
