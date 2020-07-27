 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   2:30pm ET - it's the Fark News Livestream. Covid-19 updates, what to expect from the eviction wave, zombie cicadas, and one man's quest to send the year 1935 a raft of 20th century spoilers - and more   (twitch.tv) divider line
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans go batshiat crazy on the economy, democracy and humanity. More of the same really, only geometrically expanded to the edge of Doom.

Trump must go. And the sooner, the better our survival chances. But he is just a symptom, Remember that. Lancing a boil is not a cure for necrosis, and the sickness unto death is in the American systems, not one psychopathic leader, Your fate is not in the stars or in the Giant Asteroid, it is in you.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame that people don't learn Morse code any more. Not even sailors. A real shame. Old technology is some of the best techology, and you can rebuild from the bottom up if necessary.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brantgoose: It's a shame that people don't learn Morse code any more. Not even sailors. A real shame. Old technology is some of the best techology, and you can rebuild from the bottom up if necessary.


.... ..    -... .-. .- -. - --. --- --- ... .
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The number of evicted is gonna be less than the number who lose their homes.  I am moving in with family this week because I can no longer pay, and I am trying to get out before my landlord can get a court date so nothing goes on my record.

In the meantime I see two or three neighbors moving out each day, no one moving in unless they are doubling up with friends or family.

The only silver lining is that there is still enough time to update everyone's new voter information, though I am certain Gov. Kemp has a plan to throw a monkey wrench in that process.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I worry about the number of people falling through the cracks. There must be an awful lot of them. Even the best governments are a bit sucky at the moment although they are moving fast in many right directions.
 
