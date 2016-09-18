 Skip to content
 
(Boston Herald)   Juneteenth is now an official Massachusetts state holiday   (bostonherald.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, Emancipation Proclamation, Abraham Lincoln, Slavery in the United States, Charlie Baker, city councilors, United States, American Civil War, official holiday  
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Herald? Let me just take a look at the commen....holy shiat.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: The Herald? Let me just take a look at the commen....holy shiat.


Massachusetts is in desperate need of napalm.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Bowen: The Herald? Let me just take a look at the commen....holy shiat.

Massachusetts is in desperate need of napalm.


can't get around that paywall.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massholes talk the talk but never walk the walk
 
washburn777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$10 says we get a national holiday in the next decade.

Weep for your vain efforts, Trumpkins.  America is moving on.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boston is basically racist San Francisco.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Bowen: The Herald? Let me just take a look at the commen....holy shiat.

Massachusetts is in desperate need of napalm.


They've changed since the colonial days. Back in the 1770s, they were part of the revolution. Now, they're just revolting.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

washburn777: $10 says we get a national holiday in the next decade.

Weep for your vain efforts, Trumpkins.  America is moving on.


Depending on how November goes I'd say more like within 4 years
 
Your Black Muslim Credit Union
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like people in Boston are already out in the streets over this announcement

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Bowen: The Herald? Let me just take a look at the commen....holy shiat.

Massachusetts is in desperate need of napalm.


Napalm is not enough.  Only the heat of nuclear fusion can cure the problem.  Just rain nukes on them and don't stop until everything in the state is molten or vaporized.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was either this or election day.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: The Herald? Let me just take a look at the commen....holy shiat.


It's the Herald, were you expecting anything different?
 
washburn777
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: NM Volunteer: Bowen: The Herald? Let me just take a look at the commen....holy shiat.

Massachusetts is in desperate need of napalm.

Napalm is not enough.  Only the heat of nuclear fusion can cure the problem.  Just rain nukes on them and don't stop until everything in the state is molten or vaporized.


These two sound healthy.
 
OldJames
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We got it in NY just before the day, so I got a free vacation day out of it already. Used it for a hangover day.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Massholes talk the talk but never walk the walk


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Bowen: The Herald? Let me just take a look at the commen....holy shiat.

Massachusetts is in desperate need of napalm.


All of New England is like this.  Get outside the cities, and tt's basically the South but with colder weather and funnier accents.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Your Black Muslim Credit Union: Looks like people in Boston are already out in the streets over this announcement

[media.npr.org image 650x513]


Fun family activity: Ted Landsmark served for years as President of the Boston Architectural College, and was prominent in the Boston Society of Architects. Joseph Rakes was, last I heard, a heroin-addict ex-con up in Maine. Guess who is who in that picture!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Bowen: The Herald? Let me just take a look at the commen....holy shiat.

Massachusetts is in desperate need of napalm.


And everyone got mad at Michael Che when he said Boston was racist.
 
Alebak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Bowen: The Herald? Let me just take a look at the commen....holy shiat.

Massachusetts is in desperate need of napalm.


As someone from there, at least let me add the qualifier of "some parts"

My town unfortunately being one of them, but don't write us all off, please.
 
alizeran
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In Virginia too. I actually got a paid day off for it this year.

Also...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alebak: NM Volunteer: Bowen: The Herald? Let me just take a look at the commen....holy shiat.

Massachusetts is in desperate need of napalm.

As someone from there, at least let me add the qualifier of "some parts"

My town unfortunately being one of them, but don't write us all off, please.


We have to nuke the whole thing.  It is the only way to be sure.  Should have fixed your state some time in the last two centuries.  How long do you need to get your state under control?  Another 200 years?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: washburn777: $10 says we get a national holiday in the next decade.

Weep for your vain efforts, Trumpkins.  America is moving on.

Depending on how November goes I'd say more like within 4 years


America could move on and brake up simultaneously.
We don't need Trump.
And, California leaving the union would bankrupt Trump and his poop hole band of outlaw secessionist criminal States.
And the cartel would take Texas back.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Your Black Muslim Credit Union: Looks like people in Boston are already out in the streets over this announcement

[media.npr.org image 650x513]


Childish Gambino - This Is America (Official Video)
Youtube VYOjWnS4cMY
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: johnny_vegas: washburn777: $10 says we get a national holiday in the next decade.

Weep for your vain efforts, Trumpkins.  America is moving on.

Depending on how November goes I'd say more like within 4 years

America could move on and brake up simultaneously.
We don't need Trump.
And, California leaving the union would bankrupt Trump and his poop hole band of outlaw secessionist criminal States.
And the cartel would take Texas back.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
fargin a
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wonderful, another day off for bankers and the local government.

Probably work out like veterans day - when most veterans and military personnel get to go to work.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm pretty good with Massachusetts being a top 3 state in the country.  What kills me is that the biotech boom, created mostly by Deval Patrick (business liberal, black), is a big part of what employs the idiot Herald readers. The very comfortable life they live is only possible because of him but they continue to be like that.

They'll always be pissed because they'll drive over the bridge across the river and see BU, Harvard, MIT, and about 4 others along the way that showcase a world they were too stupid to become a part of, and for some reason blame all their misfortune on minorities.

For Juneteenth we should let some nice folks celebrate by expelling 100 of those idiots to Galveston ... every f*cking year.
 
