(Twitter) Remember that body cam footage from the Seattle PD showing they were attacked with an explosive device at the protests? Turns out other cameras caught the whole thing, and shocker, it was a lie
    Followup  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why am I not surprised?  Even a little?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every. Damn. Time.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never trust a cop.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't see where it came from.  The body language of the cops there didn't show them getting out of the way, which they would if something had been thrown in there.

Did a cop in the middle of the group screw up and drop it while trying to activate it?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's truly amazing that in July 2020 the cops still don't understand that cell phone cameras exist.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they watch the video with their special eyes?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: Never trust a cop.



Too narrow, you're still wide open to freshly sucker birthed.

The reality

never trust a human with power.

period, all of us, all the time.

cop power, political power, econmoic, power, social power, even just plain old physical strength, that's all any play ground bully is leveraging, their version of power.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewsfarkthrowaway: At this point, it's every American's patriotic duty to do anything and everything they can to remove bad police from society. That includes vigilante justice.


ok though guy, see how long it takes before you get deaded.
 
Memoryalpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say it with me folks:  #CopLiesMatter
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are we supposed to properly function as a society when too many of the people who are supposed to uphold the law  can't be trusted?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inside every police department is an unequal but opposite police department.
 
Froman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait to hear what the bootlickers have to say about this one. Does someone have a BINGO card for possible responses?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carmen Best has repeatedly been caught lying to the public. Never trust a statement at face value from the SPD or Mayor Durkan. Ever.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My shocked face is getting quite the workout these days.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea what I was supposed to learn from that video...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Froman: Can't wait to hear what the bootlickers have to say about this one. Does someone have a BINGO card for possible responses?


Clearly some commie liebrul disguised as one of our heroic men in blue
 
tharrisw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like a pretty big deal? Is the news going to report on this, or is it stuck on Twitter?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So one of the cops had a case of the 'dropsies' and fumbled a flash bang or some other smokey incendiary weapon.

But instead of them having paid enough attention simply resorted to reactionary tactics instead of investigative ones.

Later finding themselves having to cover up their own incompetence by conveniently blaming others because they had already reacted so poorly.

Or they did it on purpose. That's always a distinct possibility too.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: Froman: Can't wait to hear what the bootlickers have to say about this one. Does someone have a BINGO card for possible responses?

Clearly some commie liebrul disguised as one of our heroic men in blue


Nah, it's all about forced perspective and camera angles now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Or they did it on purpose. That's always a distinct possibility too.


When they do stuff like that on purpose, they generally do it in plain clothes while trying, badly, to blend into the crowd.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man I can't see shiat on either video.  I probably need to go to the eye docs.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: How are we supposed to properly function as a society when too many of the people who are supposed to uphold the law  can't be trusted?


They can be trusted to beat up the bad guys when the bad guys are bad guying like they are right now, which is upholding the law as it stands right now.

As long as there are people cheering these cops on, then they are upholding the aw as those people see it.

/this is not new
//this has just been exacerbated lately
///and on video now
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops lie. All of the time.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The SPD's still under consent decree for, among other things, complete bullshiat in their official reporting and excessive use of force in their interactions.

So, when we get both... what's the goddamned point of the consent decree if no one's enforcing it?
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The republican pundits on Sunday including Chris Christie insisted this was a molotov cocktail thrown by violent anarchist graffit artists.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: Mega Steve: Froman: Can't wait to hear what the bootlickers have to say about this one. Does someone have a BINGO card for possible responses?

Clearly some commie liebrul disguised as one of our heroic men in blue

Nah, it's all about forced perspective and camera angles now.

[Fark user image 425x318]


We've seen plenty of "doctored video!" claims over the last few weeks.  For some reason, they frequently come from the same accounts that claimed the cops actually helped that commie in Buffalo who "tripped" and cracked his skull open on the ground.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i was under the impression this was the shocker:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: [Fark user image image 425x319]


Yup. You can hear something explode, but in neither video can I make out what exploded or where it was. Maybe I need to watch this on a big screen. Whatever exploded didn't seem to be anything but light and sound... Almost like a flashbang... And who is carrying flashbangs? It's not the protesters.

I'm pretty sure that was a self own.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are amoral scumbags. They are sub-human pieces of garbage.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy McClure: I can't see where it came from.  The body language of the cops there didn't show them getting out of the way, which they would if something had been thrown in there.

Did a cop in the middle of the group screw up and drop it while trying to activate it?


There was nothing thrown in. Looks like a cop shot his launcher into the ground by accident.

Oopsie.

Let's blame ANTIFA
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: Mega Steve: Froman: Can't wait to hear what the bootlickers have to say about this one. Does someone have a BINGO card for possible responses?

Clearly some commie liebrul disguised as one of our heroic men in blue

Nah, it's all about forced perspective and camera angles now.

[Fark user image 425x318]


Then your hindbrain does the math on those two figures and asks "wait, HOW BIG is the stein the brunette is drinking compared to the blondes?!"
 
Smirkles37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: How are we supposed to properly function as a society when too many of the people who are supposed to uphold the law  can't be trusted?


We're not and it's showing.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The republican pundits on Sunday including Chris Christie insisted this was a molotov cocktail thrown by violent anarchist graffit artists.


Molotov cocktails don't "explode" like that.  They aren't under enough pressure to explode.  The break and spill flammable fluids everywhere.

There might be a fireball, but there isn't a concussive explosion.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Froman: Can't wait to hear what the bootlickers have to say about this one. Does someone have a BINGO card for possible responses?


I know what most of them will say, and it's something like "Chirp, chirp, chirp."

The few that do say something and the ones you really press to respond with something other than changing the subject to Whataboutism will give you something idiotic about a false flag or somesuch.

A few smarter ones will focus on how it was probably just innocently dropped and ignore how many people in power said it was definitely a Molotov cocktail thrown by a protester.
 
adamatari
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ok, after watching that like 5 times, you can see the flash from it being fired out of a launcher right next to the police van (I think maybe on the other side of it), a couple seconds before it goes off. Yeah, the cops shot themselves with a flashbang.

Honestly, fark these idiots. I'm done. Also, that fire at a "construction site" was at the site of a new kid prison they are building. Not random arson.

They keep reaching for my sympathy and then the next day I find out they are full of shiat. fark 'em.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
that looked like a flash bang to me, I can't tell where it came from in either video, though.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All cops lie all the time.
Assume they are lying to you.
Assume they are lying when you are on a jury.
Assume they are lying ALL THE TIME.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: rummonkey: Mega Steve: Froman: Can't wait to hear what the bootlickers have to say about this one. Does someone have a BINGO card for possible responses?

Clearly some commie liebrul disguised as one of our heroic men in blue

Nah, it's all about forced perspective and camera angles now.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Then your hindbrain does the math on those two figures and asks "wait, HOW BIG is the stein the brunette is drinking compared to the blondes?!"


Maß.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

adamatari: Ok, after watching that like 5 times, you can see the flash from it being fired out of a launcher right next to the police van (I think maybe on the other side of it), a couple seconds before it goes off. Yeah, the cops shot themselves with a flashbang.

Honestly, fark these idiots. I'm done. Also, that fire at a "construction site" was at the site of a new kid prison they are building. Not random arson.

They keep reaching for my sympathy and then the next day I find out they are full of shiat. fark 'em.


Yeah same here.  "Protect and serve"  My A$$.  It's a bully culture, with added military surplus, and elite hand to hand training, and has devolved into this militant gang that lies cheats and is wholly corrupt.

I am sure there are 1 or 2 good apples.  But the legacy of those good apples standing by and not removing the over murderous bad apples is just shameful.  The "justice" system has left justice and impartiality by the wayside.

Disband and fire the lot.  We can get citizens to do the work better.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter. The bottom line is that twitter is a place to tell lies. It doesn't matter who's telling the lies, twitter is not funny or believable and twitter links don't belong on fark.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

crackpancake: Yeah same here. "Protect and serve" My A$$. It's a bully culture, with added military surplus, and elite hand to hand training, and has devolved into this militant gang that lies cheats and is wholly corrupt.

I am sure there are 1 or 2 good apples...


I agree completely. The police departments in large cities have a gangster mentality. But in my city they have targeted and killed at least one person whom I did not like. That doesn't mean I approve, but I was shamefully glad to hear of it. Life.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It doesn't matter. The bottom line is that twitter is a place to tell lies. It doesn't matter who's telling the lies, twitter is not funny or believable and twitter links don't belong on fark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: rummonkey: Mega Steve: Froman: Can't wait to hear what the bootlickers have to say about this one. Does someone have a BINGO card for possible responses?

Clearly some commie liebrul disguised as one of our heroic men in blue

Nah, it's all about forced perspective and camera angles now.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Then your hindbrain does the math on those two figures and asks "wait, HOW BIG is the stein the brunette is drinking compared to the blondes?!"


Nope.
My hindbrain was stuck on "mother-daughter-3 way...OH YEAH!"

/ Of course, that's also the thought I had when the cop shot himself in the foot with the smoke bomb gun, too, sooo...
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

adamatari: Ok, after watching that like 5 times, you can see the flash from it being fired out of a launcher right next to the police van (I think maybe on the other side of it), a couple seconds before it goes off. Yeah, the cops shot themselves with a flashbang.

Honestly, fark these idiots. I'm done. Also, that fire at a "construction site" was at the site of a new kid prison they are building. Not random arson.

They keep reaching for my sympathy and then the next day I find out they are full of shiat. fark 'em.


Most of the Vandalism hasn't been random either, WholeFoods had some damage, they are known to be anti-BLM, a store called Rove, which is owned by either the guy or a family member of the person who killed Charleena Lyles , a Bank of America (Do I need to give a reason?" and a Starbucks. Ok, you got me on the Starbucks I know people are pissed at them, and I really don't know why.

Are there random acts of destruction? You bet, it's civil unrest, it's ugly, it's messy. But it isn't like the May day protests of a few years ago, those were random, those hit Mom and Pop and other small businesses.  These feel different, these feel more targeted.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: I have no idea what I was supposed to learn from that video...


Yeah, same here. I see a flash and some smoke. So I'm not sure what smocking gun is there, but I am trying to watch that video on mobile, which doesn't help when the important part is like 1/4 of the screen.
 
RedSectorA
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Spek the Lawless" Why are Democrats lawless, violent, rioting, looting, assaulting, vandalizing, burning down their city jungles?

The guy is proud to be lawless... Spek the Lawless

I don't see any police throwing anything in the video and neither does the commie lawless party.
 
