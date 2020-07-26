 Skip to content
 
(Central Maine)   If you see a banana kill a whistling redheaded albatross on a Friday, abandon ship   (centralmaine.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One of the first rules I learned working for a sportfishing marina at the Jersey shore.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You'd think the superstition would come from people slipping on banana peels.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yes, we have no bananas!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Come, Mr. Tallyman. Tally me banana.

Daylight come, and I want to go home.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I know all those words, but that headline makes no sense to me .
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
khatores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Watery bananas hiding in coolers distributing curses is no basis for a business of tourist fishing.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.com
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've been a sailor (small pleasure boats) for many years and I've never heard of this. Maybe it's a working boat thing?
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.pinimg.com image 282x230]


Fark user image
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Billy Jones: Yes! We Have No Bananas (1923)
Youtube PDd8shcLvHI
 
