Cartwheels are not the ninja move Florida Man thinks they are
12
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy has been watching waaaaay too many 70s martial arts flicks. Thinks he's Bruce Lee.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
he is practically batman. i'm impressed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anyone who tries to spread joy in this world is cut down.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The video gives so much, and no ad-blocker blocker
There is that perfect blend of alcohol and stimulants that makes you feel invincible
Don't be around any long fall opportunities
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wasn't this greenlit last week?
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That makes a bit more sense in context.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Practice social distancing, folks.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
MinnesotaJack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Until you farkers actually try tackling a cartwheeling man you should keep your comments to yourself
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm just grateful he wasn't nekkid.
 
