 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   If you plan on going out into the woods this summer, you might want to invest in some body armor   (foxnews.com) divider line
32
    More: Murica, Hunting, Various states, number of fishing licenses, Chris Young, Maine moose hunt permit lottery, New Mexico Department of Game, weather turns cooler, significant increase  
•       •       •

1602 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2020 at 7:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If you see a no trespassing sign, remember, you probably are not the only person out there in the woods.
Someone might not know you are trespassing and won't hear your screams if they are operating heavy machinery.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You mean the amateurs.

The regulars will be out like always and most of them are prepared and safe. Who knows what happens when everybody else shows up.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet they will all willingly wear masks, too, without complaining

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for the deer population to be culled. It used to be an annual thing but fewer and fewer have been hunting so more and more deer are around to eat gardens and jump in front of cars.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I garden.  I fish. I forage. I have a lot of friends who hunt.

The "how long can we last without needing to go to the grocery store" game has always been just that -- a game.  This year it has taken on a darker tone.

I have heard a lot of (mostly city) people lamenting that they don't know how to produce their own food.  I'm glad that's something I was taught to do at a young age.

/garden beans, garden potatoes, and fresh-caught trout for supper tonight
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't wear this hat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bill_Wick's_Friend: I have heard a lot of (mostly city) people lamenting that they don't know how to produce their own food.


No you farking haven't.  Name two.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! If God didn't want me to drink two cases of Busch Light before 10:00 am then he'd have made it harder to pee off of a tree stand.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article specifically says fall, subby. Most people don't hunt in the summer due to season restrictions and the fact that parasites are more prevalent in the summer months.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Article specifically says fall, subby. Most people don't hunt in the summer due to season restrictions and the fact that parasites are more prevalent in the summer months.


I would imagine hot as balls being factor #1
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
City people view hunting as evil. For many of us it is how we feed our families while making ends meet.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zang: Bill_Wick's_Friend: I have heard a lot of (mostly city) people lamenting that they don't know how to produce their own food.

No you farking haven't.  Name two.


Jim and Bill?  You know them?

What a bizarre thing about which to claim someone is lying and an even more bizarre way of requesting proof.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Voiceofreason01: Hey! If God didn't want me to drink two cases of Busch Light before 10:00 am then he'd have made it harder to pee off of a tree stand.


lightweight
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: City people view hunting as evil. For many of us it is how we feed our families while making ends meet.


They would mostly rather someone kill the cow with a bolt gun to the brain. That way THEY aren't killing animals.  Except for the vegetarians.  Good for them for at least not being hypocrites.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart man.  It's good to wear camo when fishing so you don't spook the fish.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I've done hand-to-hand combat with fish.  It's not pretty.
 
whitroth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: City people view hunting as evil. For many of us it is how we feed our families while making ends meet.


Except for all the idiots with guns who aren't feeding their families, but want trophies... and will shoot anything without have a clear view of what they're shooting at.

Read about them shooting each other, their kids, their dogs, their decoys, while drinking... in the early, eighties, in that extreme leftist rag... Reader's Digest.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standard body armor doesn't stop rifle fire subby.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: Harry Wagstaff: Article specifically says fall, subby. Most people don't hunt in the summer due to season restrictions and the fact that parasites are more prevalent in the summer months.

I would imagine hot as balls being factor #1


No, it's actually about not shooting the parents of fawns born in the spring
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: City people view hunting as evil. For many of us it is how we feed our families while making ends meet.


Get a job
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know how to obtain my own food.
I earn large quantities of money with little effort, and then buy it from some poor shiatkicker who spends his life toiling in the dirt so I can eat.
Then, if he has an attractive wife or daughter, I bang them.
You're welcome.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Standard body armor doesn't stop rifle fire subby.


To be fair, Subby said nothing about "standard" armor.  Here's what I would go with.

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stuffy: City people view hunting as evil. For many of us it is how we feed our families while making ends meet.


It's not only city people. Tons of self-styled environmentalists haven't got the slightest clue how bad the deer overpopulation problem is.

All over the northeast you'll see forests with lots of mature trees...and no young trees. Not much understory of any kind.

The deer have been eating it, decade after decade. Nothing young is growing except for invasive plants the deer won't eat. Bambi's been doing great. Thumper and the rest of the adorable woodland creatures are farked.

We need regulated market hunting. If you can make a go of it harvesting a hundred deer a season, go for it.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I bet they will all willingly wear masks, too, without complaining

[Fark user image image 400x400]


Bow hunting takes skill. I don't believe gun hunters ever bother to dress up like that. Interferes with the beer and whiskey drinking time.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stuffy: City people view hunting as evil. For many of us it is how we feed our families while making ends meet.


This city person doesn't.

Hunting is like ditch digging.  It's no fun but sometimes you gotta do it so make the best of it, and at worst it was at least nice hike in the woods.  Me, I'm happy to pay professional butchers to do the hard work for me.  I guess I'd go hunting if there was somebody else along to field dress the kill.  Not my idea of fun.

Hunting gets a bad rap from the yokels who get wasted and go blasting away in the woods, often abandoning their victim critters, if they even manage to stagger across one.  And yes, they're often city assholes.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: HighlanderRPI: I bet they will all willingly wear masks, too, without complaining

[Fark user image image 400x400]

Bow hunting takes skill. I don't believe gun hunters ever bother to dress up like that. Interferes with the beer and whiskey drinking time.


Ummm, shouldn't responsible hunters be wearing something that clashes with the fauna; easy to see? IDK, maybe something like blaze orange?

dogs wear blaze orange when we walk during hunting season. We have 1 road in or out of the peninsula. The north side of it is rented 'wildlife preservation area' with permanent deer stands. Farmer next to me has some choice words about that land. Because they feed the deer. His electric fence is now over 6 feet.
 
zang
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bill_Wick's_Friend: zang: Bill_Wick's_Friend: I have heard a lot of (mostly city) people lamenting that they don't know how to produce their own food.

No you farking haven't.  Name two.

Jim and Bill?  You know them?

What a bizarre thing about which to claim someone is lying and an even more bizarre way of requesting proof.


Now you said they were "lamenting".  Do you mean they were tearing out their hair and beating their breasts, or was it an offhand, "yeah dude I always thought about doing that but never found the time" when you were getting beers the other night?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you spend enough time in the woods you see the hunters before they see you.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: Smart man.  It's good to wear camo when fishing so you don't spook the fish.


[Fark user image 850x478]

I've done hand-to-hand combat with fish.  It's not pretty.


somone doesn't dry fly fish in clear brooks.
/wears more camo on fishing trips than hunting trips
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TL;DR:  People are going to go into the woods for the cheap meat and to hunt each other in a vicious contest to determine who will come out on top.

Bill_Wick's_Friend:
The "how long can we last without needing to go to the grocery store" game has always been just that -- a game.  This year it has taken on a darker tone.


A Hunger Games if you will.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zang: Do you mean they were tearing out their hair and beating their breasts, or was it an offhand, "yeah dude I always thought about doing that but never found the time" when you were getting beers the other night?


Somewhere between the two?

Nobody wearing sackcloth and ashes, tearing clothes, wailing, or undergoing shiva rituals.

More "I really hate going to the grocery store cuz COVID. I've always thought about gardening for fun and now I wish I'd got into it years ago like you did so that I would not have to go into crowded, possibly-contagious Safeway for fresh produce".

And similar conversations regarding fish.

/Come over and I"ll send you home with trout or potatoes or beets or beans or (in a couple of months)  a hunk of salmon.
//But please don't come over cuz COVID.
 
photokinetic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: I know how to obtain my own food.
I earn large quantities of money with little effort, and then buy it from some poor shiatkicker who spends his life toiling in the dirt so I can eat.
Then, if he has an attractive wife or daughter, I bang them.
You're welcome.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bill_Wick's_Friend: I garden.  I fish. I forage. I have a lot of friends who hunt.

The "how long can we last without needing to go to the grocery store" game has always been just that -- a game.  This year it has taken on a darker tone.

I have heard a lot of (mostly city) people lamenting that they don't know how to produce their own food.  I'm glad that's something I was taught to do at a young age.

/garden beans, garden potatoes, and fresh-caught trout for supper tonight


Yeah, well, a lot of us are wondering if you can just pile that into a ground mound.

Patton Oswalt - KFC Famous Bowls
Youtube tfan5MacmsI
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.