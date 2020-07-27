 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   To slow the pandemic,Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, and others to close down: ON THANKSGIVING DAY. Black Friday is still on, but likely needs a new name   (ktla.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Death Friday?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easily over 250,000 dead by then. Hit 150,000 today. We're back up to 1000 a dead day now. So if things stay the same and don't get worse (they will get worse) we'll have a nice milestone on election day of 250,000 dead, then by Thanksgiving close to 280,000.

maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 120'ish days until Target and Dick's shut down for a couple hours - better start hoarding.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I know! We can be that one planet that just calls it "Murder Night".
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If Target closes, I don't know if I'm going to be able to get a turkey to serve that evening.

And if Dick's closes, I won't be able to get the turkey deep fryer.

Well shiat.
 
litheandnubile
Walker: Easily over 250,000 dead by then. Hit 150,000 today. We're back up to 1000 a dead day now. So if things stay the same and don't get worse (they will get worse) we'll have a nice milestone on election day of 250,000 dead, then by Thanksgiving close to 280,000.

[Fark user image 584x540]


as long as we stay around one or two thousand deaths per day we will get herd immunity in another year or so, not that bad overall really
 
skyotter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Oh I know! We can be that one planet that just calls it "Murder Night".


I know what I'm giving out for Halloween!
Mukster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Black Lives Matter Friday?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Amazon will still be open, so I'll be fine.  Or at least fine relative to 2020 standards.
 
Mukster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mukster: Black Lives Matter Friday?


OR how about, Black Friday Lives Matter?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Blech Friday?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do advanced Covid-19 patients turn blue or purple as they run out of oxygen? We can call it Asphyxia Friday.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
After the last two years, I'm sorry, but Black Friday just isn't a thing anymore. I don't know who they're trying to kid. They run sales ALL month and then the best deals end up being either in June or the week before Christmas (of course, depending on what you're trying to buy, it could be some other random weekend in the year.)
I use my Friday to relax. I was always a fan of REI's "get outside" movement or whatever it takes just being with the family. I might sit on the couch for an hour to do some online shopping but, let's face it, that's every day of the week at this point.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is sporting goods an essential buisness?  if not shut the motherfarker down.  Same with all stores.  Only food and sanitation supplies should be sold right now.  NOTHING else until we take out the skinjobs and stop their nano particle bio conversion weapons.  And the infiltrator unit weapons platforms that spew arosolized nano particles to bio convert humans to skinjobs.  Weld the non essentials into their homes.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: Easily over 250,000 dead by then. Hit 150,000 today. We're back up to 1000 a dead day now. So if things stay the same and don't get worse (they will get worse) we'll have a nice milestone on election day of 250,000 dead, then by Thanksgiving close to 280,000.

[Fark user image 584x540]

So far, only individuals that become infected and have a really bad case of  COVID-19 end up having antibodies which confer immunity.   Mild cases do not confer


So far, only individuals that become infected and have a really bad case of  COVID-19 end up having antibodies which confer immunity.   Mild cases do not confer
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Corona Carnage Day?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: Easily over 250,000 dead by then. Hit 150,000 today. We're back up to 1000 a dead day now. So if things stay the same and don't get worse (they will get worse) we'll have a nice milestone on election day of 250,000 dead, then by Thanksgiving close to 280,000.

[Fark user image 584x540]

as long as we stay around one or two thousand deaths per day we will get herd immunity in another year or so, not that bad overall really


Article form early July:

Approximately 2.74 million Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus, over 130,000 of which have died (case fatality of 4.74%). By contrast, the case fatality of the flu in the U.S. is roughly 0.1%.

Absent the existence of a COVID-19 vaccine, any reasonable extrapolation of the data -- even at half the current case fatality rate, means we will see a seven-figure body count that exceeds 5 million deaths before we can attain herd immunity.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/vaccine-rea​c​h-herd-immunity-scientists/story?id=71​662733

5 million dead? That's gonna take a while. Even with Trump at the wheel.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Oh I know! We can be that one planet that just calls it "Murder Night".

I know what I'm giving out for Halloween!
[Fark user image 850x324]


But where will we get our wiper fluid?
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Only 120'ish days until Target and Dick's shut down for a couple hours - better start hoarding.


Give 'em maybe 150ish days until they shut down... for good?

EU has 100 million more people than US.  US has gone full stupid.  Flu season + Covid bonus will be hell.  We're probably now at "as good as it gets."
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: Easily over 250,000 dead by then. Hit 150,000 today. We're back up to 1000 a dead day now. So if things stay the same and don't get worse (they will get worse) we'll have a nice milestone on election day of 250,000 dead, then by Thanksgiving close to 280,000.

[Fark user image 584x540]

as long as we stay around one or two thousand deaths per day we will get herd immunity in another year or so, not that bad overall really

Article form early July:

Approximately 2.74 million Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus, over 130,000 of which have died (case fatality of 4.74%). By contrast, the case fatality of the flu in the U.S. is roughly 0.1%.

Absent the existence of a COVID-19 vaccine, any reasonable extrapolation of the data -- even at half the current case fatality rate, means we will see a seven-figure body count that exceeds 5 million deaths before we can attain herd immunity.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/vaccine-reac​h-herd-immunity-scientists/story?id=71​662733

5 million dead? That's gonna take a while. Even with Trump at the wheel.


Is that a challenge?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark:  fark THESE GUYS MAKING THEIR PEOPLE WORK ON THANKSGIVING

Also Fark:  fark THESE GUYS FOR CLOSING ON THANKSGIVING

shiat, who cares what the reason is, their people have T-day off ferchissakes.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: Easily over 250,000 dead by then. Hit 150,000 today. We're back up to 1000 a dead day now. So if things stay the same and don't get worse (they will get worse) we'll have a nice milestone on election day of 250,000 dead, then by Thanksgiving close to 280,000.

[Fark user image 584x540]

as long as we stay around one or two thousand deaths per day we will get herd immunity in another year or so, not that bad overall really


Please be one of the 'herd' that doesn't survive this, ok?


Thanks.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Is sporting goods an essential buisness?  if not shut the motherfarker down.  Same with all stores.  Only food and sanitation supplies should be sold right now.  NOTHING else until we take out the skinjobs and stop their nano particle bio conversion weapons.  And the infiltrator unit weapons platforms that spew arosolized nano particles to bio convert humans to skinjobs.  Weld the non essentials into their homes.


Sporting goods = guns and ammo, and will schedule nicely with receipt of the second vote buying 'stimulus,' check to
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Is sporting goods an essential buisness?  if not shut the motherfarker down.  Same with all stores.  Only food and sanitation supplies should be sold right now.  NOTHING else until we take out the skinjobs and stop their nano particle bio conversion weapons.  And the infiltrator unit weapons platforms that spew arosolized nano particles to bio convert humans to skinjobs.  Weld the non essentials into their homes.


Sporting goods are keeping me sane.  Need a 6' social distance? a 10' kayak works well for that.  Mountain bikes work well too.

/You know the #2 cause of problems with Covid?  Obesity.  The fix for that?  Sporting goods.
 
RedSectorA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I bet Democrats have spent a lot of sleepless nights with their crack-pipe worried that Black Friday might offend someone. hehe
 
Bad Luck Schleprock
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
AmbassadorBooze: Is sporting goods an essential buisness? if not shut the motherfarker down.


They sell guns.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RedSectorA: I bet Democrats have spent a lot of sleepless nights with their crack-pipe worried that Black Friday might offend someone. hehe


That's... a lot of crazy packed into one comment.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: Easily over 250,000 dead by then. Hit 150,000 today. We're back up to 1000 a dead day now. So if things stay the same and don't get worse (they will get worse) we'll have a nice milestone on election day of 250,000 dead, then by Thanksgiving close to 280,000.

What's your source on that?


What's your source on that?
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also, keep everyone congregating in the corporate chains, Lkmit windows of operation and make everyone think a mask is super-effective.

See how that works out.
 
Bad Luck Schleprock
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm genuinely curious (the best kind) of how stores are going to handle customer control on Black Friday. A mob of a couple hundred people crowded in front of the store's doors waiting for them to open might not be in anyone's best interests.

Who gets the blame when the lawsuits/covid cases start flying? How does the store handle initial access when the doors open?

The situation will be fascinating (and depressing).

may you live in interesting times.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Fark:  fark THESE GUYS MAKING THEIR PEOPLE WORK ON THANKSGIVING
Also Fark:  fark THESE GUYS FOR CLOSING ON THANKSGIVING
shiat, who cares what the reason is, their people have T-day off ferchissakes.


Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bow before your real god, the almighty Dollar.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving is going to be pretty farking depressing if we can't get together with friends and family.

I've spent one Thanksgiving alone. I hated it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: AmbassadorBooze: Is sporting goods an essential buisness?  if not shut the motherfarker down.  Same with all stores.  Only food and sanitation supplies should be sold right now.  NOTHING else until we take out the skinjobs and stop their nano particle bio conversion weapons.  And the infiltrator unit weapons platforms that spew arosolized nano particles to bio convert humans to skinjobs.  Weld the non essentials into their homes.

Sporting goods are keeping me sane.  Need a 6' social distance? a 10' kayak works well for that.  Mountain bikes work well too.

/You know the #2 cause of problems with Covid?  Obesity.  The fix for that?  Sporting goods.

Sporting goods are keeping me sane.  Need a 6' social distance? a 10' kayak works well for that.  Mountain bikes work well too.

/You know the #2 cause of problems with Covid?  Obesity.  The fix for that?  Sporting goods.


We aren't trying to stop the number 2 problem with corona.  We are trying to win a war against skinjobs and their bio terror nano particles.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: Easily over 250,000 dead by then. Hit 150,000 today. We're back up to 1000 a dead day now. So if things stay the same and don't get worse (they will get worse) we'll have a nice milestone on election day of 250,000 dead, then by Thanksgiving close to 280,000.

What's your source on that?

What's your source on that?
[Fark user image 425x576]


I said "article from early July". That's why the numbers don't match with today's numbers.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Amazon will still be open, so I'll be fine.  Or at least fine relative to 2020 standards.


Haven't set foot in a retail store on Black Friday in two decades. Certainly won't start back up now.

/ UPS driver's gotta eat too, same as Walmart greeters.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bad Luck Schleprock: AmbassadorBooze: Is sporting goods an essential buisness? if not shut the motherfarker down.

They sell guns.

They sell guns.


Guns should be banned.  Only Nazis and concubines of trump have or need guns privately.  Join the collective and use guns of the collective if you want to play cowboy.  Become a military sniper and take out quarantine runners.
 
FTGodWin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Slightly Less Red Day?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: Easily over 250,000 dead by then. Hit 150,000 today. We're back up to 1000 a dead day now. So if things stay the same and don't get worse (they will get worse) we'll have a nice milestone on election day of 250,000 dead, then by Thanksgiving close to 280,000.

[Fark user image 584x540]


Officially 150 000 probably around 192 000 by now with the 28% undercounting and all.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.