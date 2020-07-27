 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Kim Jong Un, gangster style   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That looks 'shopped.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm betting that none of those guns are loaded.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: I'm betting that none of those guns are loaded.


I hope they aren't, the guy in the lower left would take out his chin and the guy to his left.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: I'm betting that none of those guns are loaded.


I am betting that they can't be loaded. He would not take that chance.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oppa Gangnam gangsta style!
 
Minbari Exchange Student [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Serious question.  Was it ever determined for sure if he's still alive or not?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When they pull the trigger a little flag pops out that says POW.
 
LamboAlpha
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Kim Jong Un needs to be dual wielding.
 
ROFLSAUCE
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Northside Kims, Sun!
 
rhodabear
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Minbari Exchange Student: Serious question.  Was it ever determined for sure if he's still alive or not?


It looks like a bad impersonator, imho. We need a Fark facial recognition expert.

/not that kind of facial
//not your personal erotica site
///three slashies
 
nullptr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is a weird form of team trust building exercises.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I like how the one dude has his pistol aimed at his own face and his neighbor is even point at him with his pistol. Someone didn't laugh enough at the emperors fart!

Also, an awful lot of booger hooks on boomsticks.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All those guns and not one bullet; so they were paperweights.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
(sh) OOP OOP OOP...

(sh) OP-A-Gangnam-Style
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now I can picture them like the Gangnam style video....
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dallylamma
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And yet, not one negligent discharge...shame really.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Driver: I'm betting that none of those guns are loaded.


I bet they're novelty lighters.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
 the differences between nations is superficial.
Power corrupts.
Stop sucking it's teet.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They don't need bullets when the supreme leader could just end South Korea by merely wishing it true. Duh.

Chances are they can't afford bullets or sold them for food.
 
fargin a
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wonder if he gives them bullets
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is it wrong that I'm more interested in what kind of gun they were holding?  Grips look kind of CZ75 looking but the slides are pretty chunky.  I'm sure its a clumsy knock off of something.
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also, what's up with their commie logo in the center of a bunch of pictures?

Hammer, sickle and big ol dildo?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fargin a: Wonder if he gives them bullets


bullets yes, firing pins to be mailed later.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
