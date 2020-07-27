 Skip to content
 
(Reuters)   Israel and Hezbollah clash near the Lebanese frontier, mostly just to keep in practice   (reuters.com) divider line
Chemlight Battery [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No worries. These little wars Israel has with its neighbors always end in a settlement.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: No worries. These little wars Israel has with its neighbors always end in a settlement.


That was bad and you should feel bad.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They need a little more time with the menu.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope they were all wearing masks.  Safety first.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nasrallah is still alive?

Man, Mossad has really slacked off.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Netanyahu said" ie: we shot some civilians but don't want to admit it.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This incident occurred in the Shebaa Farms area, an area caught between conflicting claims of sovereignty which is quite confusing:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shebaa_​f​arms
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Hezbollah should know it is playing with fire," Netanyahu said in a televised address from Israel's defense ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv.

"Also, you'd better watch your step or start living with your mother."
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And I was told King Trump would bring peace to the Middle East before he woke up for his first 10 Egg McMuffins.  What, am I a naif?  Did Antifa somehow disrail the carefully crafted plans of the Yugest President?
 
