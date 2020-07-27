 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Aaaaaand here comes the eviction crisis   (cnbc.com)
    Murica, Leasehold estate, Landlord, Eviction, Lease, Urban Institute, Real estate, White House, unprecedented eviction crisis  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's America.
We could have just paid everyone to stay the fark home for January.

Nope.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tons of homeless and hungry people on the streets in the middle of a global pandemic.  What could go right?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gosh, if only there was some way to help tenants make payments so their landlords could make their own. Golly. What ever could that be?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
According to Ted Yoho, you're a disgusting, out-of-your-freaking mind farking biatch if you think that this will lead to an increase in criminal activity, so there will be continue to be a sharp increase in crime for no apparent reason whatsoever.
 
palelizard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can the homeless vote?
 
Bad Luck Schleprock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Except that the next stimulus bill specifically extends the moratorium on evictions.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But the airlines are safe, right????
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bad Luck Schleprock: Except that the next stimulus bill specifically extends the moratorium on evictions.


Only for federal insured rents, which leaves most people unprotected if their state or local government is ran by idiot republicans.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bad Luck Schleprock: Except that the next stimulus bill specifically extends the moratorium on evictions.


That's assuming that part of the bill survives the debate.  Nothing is set in stone until congress actually passes it.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Republicans will care and react when the stock market falls.  Praise be upon thee, DJIA.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How short sighted. They make zero money if the house is empty and still have to pay taxes.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There was a time in my life when I had nothing.  Absolutely nothing.  And things got really bad.  I wanted to leave but I couldn't because I simply did not have the resources.

Ever since then I've always put aside "screw you" money.  Screw you, screw this, screw the world, I'm out of here if I want.  I have always been grateful to my past self for putting that money aside.

I'm not bragging or anything.  There are plenty of people who have screw you money put aside for a rainy day.  The problem is, this is going to be a few long rainy years.  Hardly anyone has enough money put aside for that.  And once the money is gone, spent on rent and food and survival, it's gone.

People still aren't grasping how awful this is going to be.  People are dipping into savings that will never be restored.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nekom: Tons of homeless and hungry people on the streets in the middle of a global pandemic.  What could go right?


I always did want to taste long pig.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm getting a kick out of this from my van down by the river.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But my portfolio is looking good!
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

palelizard: Can the homeless vote?


Yes in general. On the positive they have the time for it (assuming homeless because jobless) but on the negative there are bureaucratic hurdles put in place for the homeless to vote because America
 
sunsawed
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

palelizard: Can the homeless vote?


Of course not.  == INSTANT TRUMP VICTORY.

See. REAL POLITICAL GENIUS.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's all in this great, amazing a-brain!
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: According to Ted Yoho, you're a disgusting, out-of-your-freaking mind farking biatch if you think that this will lead to an increase in criminal activity, so there will be continue to be a sharp increase in crime for no apparent reason whatsoever.


That uptick in crime will be used to scare people and justify a demand for more police presence.  The same police that are already tear gassing and beating people in the streets.

Except, now there will be even MORE homeless, so need more homeless "sweeps".

In Trump's America, you're either an Owner, a bought Politician, an Enforcer to protect the first two or The Oppressed.

Trump's America sounds a lot like Putin's Russia, but I'm sure that's just coincidence.
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Bad Luck Schleprock: Except that the next stimulus bill specifically extends the moratorium on evictions.

That's assuming that part of the bill survives the debate.  Nothing is set in stone until congress actually passes it.


And that will probably take a month at least. That's all the Democrat's' fault of course-if they hadn't waited to May to pass their bill they could have started negotiating with the Senate on its plan that came together way back in late July.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The homeless need to go see their republican senators at their houses and occupy their living room.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I doubt a few hundred thousand to a few million newly homeless people will add to civil unrest and crime. And if they do, there's only one question we need to ask: Why isn't Biden doing anything to resolve this?
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Martian_Astronomer: According to Ted Yoho, you're a disgusting, out-of-your-freaking mind farking biatch if you think that this will lead to an increase in criminal activity, so there will be continue to be a sharp increase in crime for no apparent reason whatsoever.

That uptick in crime will be used to scare people and justify a demand for more police presence.  The same police that are already tear gassing and beating people in the streets.

Except, now there will be even MORE homeless, so need more homeless "sweeps".

In Trump's America, you're either an Owner, a bought Politician, an Enforcer to protect the first two or The Oppressed.

Trump's America sounds a lot like Putin's Russia, but I'm sure that's just coincidence.


It's Biff Tannen's Hill Valley.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here's the thing I don't understand.  Okay, you've evicted your tenant that couldn't pay.  Now what?  There a long line of people waiting to move in or buy the house? More stable people in this economy that are looking to move?

/it's almost like screwing people over is a feature not a bug.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can't vote by mail if they don't have a mailbox...
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The GOP already has it's bottle of Jegen's lotion ready to fap off to the idea of so many newly-homeless people.
 
BadMonkey2000 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: According to Ted Yoho, you're a disgusting, out-of-your-freaking mind farking biatch if you think that this will lead to an increase in criminal activity, so there will be continue to be a sharp increase in crime for no apparent reason whatsoever.


No... it will be because we will have a Democrat as President. Duh!

/Study it out.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The only saving grace is that every state requires 30 days notice for an eviction. But, it is a small saving grace when there are so many people out of work due to so many businesses being shut down. I expect a lot of people will be moving back in with their parents, and I also suspect that we may see an uptick in the number of suicides.

But, there is no reason for this, right? I mean, according to all the rich Republican politicians all of these people should have been saving up for just such a situation. These people have only themselves to blame for not having enough spare cash to cover rent and all utilities and other various bills for up to a year of more! 
/sarcasm, obviously
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, bye.
 
Delc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: How short sighted. They make zero money if the house is empty and still have to pay taxes.


As long as the poors are suffering. Worth it.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here comes the reality of your selfish desire to keep grandma from peace.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 minute ago  
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size


This HAS to be a staged photo. For one thing, where's the LEO there to enforce the eviction and to ensure the safety of the clean-out crew?

And, I really don't think they're going to just toss stuff literally into the street since it would be an obvious traffic hazard. If someone drove into that heap and got injured, the city that or the bank would be liable for creating that hazard.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: Trump's America.
We could have just paid everyone to stay the fark home for January.

Nope.


The solution, really, when all this shiat started hitting the fan was simple. Of course it would me the poors, especially urban poors, getting help.

1) January was already in the record books, so no evictions until Feb 1st 2021 except for criminal / public safety reasons. Landlords have bills as well, and we can't ignore that, so they would get the equivalent of the rent they were charging on January 1st, 2020 until Feb 1st 2021.

2) The feds immediately pay up to the equivalent of the median house value in any given state to banks for mortgages. You owe less? Great! Your house is now yours, free and clear. You owe more? Not quite as great, but you don't have another mortgage payment due until Feb 1st 2021.

3) Basic utilities (water, electric, sewer, heat) are paid until Feb 1st 2021.

This would've kept communities together, until this clusterfark was finished, and the only thing people would have to worry about with their unemployment is gas for their car or food. This also would've injected a lot of liquidity into the local economies, especially with so many homeowners actually owning their homes outright. The boon to small business would've been magnified for this reason.

Too bad we had idiot politicians wasting time worrying about the casino, er, I mean Wall Street.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The way the moratorium worked was that once it ended, tenants subject to this are to receive a 30-day notice. Generally, for public housing tenants it is a 14-day notice for non-payment of rent. Assume that most notices will go out this week. It will be the end of August before they are filed in court. Factor in about 2-4 weeks before they have their cases heard at an eviction hearing. 2-3 weeks before the bailiffs or sheriffs come out to enforce the eviction and actually move the people out.

Middle of October, we are going to have a hell of a lot of homeless people. Shelters will be overwhelmed.  Hoovervilles (Trumpvilles?) will sprout up nationwide. That is unless the federal government forgives the late rent (doubtful) or figures out a way to assist people who are behind in their rent. It would be best to do this sooner rather than later because once they are filed in court, filing fees and other costs will be tacked on to the tenant's balance.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Here's the next thing we're going to fark up massively. Right here. And we don't care. Good one, right? And no one can do anything about it. We RULE."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
