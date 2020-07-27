 Skip to content
 
An... eye-opening jewelry design from Swarovski crystals
52
    More: Amusing, Swarovski, Daniel Swarovski, Wattens, Water, Time, ultimate finishing touch, Lint, Tarot Magic jewellery family  
•       •       •

2791 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 27 Jul 2020 at 10:50 AM



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's an older meme, but no one in the company noticed this?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: I know it's an older meme, but no one in the company noticed this?


if they make one of pop up windows piled up, you'll know the fix is in
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very kinky, Swarovski.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I goatse'd to get me one of them
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Now I may have to explain myself to people wondering why I'm laughing at their jewelry.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Goatse connection aside, that design is ugly as hell.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Be better With a pink gemstone. Or a star sapphire.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: The Goatse connection aside, that design is ugly as hell.


looking briefly though the rest of the stuff, it seems their target market is old ladies who like gaudy costume jewelry and "collector plates"
 
MadMonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It never gets old.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Know what I'm getting the wife for her Birthday.
Thanks
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright.  I have Valentine's Day 2021 covered way ahead of schedule.  Surprise, honey!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: The Goatse connection aside, that design is ugly as hell.


It really is. Maybe they're hoping people will buy it as a joke gift for someone, because who the hell would buy it for themselves? Even people with mullets have more class.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are my pearls to clutch? Oh, there they are.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: I know it's an older meme, but no one in the company noticed this?


You should meet the family that owns it. Not the sharpest tools in the shed...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image image 284x264]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regardless of the obvious design fail.  "GOLD-TONE PLATED" with glass crystal mountings.  That thing is a POS for 179.00 $ NOW 89.00 $ .  You could probably get better quality at a flea market for $6.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sourballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donate $10,000 to tRump and get for free! Totally says gOp to me
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swargoatski
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first time I saw the pic-that-shall-not-be-named was years ago, early one morning when some disgruntled Farker posed a message to Drew that said he was leaving the site (for reasons I don't recall) and he included the picture as a goodbye message.

It was taken down minutes later, but made an impression on me that lasts to this day.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: Goatse


im 12 and what's this?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calm down, folks, it's just a design patterned after that image of God opening a hole in the clouds to let the sun shine down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can we post spoof pics of jelly donuts and other things that are kind of safe for work?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: I know it's an older meme, but no one in the company noticed this?


Start taking bets on how long before it's pulled from their page.  Then again, it's 50% off, so maybe they have noticed and they're simply trying to dump inventory.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litheandnubile: Tyrosine: Goatse

im 12 and what's this?


Posting history lines up.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh somebody needs to spend a little more time on the internet before introducing their art to the wider world.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an aside, I was stoked when Mrs. VictoryCabal wanted a wedding band from Swarovski. Between that and mine from Manly Bands, wedding rings were a lot less that I was expecting.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inspired by Chicago Bears fan site Windy City Gridiron:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/don't worry, all the goatse jokes have already been made there
 
Calico_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One benefit of a socially distanced office is fewer people to hear how hard I just laughed.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bonus: This is not a new thing, it's been on sale for months, haha:

https://twitter.com/snyff/status/1170​8​04612095336449
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just in case it gets pulled from their site - this is for historic purposes only
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That sound you hear is some confused webmaster at Swarovski checking their hit count, getting confused, then chuckling....
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
0.002% chance the apprentice that designed it didn't know exactly what they were doing.
 
camaroash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
C:
 
BakaDono
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What does this (or anything else in that collection) have to do with Tarot? I see a couple modern card suits, but no cups, staves, swords or pentacles...
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They should have gone all in and used brown diamonds.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Disney toothbrush holder

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Sometimes a Swarovski
is just a Swarovski."
 
thepeterd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"A real conversation piece, it will add intrigue to any outfit". Truly.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
*Looks at picture* That looks like...

*Goes to the comment section*

Oh thank God, it's not just me.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So the prohibition on goatse-esque imagery has been lifted, and we're catching up to last year's Reddit?

/Does Swarovski offer anything vaguely resembling colorful 80's cartoon characters?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Jack Sabbath: I know it's an older meme, but no one in the company noticed this?

Start taking bets on how long before it's pulled from their page.  Then again, it's 50% off, so maybe they have noticed and they're simply trying to dump inventory.


I see what you did there.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.