(WREX Rockford)   I scream you scream we all scream you stink   (wrex.com) divider line
23
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter is getting into making home made ice cream, so store buying us kind of low priority. Sorry Ice cream workers, that's life.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True.   I stink.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't bought deodorant lately, but that is because I got two 2-packs last time. Maybe that's what others did, so they don't need to buy any now.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline word order confusing is.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And coincidentally, all the brands mentioned are owned by the cited source in the "news item"....AMAZING
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Headline word order confusing is.
[Fark user image 425x157]


Apparantly, they don't know what a semicolon is either.


I don't use deodorant. Tried it when I was a teen, seems pointless.

I'm sure some people need it, but not everyone.

/Yes, my friends are the type to let you know if you smell.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Brands like Dove said lockdowns have led to a decline in sales. However, Breyer's, Ben and Jerry's and Magnum have seen their sales increase

This is confusing.  Was thinking why fewer Dove bars?   Ice cream.   They should use something like Mennon or Barbasol as an example.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sales up, ye maties!
 
goatharper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lars The Canadian Viking:

I don't use deodorant. Tried it when I was a teen, seems pointless.

I'm sure some people need it, but not everyone.

/Yes, my friends are the type to let you know if you smell.

I don't know whether to laugh or cry that modern man has let advertisers tell them they shouldn't smell the way they naturally do.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Eye scream
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've used the same bar of Tom's coconut pit butter for fifteen years, This is a miracle!
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

goatharper: Lars The Canadian Viking:

I don't use deodorant. Tried it when I was a teen, seems pointless.

I'm sure some people need it, but not everyone.

/Yes, my friends are the type to let you know if you smell.

I don't know whether to laugh or cry that modern man has let advertisers tell them they shouldn't smell the way they naturally do.


I kind of agree, but not all natural smells are pleasant. Some people have mild or even sexy natural odors, and some people just plain reek.

Semi-related but interesting:
https://www.museumoflondon.org.uk/dis​c​over/how-bazalgette-built-londons-firs​t-super-sewer
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

goatharper: Lars The Canadian Viking:

I don't use deodorant. Tried it when I was a teen, seems pointless.

I'm sure some people need it, but not everyone.

/Yes, my friends are the type to let you know if you smell.

I don't know whether to laugh or cry that modern man has let advertisers tell them they shouldn't smell the way they naturally do.


You're right. Advertising is insidious. We're programmed to believe we need products that suppress our body's natural ability to cool and regulate itself and we deodorize on top of it to combat the smell associated with the bacteria that grows when we layer on deodorant. It may seem counter-intuitive, but using less or none of that crap (or at least something that isn't an antiperspirant, with more natural ingredients) will allow the body to normalize and a lot of people would stink less.


/stopped using an antiperspirant years ago
//use very little more natural deodorant
//BO slashies
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: goatharper: Lars The Canadian Viking:

I don't use deodorant. Tried it when I was a teen, seems pointless.

I'm sure some people need it, but not everyone.

/Yes, my friends are the type to let you know if you smell.

I don't know whether to laugh or cry that modern man has let advertisers tell them they shouldn't smell the way they naturally do.

You're right. Advertising is insidious. We're programmed to believe we need products that suppress our body's natural ability to cool and regulate itself and we deodorize on top of it to combat the smell associated with the bacteria that grows when we layer on deodorant. It may seem counter-intuitive, but using less or none of that crap (or at least something that isn't an antiperspirant, with more natural ingredients) will allow the body to normalize and a lot of people would stink less.


/stopped using an antiperspirant years ago
//use very little more natural deodorant
//BO slashies


/I dropped a slashy
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

goatharper: Lars The Canadian Viking:

I don't use deodorant. Tried it when I was a teen, seems pointless.

I'm sure some people need it, but not everyone.

/Yes, my friends are the type to let you know if you smell.

I don't know whether to laugh or cry that modern man has let advertisers tell them they shouldn't smell the way they naturally do.


It probably came along with an increase in air conditioning in hot climates. If you get a bunch of people packed into an office and even a few of them strongly smell "natural" then things can get pretty overwhelming.

As a side note, it's also distracting for some people in other ways.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: goatharper: Lars The Canadian Viking:

I don't use deodorant. Tried it when I was a teen, seems pointless.

I'm sure some people need it, but not everyone.

/Yes, my friends are the type to let you know if you smell.

I don't know whether to laugh or cry that modern man has let advertisers tell them they shouldn't smell the way they naturally do.

I kind of agree, but not all natural smells are pleasant. Some people have mild or even sexy natural odors, and some people just plain reek.

Semi-related but interesting:
https://www.museumoflondon.org.uk/disc​over/how-bazalgette-built-londons-firs​t-super-sewer


Modern historians did a test it isn't the body so much as clothes

Power out here citation later
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

khatores: goatharper: Lars The Canadian Viking:

I don't use deodorant. Tried it when I was a teen, seems pointless.

I'm sure some people need it, but not everyone.

/Yes, my friends are the type to let you know if you smell.

I don't know whether to laugh or cry that modern man has let advertisers tell them they shouldn't smell the way they naturally do.

It probably came along with an increase in air conditioning in hot climates. If you get a bunch of people packed into an office and even a few of them strongly smell "natural" then things can get pretty overwhelming.

As a side note, it's also distracting for some people in other ways.


I've known a few women who smelled (to me) like raw sex when they perspired.
Not suggesting I did or would do anything inappropriate as a result, but yeah...distracting.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: [Fark user image 425x585]


s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I leved in post-Soviet Central Asia for two years.

ONE bus ride in August would convince everyone of the need for deodorant/anti-perspirant.
 
