(Defense News) US Navy taking hard look at firefighting.
6
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have known plenty of people have served aboard ship in the Navy. They all told me that the number one thing they drilled for was a ship fire. Hell, they even have dedicated fire fighting teams on board just for that possibility. That's why I was dumbfounded that the recent ship fire got so out of control.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Beerguy: I have known plenty of people have served aboard ship in the Navy. They all told me that the number one thing they drilled for was a ship fire. Hell, they even have dedicated fire fighting teams on board just for that possibility. That's why I was dumbfounded that the recent ship fire got so out of control.


They drill for fires like crazy because their learned those lessons the hard way in WWII.  In this case, the ship was being worked on so most of the crew wasn't on board. Had they been, it would have probably been a very different story.
 
Xetal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It isn't a waste to correct procedures after a problem happens. That is how you prevent the same problem from happening again.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

labman: Beerguy: I have known plenty of people have served aboard ship in the Navy. They all told me that the number one thing they drilled for was a ship fire. Hell, they even have dedicated fire fighting teams on board just for that possibility. That's why I was dumbfounded that the recent ship fire got so out of control.

They drill for fires like crazy because their learned those lessons the hard way in WWII.  In this case, the ship was being worked on so most of the crew wasn't on board. Had they been, it would have probably been a very different story.


This.  In my short time on ship there was never a space unoccupied at any point.  Those that weren't had regular checks (1-3 hours) for anything out of the ordinary.  It's like anywhere else.  When people are around they notice things, and can raise the alarm quickly.  They can also muster a large number of people very quickly.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

labman: Beerguy: I have known plenty of people have served aboard ship in the Navy. They all told me that the number one thing they drilled for was a ship fire. Hell, they even have dedicated fire fighting teams on board just for that possibility. That's why I was dumbfounded that the recent ship fire got so out of control.

They drill for fires like crazy because their learned those lessons the hard way in WWII.  In this case, the ship was being worked on so most of the crew wasn't on board. Had they been, it would have probably been a very different story.


After reading the article, it would appear that your summation is spot on.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was the Navy doing the work, or was it GD-NASSCO?
 
