(Local10 WPLG)   The Bahamas tell US citizens they're welcome if they go up their nose with one of those   (local10.com) divider line
18
753 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2020 at 1:20 PM



evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No problem! A bad day of quarantine at a Bahamian governmental facility is better than a good day at the office, according to my GIS search for "Bahamian governmental facility":

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are there any government facilities with a sign "Nude Beach"?
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No country but Columbia gets to tell me what I put up my nose.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So what I'm hearing is that if people go to the Bahamas, they can actually get a COVID-19 test. That's a lot better than many people can manage in Plague Central USA.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Any passenger arriving on international travel must self quarantine as their own expense... not just Americans.

Nice try though, subby.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
probably cheaper and more pleasant than getting tested here in the USA
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What if you bring a note from Epstein's mother?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: What if you bring a note from Epstein's mother?


Epstein's mother didn't kill herself.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Most of these American plague brats don't even realize they can't go anywhere.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

evilsofa: No problem! A bad day of quarantine at a Bahamian governmental facility is better than a good day at the office, according to my GIS search for "Bahamian governmental facility":

[Fark user image 850x249]


That's the Atlantis. The only thing worth seeing in the Bahamas.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Schlubbe: What if you bring a note from Epstein's mother?

Epstein's mother didn't kill herself.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I talked to a guy whose wife just returned to Japan last week. They require that you get a PCR test upon landing, and if you're found to have the COVID, you're required to go into a 14 day quarantine.

The thing that surprised me was that they have a 5 hour turnaround time on the airport PCR test, apparently. I know the Japanese are known for their efficiency, but that's 24x the efficiency of American testing.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Are there any government facilities with a sign "Nude Beach"?


I don't think Hedonism has the social distancing required for proper quarantine.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: evilsofa: No problem! A bad day of quarantine at a Bahamian governmental facility is better than a good day at the office, according to my GIS search for "Bahamian governmental facility":

[Fark user image 850x249]

That's the Atlantis. The only thing worth seeing in the Bahamas.


Psshhhh. There are lots of "things" worth seeing in the Bahamas, you can even touch some of them if you buy them a drink first.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bahamas

evilsofa: "Bahamian governmental facility":


More like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: No country but Columbia gets to tell me what I put up my nose.


COLOMBIA
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bandito King: Yellow Beard: evilsofa: No problem! A bad day of quarantine at a Bahamian governmental facility is better than a good day at the office, according to my GIS search for "Bahamian governmental facility":

[Fark user image 850x249]

That's the Atlantis. The only thing worth seeing in the Bahamas.

Psshhhh. There are lots of "things" worth seeing in the Bahamas, you can even touch some of them if you buy them a drink first.


A close friend was a host there. I miss getting a 2 bedroom suite there for $79/night.

I'm married, old, and I don't cheat on my wife. So I don't even think about young women. Besides, it is a sad fact that once a man hits 45 or so, he becomes invisible to young women unless he has a ton of money.
 
