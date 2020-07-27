 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKBW Buffalo)   The fast and the furious Amish buggy drift   (wkbw.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Chautauqua County, New York, corner of Goshen Road, Adam Byler of Panama, stop sign, Rock Hill Road, Chautauqua County, Sheriffs in the United States, 2000s American television series  
•       •       •

732 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2020 at 11:35 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Keeping the speed real slow ♫
and he's
Never leaving harmony  ♪
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Reminder that like with most religious cults the amish rape their kids and never let them speak about it or go to the police
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We get these articles about once a summer. Always happens on a Sunday
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hop on up, Jed. Let's cruise over to Mennonite turf and kick some ass!
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Saw WKBW, then had to see if it was a name I knew.  Every so often one of them makes the news for something like that.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: We get these articles about once a summer. Always happens on a Sunday


The Rumspringa beat is a cherished position in the rural constabulary in Amish country.  Just watch where you step when coming up from behind a buggy.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The crash resulted in people being ejected onto the road, including a person under the age of 17, which injured the horse.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/The writer of that mess should be horsewhipped.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: Reminder that like with most religious cults the amish rape their kids and never let them speak about it or go to the police


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Their piss smells like maple syrup. Not joking, it's a medical condition typical to groups of ...ahem, limited genetic diversity.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

akya: litheandnubile: Reminder that like with most religious cults the amish rape their kids and never let them speak about it or go to the police

[Fark user image image 850x425]


It's our newest account provocateur.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: akya: litheandnubile: Reminder that like with most religious cults the amish rape their kids and never let them speak about it or go to the police

[Fark user image image 850x425]

It's our newest account provocateur.


Vassar girl!
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
https://www.npr.org/2020/01/19/797804​4​04/investigation-into-child-sex-abuse-​in-amish-communities
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Leave it to Fark to turn a funny story about reckless horse and buggy driving into a Jesus hate thread.

Seriously, WTF is wrong with this site?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.