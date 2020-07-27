 Skip to content
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I know, they look funny, but I'm sure the have sparkling intellect and personality.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: [Fark user image 425x318]I know, they look funny, but I'm sure the have sparkling intellect and personality.

[Fark user image 425x318]


godammit, you beat me to it
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's actually a really good idea, scientists will get a lot of info by having 2 clone girls have babies by the same man
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One image they look like something out of a Stephen King novel, the other they look fine.

Did they want to look like that in the first image?
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in 4
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect they're trying to have "twins" but fail to realize that just because you fertilize two eggs at the same time doesn't mean they'll produce the same children. See: fraternal twins.

Even a microsecond's time difference in conception could mean a huge variation in the children. This is the paradox no one talks about from Back To The Future.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell does "most identical" even mean? Are twins given an identicality number? Are they graded like gemstones or something?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark me, not these terrifying looking aliens again.

We get it dude, you don't mind what the person(s) looks like who is slobbing your knob, showoff.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uggghhh...

Divide by zero
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's get a look at these sexy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: sparkling intellect


Shining intellect.

"Come play with us, Danny."
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if there's a custody battle does the guy win by default since he's the only one who can prove he's the parent with a paternity test?
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being made by Fondlove on the same day doesn't mean they identical twins
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she's got lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes. When she comes at ya, doesn't seem to be livin'... until she mounts ya. And those black eyes roll over white, and then... oh, then you hear that terrible high-pitch screamin', the sheets turns red, and spite of all the poundin' and the hollerin', they all come in and they... rip you to pieces.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a couple people who need to work on their co-dependency issues.

/or are just looking for attention
//and/or money
///and/or fame
////and/or slashies
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I bought 2 RealDolls, I would get them with different options
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Null Pointer: Did they want to look like that in the first image?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncle-Daddy and sister/brother-cousin all in play.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...freeze our eggs at the same time..."
So he's not double-boffing those charmers. Nightmare averted.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In the past, we had separate boyfriends but Ben accepts us for who we are."

Mentally ill?
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family reunions always have the hottest, sluttiest girls.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dude, just get a couple of Real Dolls. Those would at least look more life like.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That boyfriend of theirs clearly does not give a fark.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Most identical twins" = twins who look pretty similar but go way out of their way to dress alike.

What I want to know is what happens when one loses a finger or an eye. Does the other "take one for the team"?
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The joy on that mans face. "I never thought my fetish would actually come true!"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 540x310]

Dude, just get a couple of Real Dolls. Those would at least look more life like.


Fark user imageView Full Size

AAAAHHHHH!
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dr. Mengele would really get off on this.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Reminds me of that old "Tales from the Crypt" episode...Freaked me out as a kid.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Spoiler: doesn't end up well for the guy who tries to fark both twins.
 
God--
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh please, most of you farkers bagging on their looks would do that in a moment if given the chance....
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

God--: Oh please, most of you farkers bagging on their looks would do that in a moment if given the chance....


Nope.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Limeyluv: Dr. Mengele would really get off on this.


they aren't blonds
 
Stavr0
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 540x310]

Dude, just get a couple of Real Dolls. Those would at least look more life like.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

God--: Oh please, most of you farkers bagging on their looks would do that in a moment if given the chance....


Yeah, but you check twins off the bucket list and move on.

You don't stick around and form babby.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No Fook, Mi. Me Fook, Yu!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: What the hell does "most identical" even mean? Are twins given an identicality number? Are they graded like gemstones or something?


well in this case i think it means they look the same and have the same psychoses.
 
drxym
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nothing more romantic than impregnating two girls simultaneously as they lay back to back, legs up in the air with funnels at the ready.
 
JamesSirBensonMum [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: One image they look like something out of a Stephen King novel, the other they look fine.

Did they want to look like that in the first image?


GIS doesn't produce anything that much better:
who.com.auView Full Size

archive.shine.cnView Full Size

who.com.auView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


as is usually the case, they were way hotter before
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm not gonna lie - having sex with a set of beautiful twins would be amazing, especially if they both had matching brown eyes, blonde curly hair in an updo, tan lines and a light dusting of face, shoulder and chest freckles, all while wearing matching pink bras and tanga panties covered only slightly by two of my white Brooks Brothers dress shirts with French cuffs, but I'm not picky.
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just the lighting, or the photo taken a few seconds later reveals the guy running away, but I have to ask, why isn't this guy running away?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I suspect they're trying to have "twins" but fail to realize that just because you fertilize two eggs at the same time doesn't mean they'll produce the same children. See: fraternal twins.

Even a microsecond's time difference in conception could mean a huge variation in the children. This is the paradox no one talks about from Back To The Future.


Now I'm just thinking about the microsecond of sex I'd have with Lea Thompson
/still would be worth it.
//for me
///probably not her
 
Elandriel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: Null Pointer: One image they look like something out of a Stephen King novel, the other they look fine.

Did they want to look like that in the first image?

GIS doesn't produce anything that much better:
[who.com.au image 720x1080]
[archive.shine.cn image 850x528]
[who.com.au image 850x566]


Nnnnnnnnnnnnope!

Nope.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh these freakazoids. Saw them on 'Botched' a few years ago. They're damaged goods.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: Null Pointer: One image they look like something out of a Stephen King novel, the other they look fine.

Did they want to look like that in the first image?

GIS doesn't produce anything that much better:
[who.com.au image 720x1080]
[archive.shine.cn image 850x528]
[who.com.au image 850x566]


Jesus, that first picture is something out of a hallucinogenic nightmare.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

God--: Oh please, most of you farkers bagging on their looks would do that in a moment if given the chance....


Username checks out.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I'm not gonna lie - having sex with a set of beautiful twins would be amazing, especially if they both had matching brown eyes, blonde curly hair in an updo, tan lines and a light dusting of face, shoulder and chest freckles, all while wearing matching pink bras and tanga panties covered only slightly by two of my white Brooks Brothers dress shirts with French cuffs, but I'm not picky.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They should just get a sperm donor. I suggest Kent Hrbek.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, are they going to video record the momentous event for the family archive? That would make showing off the family photo even more awkward...as well as potentially entertaining.
 
