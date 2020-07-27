 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Here's a British plague story, just to keep things interesting. Also subby's 'hood when a yout   (theguardian.com) divider line
12
    More: Sad, Shropshire, Protection, Ludlow, Shrewsbury, Shropshire caravan park, new cases of Covid-19, Personal protective equipment, testing centre  
•       •       •

887 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2020 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
rosewriting.comView Full Size
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Name?
Shropshire Slasher
Occupation?
Shropshire Slasher
 
dallylamma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pikeys?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dallylamma: Pikeys?


D'ye like dags?
 
poot42 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So not Drayton Market then!
/good
//70 yr old friend is there
///he loves his caravan
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dallylamma: Pikeys?


After a quick look at Google it looks like it. "Caravan Park" in the UK usually means (a) retirement village and kept spotless with a HOA, (b) holiday homes where people spend a couple of weeks usually near the seaside or (c) travellers who put up a site overnight without planning permission. From the air this looks like (c), which is actually good news. If it was (a) then old people would be far more vulnerable and if it was (b) people would be travelling in and out from miles away and spreading it like mad. If (c) they're probably younger and healthier and shouldn't be especially hard hit.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
knows a thing or 2 about Shropshire
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Greg Davies is inconsolable.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
<Rummages through stack of GIFs>. This is the closest I have:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What a parked caravan might look like :

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cockpuncher to the Stars
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby, when shall you be dead and rid of the wrong your father did? How long how long 'til spade and hearse put to sleep your mother's curse?
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [rosewriting.com image 320x273]


came for this, leaving satisfied that I see it in the boobies
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.