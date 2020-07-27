 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Atlanta)   ProTip: Don't advise someone to go ahead and kill a kid on the Facebook. You could end up being a former Teacher, special   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is this where we castigate a guy for making a joke half of fark would make?

<reads the article>

OOOOOKK...

//Maybe 1/20th of Fark.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When are people going to learn that sarcasm doesn't translate well in the written word?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Limeyluv: When are people going to learn that sarcasm doesn't translate well in the written word?


It's why various online communities are starting to end their sarcastic comments with /s.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Limeyluv: When are people going to learn that sarcasm doesn't translate well in the written word?


Once again, my demands for a sarcasm font go unheard... or unread?.. whatever.
 
skyotter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Isn't deliberate misuse of "your" an indicator of sarcasm?  Or is that just Fark?

cf, your a idiot
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jeez who hasn't accidentally posted thinking they were doing so from their ALT account.  The reaction is a bit harsh against him.  This cancel culture has to stop!
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It seems to me that this guy was trying to point out to the morons who go online to "demonstrate" how safe this technique is that they are not doing what the murderous cops do. Probably not the best way to phrase it and definitely not wise to do it when the "victim" is a child.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The comment read, "Again! You're doing it wrong! One knee on center of the back, one on the neck, and lean into it until death! You saw the video! Get it right or stop f---ing around!"

No, he said "Your doing it wrong"
He spelled "you're" wrong. And he's a teacher.
Don't make him seem smarter than he obviously is not.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But AK47 guy, so the teacher should be reinstated.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The fact that we continue to get idiots like this outed for their stupidity is truly THE greatest thing about facebook. Literally hundreds, if not thousands of criminals have been caught by their posts and so many public employees have been fired from taxpayer funded jobs for the same.

I hope facebook continues to exist if for no other reason than this.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yea but Dr. Fauci at baseball game without a mask, so the teacher should be reinstated.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yea, but the motorcycle death that was counted as a Covid Death, so the teacher should be reinstated.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Limeyluv: When are people going to learn that sarcasm doesn't translate well in the written word?

It's why various online communities are starting to end their sarcastic comments with /s.


Even with a /s after it, that's really not the kind of thing a teacher should be saying in a public forum.
A lot of people take implied violence toward little children seriously, no matter how you "/s" it.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Guy was giving commentary on the Floyd killing.  George Floyd was killed, the child was shown to be unharmed (because guy was doing it wrong?).

Funny, tossing a baby in the air can lead to death, rarely, but it does, but no one gets arrested for tossing a baby in the air.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fire the teacher for not knowing the difference between "your" and "you're".
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I would make that joke. I'm as left as fark but I just really hate babies.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Guy was giving commentary on the Floyd killing.  George Floyd was killed, the child was shown to be unharmed (because guy was doing it wrong?).

Funny, tossing a baby in the air can lead to death, rarely, but it does, but no one gets arrested for tossing a baby in the air.


unless it's not your baby
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Limeyluv: When are people going to learn that sarcasm doesn't translate well in the written word?

Once again, my demands for a sarcasm font go unheard... or unread?.. whatever.


Wait, was that sarcasm?  I can't tell!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: SimonElectric: Guy was giving commentary on the Floyd killing.  George Floyd was killed, the child was shown to be unharmed (because guy was doing it wrong?).

Funny, tossing a baby in the air can lead to death, rarely, but it does, but no one gets arrested for tossing a baby in the air.

unless it's not your baby


What if I'm dressed as a clown?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Limeyluv: When are people going to learn that sarcasm doesn't translate well in the written word?

It's why various online communities are starting to end their sarcastic comments with /s.


Where you being sarcastic?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I would make that joke. I'm as left as fark but I just really hate babies.


We know the folks on the left hate babies.

It's called being "pro-choice".
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Fireproof: Limeyluv: When are people going to learn that sarcasm doesn't translate well in the written word?

It's why various online communities are starting to end their sarcastic comments with /s.

Where you being sarcastic?


Right there, above you're post.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gar1013: Loucifer: I would make that joke. I'm as left as fark but I just really hate babies.

We know the folks on the left hate babies.

It's called being "pro-choice".


It's only because we're encouraging society to have less of you.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gar1013: Loucifer: I would make that joke. I'm as left as fark but I just really hate babies.

We know the folks on the left hate babies.

It's called being "pro-choice".


I'm not pro choice. Abortion should be mandatory, unless you can post a bond and pass a psych eval.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Eat the kid instead, leave no trace
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Is this where we castigate a guy for making a joke half of fark would make?

<reads the article>

OOOOOKK...

//Maybe 1/20th of Fark.


Know your audience.
What flies on Fark won't fly for parents of the kids you teach.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am just baffled that a teacher would not be aware that in 2020 this kind of comment would be taken seriously and get him fired. I mean, people should really know by now that the only acceptable thing to post on the internet anymore is pictures of cats.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seemed like an obvious case of sarcasm.

Inappropriate, sure. Stupid? Yes, definitely.

But watch out in a world where a stupid joke can get you fired despite you not really wanting someone to kill a child by way of cop-like-detention tactics.

I'm not defending the joke, I'm just saying that maybe firing someone for it might be a little heavy-handed.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Fireproof: Limeyluv: When are people going to learn that sarcasm doesn't translate well in the written word?

It's why various online communities are starting to end their sarcastic comments with /s.

Even with a /s after it, that's really not the kind of thing a teacher should be saying in a public forum.
A lot of people take implied violence toward little children seriously, no matter how you "/s" it.


You don't have many parents of toddlers/tweens/teens on your Facebook, do you?
 
Lipspinach
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: Loucifer: I would make that joke. I'm as left as fark but I just really hate babies.

We know the folks on the left hate babies.

It's called being "pro-choice".


OFFS, STFU
 
