(Marketwatch)   Dr. Fauci says he won't get on a plane or eat in a restaurant because he doesn't want to die   (marketwatch.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See is he smart!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does he hate America
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't travel and I make the best steaks
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Something which three different State Epidemiologists have said to me. No restaurants, no planes.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Znuh: Something which three different State Epidemiologists have said to me. No restaurants, no planes.


I don't even like getting takeout anymore. Too many people inside. I've limited myself to places that still have a table by the door with all the to-go orders. If I have to walk inside that's a pass from me.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lol, what a pussy.

*cough cough*
 
joker420
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Duh, pandemics aren't rocket science.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't blame him. I'm half his age, and I haven't gotten on a plane or eaten in a restaurant since the pandemic started either.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm fortunate to have Prime Now available.  I don't leave the house for a damn thing.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I had breakfast at a diner in Maine over 4th of July weekend, and I was so nervous it definitely wasn't worth it.
 
fisker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
fly or eat out
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He took off his mask for a few minutes the other day.  Therefore, everything he says is wrong.  Check and mate.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have been trying like crazy to get my "We have to go out to eat every weekend" parents to STOP trying to get me to go to restaurants with them, and stop going themselves. They're in their 80s. I have compromised lungs. We DO NOT KNOW the people working in those restaurants, but I've seen workers at fast food blowing off mask requirements (At a Subway, a girl was wiping tables with her mask off, hanging under her chin. At a McDonald's I was served by a girl who had her mask under her nose) and I know that some of the people who don't agree with masks being worn are working those jobs and taking off their masks when they think the boss isn't looking. Worse, in small local restaurants the owners are sometimes anti-maskers and don't enforce the law at all.

I'm getting them to compromise with take-out, but even that makes me wary. We don't know what's on that packaging, who handled it, or how much care they're taking not to get droplets on cold foods.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Went into a local sub shop on Saturday, 10 minutes before closing time. Planned to carryout, we were the only ones in there so we ate there. First meal "out" since mid-March. Gotta say, it was delicious and a bit weird. Kinda felt like I was doing something wrong.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I won't get on a plane because the seats are uncomfortable.  In the spectrum of let's see how far we can take profit maximizing before the public stops buying our product I've hit the wall on two things...airplane seat pain and Papa John's deliver charge.  Can't think of anything else offhand that I would otherwise still be purchasing if not for profit squeeze.

/nothing against profit squeeze, business is business
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I have been trying like crazy to get my "We have to go out to eat every weekend" parents to STOP trying to get me to go to restaurants with them, and stop going themselves. They're in their 80s. I have compromised lungs. We DO NOT KNOW the people working in those restaurants, but I've seen workers at fast food blowing off mask requirements (At a Subway, a girl was wiping tables with her mask off, hanging under her chin. At a McDonald's I was served by a girl who had her mask under her nose) and I know that some of the people who don't agree with masks being worn are working those jobs and taking off their masks when they think the boss isn't looking. Worse, in small local restaurants the owners are sometimes anti-maskers and don't enforce the law at all.

I'm getting them to compromise with take-out, but even that makes me wary. We don't know what's on that packaging, who handled it, or how much care they're taking not to get droplets on cold foods.


Tako out life insurance on them
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I had breakfast at a diner in Maine over 4th of July weekend, and I was so nervous it definitely wasn't worth it.


The a1 diner was worth it, wasn't it?
 
dragonchild
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's bizarre to see over half the government throw their lot with a plague that's running about 30% approval.  They're grifting where they can but it's not like viruses make campaign donations.
 
groppet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ive been out to get curbside twice but felt nervous about that. But I have no plans to eat out anytime soon, especially now when they lifted the inside eating ban and see had a ride in cases.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I won't even go to the doctor. "Let's go to the hospital, where the sick people are."

I did go to the optometrist. But I haven't seen anyone's eyes coughing. (yet) So I should be safe.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There is a restaurant owner in my social circle that tested positive. He kept working, no mask.

The only safe assumption is that nobody gives a fark about you, and will casually risk your life for their convenience.  Everywhere is now as dangerous as the freeway.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

groppet: Ive been out to get curbside twice but felt nervous about that. But I have no plans to eat out anytime soon, especially now when they lifted the inside eating ban and see had a ride in cases.


I'm the Farker who caught COVID in March, and documented it here. I asked the Epidemiologist who issued my 'OK to go back to work order' about dining and eating out in general. She laughed. "Znuh, you won't catch me for dust bear a restaurant. Not even outside."

So, that answered that. If the professionals view it as too risky, I'm going to go with them.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I must assume he is referring to his plan to take Malaysia Airlines to the Chipotle in Kabul.
 
tina451
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I work at a Jersey Shore currently serving in a parking lot. We walk 8-9 miles every night bc the parking lot is far from our kitchen. The heat index was 106 here yesterday. I had a 5 table station. We were dying. I try to keep my hands washed but its hard when you are busy and dying from  heat exhaustion. That being said, our tables are not 6 feet apart. I handle dirty plates then your clean plates bc management wont put on extra busboys so I never have to touch soiled plates like I should be doing even though we have unemployed staff. We handle filthy money, credit cards, pens and tip trays, and then your food/bread bc again management won't pay for a cashier. I won't touch the bread with my bare hands but the rest of the staff is. The tables are sanitized, not the chairs. We roll silverware with our bare hands and it doesn't look clean to start with. No one in the kitchen wears masks. It will be a miracle if we don't get the virus and spread it. If you are going to eat out go to a self serve place.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: CarnySaur: I had breakfast at a diner in Maine over 4th of July weekend, and I was so nervous it definitely wasn't worth it.

The a1 diner was worth it, wasn't it?


We so wanted to stop there on the way to my mother's house in June, but just couldn't justify it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I won't even go to the doctor. "Let's go to the hospital, where the sick people are."

I did go to the optometrist. But I haven't seen anyone's eyes coughing. (yet) So I should be safe.


I went to my doctor for my annual physical a month ago.  It was OK.  He told me that he had only seen 1 Covid case in the past 2 weeks whereas he had 3-4 a day in March.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's because Fauci isn't an idiot.  Fauci kinda knows a thing or two about this, and one of the things he knows is that opening bars and restaurants for eat-in was a stupid, stupid move.  Even here in Canada (specifically Ontario) only some of them are open for eat-in -- and those are in areas with low to no cases.  In my area we're still in phase two, where restaurants are open, but only for takeout or delivery.  And we have mandatory mask bylaws in place, too, no matter what reopening phase your area is in.  Wear a mask (properly!) in any enclosed public space or common areas of apartment buildings or GTFO.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I have been trying like crazy to get my "We have to go out to eat every weekend" parents to STOP trying to get me to go to restaurants with them, and stop going themselves. They're in their 80s. I have compromised lungs. We DO NOT KNOW the people working in those restaurants, but I've seen workers at fast food blowing off mask requirements (At a Subway, a girl was wiping tables with her mask off, hanging under her chin. At a McDonald's I was served by a girl who had her mask under her nose) and I know that some of the people who don't agree with masks being worn are working those jobs and taking off their masks when they think the boss isn't looking. Worse, in small local restaurants the owners are sometimes anti-maskers and don't enforce the law at all.

I'm getting them to compromise with take-out, but even that makes me wary. We don't know what's on that packaging, who handled it, or how much care they're taking not to get droplets on cold foods.


A few weeks ago we were planning on eating at this one restaurant until we got there and saw that they had "Reopen NC" on their marquee and we couldn't see masks on the people inside, and I'm not sure if they had outdoor seating or not. We went back and had leftovers and boiled hot dogs.

/Thinking about leaving them a scathing review online, even if we didn't actually eat there.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tina451: I work at a Jersey Shore currently serving in a parking lot. We walk 8-9 miles every night bc the parking lot is far from our kitchen.


Damn that is far.  Can't you just drive to it
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
dailydot.comView Full Size
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I won't even go to the doctor. "Let's go to the hospital, where the sick people are."

I did go to the optometrist. But I haven't seen anyone's eyes coughing. (yet) So I should be safe.


Um, https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.toda​y​.com/today/amp/tdna181656
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I will not fly, eat out, or return to the office untill a non-crazy doctor like fauci tells me it's a good idea.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Serious Black: I don't blame him. I'm half his age, and I haven't gotten on a plane or eaten in a restaurant since the pandemic started either.


Same, and I REALLY want to support my local restaurants, but people have proven that they're too selfish and stupid to be trusted.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good interview, thanks!

I started going back to restaurants recently because we don't have any known COVID-19 cases in my area. But for three months I did a lot of delivery :P

My next airplane trip will likely be to Banff, in 2022. Nice open air vacation, long after we either have a vaccine or don't.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Znuh: groppet: Ive been out to get curbside twice but felt nervous about that. But I have no plans to eat out anytime soon, especially now when they lifted the inside eating ban and see had a ride in cases.

I'm the Farker who caught COVID in March, and documented it here. I asked the Epidemiologist who issued my 'OK to go back to work order' about dining and eating out in general. She laughed. "Znuh, you won't catch me for dust bear a restaurant. Not even outside."

So, that answered that. If the professionals view it as too risky, I'm going to go with them.


I for one would like to know about these dust Bears.

/I know it's probably a typo
//But it could be a mainerism
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Serious Black: I don't blame him. I'm half his age, and I haven't gotten on a plane or eaten in a restaurant since the pandemic started either.

Same, and I REALLY want to support my local restaurants, but people have proven that they're too selfish and stupid to be trusted.


Do they not do delivery? Even if they're not on DeliveryAppHere, a lot of times you can just call them on the phone and they'll have someone drive it out to you.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: He took off his mask for a few minutes the other day.  Therefore, everything he says is wrong.  Check and mate.


Failin' Fauci lost all credibility when America saw he throws like a girl.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It must be terrifying to realize the many the people you want to save are

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Serious Black: I don't blame him. I'm half his age, and I haven't gotten on a plane or eaten in a restaurant since the pandemic started either.

Same, and I REALLY want to support my local restaurants, but people have proven that they're too selfish and stupid to be trusted.


It SEEMS like the risk of surface transmission is incredibly low.  You could order contactless delivery from most places.  They'll just leave it on your doorstep and text you.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bowen: Znuh: Something which three different State Epidemiologists have said to me. No restaurants, no planes.

I don't even like getting takeout anymore. Too many people inside. I've limited myself to places that still have a table by the door with all the to-go orders. If I have to walk inside that's a pass from me.


I limit it even further.  Table by the door, like you described, and paper based to go containers.  My favorite pizza place has curbside where you pay/tip by phone, and they'll come out and place it in your trunk.

/The virus lives a bit longer on shiny surfaces.
//I live in the woods, there are exactly two places that meet my virus protocol standards near me.
//Fortunately, I like them both.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Rapmaster2000: He took off his mask for a few minutes the other day.  Therefore, everything he says is wrong.  Check and mate.

Failin' Fauci lost all credibility when America saw he throws like a girl.


This.  I only listen to epidemiologists who can throw a wicked slider.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [dailydot.com image 850x425]


I already made the joke that dumb people think this means something.  You can't just waltz in here and steal my joke.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [dailydot.com image 850x425]


See the sarcastic post by Rapmaster from 20 minutes ago.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [dailydot.com image 850x425]


Doctor Deep State strikes again!

WTF is this guys problem
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: There is a restaurant owner in my social circle that tested positive. He kept working, no mask.

The only safe assumption is that nobody gives a fark about you, and will casually risk your life for their convenience.  Everywhere is now as dangerous as the freeway.


Yep.  The restaurants want to make you think they care about you when the waitress wears a mask to deliver your food to you but do you really think the fry cook or dishwasher in the back have masks on?  It is hot as hell back there and there is little incentive for them to pretend like they care about you if you can't see them.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.boredpanda.com/spanish-fl​u​-1918-doctor-thomas-tuttle-anthony-fau​ci/?cexp_id=30928&cexp_var=10&_f=featu​red&utm_source=google&utm_medium=organ​ic&utm_campaign=organic
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have a family member who is pretty sick. I'm going to fly to see them. Driving is too far. I'm not sure what other option there is. I don't wan to live with the guilt for the rest of my life of having not seen them.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I will not fly, eat out, or return to the office untill a non-crazy, non-paid-off doctor like fauci tells me it's a good idea.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [dailydot.com image 850x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size


i'm getting a little reverb on your posts from your garbage can
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We did outdoor seating at restaurants while on vacation about a month ago and did it again when my city had an open-air night where the downtown streets were closed off and tables put way out into the middle of the street. Not sure we'll do that again after this info. We've mostly been getting delivery or takeout from a handful of trusted places.

Now starting to question the wisdom of hanging out in my apartment's communal pool. There's never more than 10 people there, but after a few drinks they are NOT distancing properly and I was the only one even trying to do so yesterday.
 
