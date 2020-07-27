 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   That hot Portland protester who got naked says she's naked all the time and wombat disco billfold because you're no longer reading this headline   (nypost.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wombat. Disco. Billfold. Camera. TV.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Wombat. Disco. Billfold. Camera. TV.


100, 93...

/when Wallace paused after 93 I started laughing out loud
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I'm a sex worker. My nakedness is political and it is my expression."

This is the future liberals want.

Really, decriminalize sex work please.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Wombat. Disco. Billfold. Camera. TV.


I am here for the wombat disco billfold(s).
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Portland protester 'Naked Athena' speaks out: 'I am notoriously naked'


Her rockin' body notwithstanding, I'd have been far more impressed if she had said she'd never done anything like that before.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Her hourly/nightly rate has skyrocketed.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FNG: Her hourly/nightly rate has skyrocketed.


No lie.  I'd pay double for her time and use the time to just buy her a beer, just because.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wombat. That is all. I love that animal and word. If I could I would own one as a pet.
 
mufhugger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: RodneyToady: Wombat. Disco. Billfold. Camera. TV.

I am here for the wombat disco billfold(s).


I thought that was new slang for vagina
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Giggitys aside, that was a very cool moment.  You could tell the cops had no idea how to react to it.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We are all naked all the time, just under our clothes. In other news, there's a scary skeleton living inside you!
 
ongbok
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How do we know she is hot? I never saw any pictures from the front, just pictures of her from the back. Do any frontal pictures of her protest exists?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Great ad placement Fark.

Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ongbok: How do we know she is hot? I never saw any pictures from the front, just pictures of her from the back. Do any frontal pictures of her protest exists?


For research purposes, right?
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bronskrat: We are all naked all the time, just under our clothes. In other news, there's a scary skeleton living inside you!



And there are a bunch of Trump Nazi's infesting our cities who would love to show it to you.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ma'am, I am a notorious masturbator.  We should hook up.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is she totally nekid? Because if she is then her ethics are all messed up and she needs to put on a damned mask
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: "I'm a sex worker. My nakedness is political and it is my expression."

This is the future liberals want.

Really, decriminalize sex work please.


Anyone who thinks a sex worker is selling their body and a coal miner isn't has an overly-puritanical view of labor.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ongbok: How do we know she is hot? I never saw any pictures from the front, just pictures of her from the back. Do any frontal pictures of her protest exists?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image image 850x625]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's Bensane Garrison! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ongbok: How do we know she is hot? I never saw any pictures from the front, just pictures of her from the back. Do any frontal pictures of her protest exists?


Video of it does exist.

d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Full video shows a little more.

https://twitter.com/DonovanFarley/sta​t​us/1284410621283328000

NSF.. oh whatever.
 
rohar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Is she totally nekid? Because if she is then her ethics are all messed up and she needs to put on a damned mask


You know how I know you didn't RTFA?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Giggitys aside, that was a very cool moment.  You could tell the cops had no idea how to react to it.


Oh, they probably knew how they'd like to react to it.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Snapper Carr: Giggitys aside, that was a very cool moment.  You could tell the cops had no idea how to react to it.


You could see their urge to shoot was being short circuited by their "Oh fark. It's a vagina that's been exposed to us willingly, get in the car" reaction to a naked woman.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cythraul: Snapper Carr: Giggitys aside, that was a very cool moment.  You could tell the cops had no idea how to react to it.

Oh, they probably knew how they'd like to react to it.


Yeah but that would leave no doubt as to their true nature.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mikaloyd: Is she totally nekid? Because if she is then her ethics are all messed up and she needs to put on a damned mask


She wore a mask and a hat.
 
Silly_Sot
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mikaloyd: Is she totally nekid? Because if she is then her ethics are all messed up and she needs to put on a damned mask


She's wearing a mask.
 
Murkanen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mikaloyd: Is she totally nekid? Because if she is then her ethics are all messed up and she needs to put on a damned mask


She wore a mask.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snapper Carr: Giggitys aside, that was a very cool moment.  You could tell the cops had no idea how to react to it.


I guarantee there were several that were trying to figure out how to explain it to their wives ("I know you were there!") and several more that were trying to figure out how to explain it to their accountability partners.
 
Baron Krelve
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Her partner, who was with her, said "I'll hold your clothes," as she went in a doorway and took everything off

Lol, what a simp
 
