(Guardian)   Fine, you ungrateful peons, I'll shave my damn mustache
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will admit that having a full beard and wearing a mask is slightly uncomfortable. I'm still not shaving completely.. I took it down to half an inch for the summer.
 
question_dj [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh a Trump appointee. So the problem is that the moustache is in the Japanese style during the occupation. Since we know how Trumpets work, it was 100% intentional because the cruelty is the point
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy's about 75 years too late for that whole colonialism schtick.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if he is competent sending a half Japanese as ambassador in Korea is a stupid idea.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I will admit that having a full beard and wearing a mask is slightly uncomfortable. I'm still not shaving completely.. I took it down to half an inch for the summer.


Having a long beard with a mask makes creating any kind of seal much more difficult.  For N-95 fit testing (from my EMS days), you're supposed to have, at most, 1/4" of facial hair.  Clean shaven works best.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I will admit that having a full beard and wearing a mask is slightly uncomfortable. I'm still not shaving completely.. I took it down to half an inch for the summer.


I like it because I can only grow a goatee and mutton chops, they don't connect, so wearing a mask makes it look like I have a full bread.

/joking
//not about the Joe Dirt facial hair
///still shaving at least once a week
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I'm supposed to be upset about a guy having a mustache, but I'm not.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I guess I'm supposed to be upset about a guy having a mustache, but I'm not.


You know who else had a mustache?
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I will admit that having a full beard and wearing a mask is slightly uncomfortable. I'm still not shaving completely.. I took it down to half an inch for the summer.


They'll shave my beard from my cold, dead face......
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: HotWingConspiracy: I guess I'm supposed to be upset about a guy having a mustache, but I'm not.

You know who else had a mustache?


Ron Jeremy, the last real American.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vansthing: Tr0mBoNe: I will admit that having a full beard and wearing a mask is slightly uncomfortable. I'm still not shaving completely.. I took it down to half an inch for the summer.

I like it because I can only grow a goatee and mutton chops, they don't connect, so wearing a mask makes it look like I have a full

BEARD.

/joking
//not about the Joe Dirt facial hair
///still shaving at least once a week

Can't even blame autocorrect. No spelling skills. Low energy. Sad.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: HotWingConspiracy: I guess I'm supposed to be upset about a guy having a mustache, but I'm not.

You know who else had a mustache?


Greatest Comrade Stalin?
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will still leave his bedside fan on overnight, however.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They remember the Japanese rule connection to a moustache but not the gratitude towards the U.S for their independence today. Americans should be able to walk around with whatever facial hair they damn well please and if Korea doesn't like it the entire nation can eat a big ol' bowl of dicks.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: HotWingConspiracy: I guess I'm supposed to be upset about a guy having a mustache, but I'm not.

You know who else had a mustache?


Jordan
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Oh a Trump appointee. So the problem is that the moustache is in the Japanese style during the occupation. Since we know how Trumpets work, it was 100% intentional because the cruelty is the point


White knighting Korean systemic racism because of your TDS is not a good look.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSwizz: Subtonic: HotWingConspiracy: I guess I'm supposed to be upset about a guy having a mustache, but I'm not.

You know who else had a mustache?

Jordan
[Fark user image 480x360]


I still don't know what the fark he was thinking. Not even Jordan can bring that look back.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluewave69: Even if he is competent sending a half Japanese as ambassador in Korea is a stupid idea.


Now that you are on the record, does this mean that you would be against Jewish people serving as diplomatic personnel in any area with a history of anti-semitism, African-Americans serving anywhere with a history of racism, or homosexuals serving anywhere that does not support homosexuality?

Because you're sounding like a racist.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: HotWingConspiracy: I guess I'm supposed to be upset about a guy having a mustache, but I'm not.

You know who else had a mustache?


Subby's mom?
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I will admit that having a full beard and wearing a mask is slightly uncomfortable. I'm still not shaving completely.. I took it down to half an inch for the summer.


I'd probably shave mine down if I did more face to face interaction with people and needed something like an N95. Right now I just use a snug neck gaiter to contain the beard, which holds a surgical mask firmly in place. It's down to my mid-chest and I'd really rather not lose the years of growth...
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Oh a Trump appointee. So the problem is that the moustache is in the Japanese style during the occupation. Since we know how Trumpets work, it was 100% intentional because the cruelty is the point


Americans are weird.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: question_dj: Oh a Trump appointee. So the problem is that the moustache is in the Japanese style during the occupation. Since we know how Trumpets work, it was 100% intentional because the cruelty is the point

White knighting Korean systemic racism because of your TDS is not a good look.


White knighting Trump with the gaslighting TDS label is not a good look.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Subtonic: HotWingConspiracy: I guess I'm supposed to be upset about a guy having a mustache, but I'm not.

You know who else had a mustache?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

orbister: question_dj: Oh a Trump appointee. So the problem is that the moustache is in the Japanese style during the occupation. Since we know how Trumpets work, it was 100% intentional because the cruelty is the point

Americans are weird.


You have no idea.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: gar1013: question_dj: Oh a Trump appointee. So the problem is that the moustache is in the Japanese style during the occupation. Since we know how Trumpets work, it was 100% intentional because the cruelty is the point

White knighting Korean systemic racism because of your TDS is not a good look.

White knighting Trump with the gaslighting TDS label is not a good look.


TDS is real. You know it - hope you recover in 4 years.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gar1013: pearls before swine: gar1013: question_dj: Oh a Trump appointee. So the problem is that the moustache is in the Japanese style during the occupation. Since we know how Trumpets work, it was 100% intentional because the cruelty is the point

White knighting Korean systemic racism because of your TDS is not a good look.

White knighting Trump with the gaslighting TDS label is not a good look.

TDS is real. You know it - hope you recover in 4 years.


TDS would not exist if it wasnt for ODS
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Vansthing: Vansthing: Tr0mBoNe: I will admit that having a full beard and wearing a mask is slightly uncomfortable. I'm still not shaving completely.. I took it down to half an inch for the summer.

I like it because I can only grow a goatee and mutton chops, they don't connect, so wearing a mask makes it look like I have a full BEARD.

/joking
//not about the Joe Dirt facial hair
///still shaving at least once a week

Can't even blame autocorrect. No spelling skills. Low energy. Sad.


No worries my brain read it as beard the first time.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Subtonic: HotWingConspiracy: I guess I'm supposed to be upset about a guy having a mustache, but I'm not.

You know who else had a mustache?

[Fark user image 425x656]


I'll thank you not to post pictures of Hitler.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cman: gar1013: pearls before swine: gar1013: question_dj: Oh a Trump appointee. So the problem is that the moustache is in the Japanese style during the occupation. Since we know how Trumpets work, it was 100% intentional because the cruelty is the point

White knighting Korean systemic racism because of your TDS is not a good look.

White knighting Trump with the gaslighting TDS label is not a good look.

TDS is real. You know it - hope you recover in 4 years.

TDS would not exist if it wasnt for ODS


It all stems from FDS.

/fark derangement syndrome, not the coochie spray
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cman: gar1013: pearls before swine: gar1013: question_dj: Oh a Trump appointee. So the problem is that the moustache is in the Japanese style during the occupation. Since we know how Trumpets work, it was 100% intentional because the cruelty is the point

White knighting Korean systemic racism because of your TDS is not a good look.

White knighting Trump with the gaslighting TDS label is not a good look.

TDS is real. You know it - hope you recover in 4 years.

TDS would not exist if it wasnt for ODS


Which wouldn't exist if it weren't for WDS.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: Tr0mBoNe: I will admit that having a full beard and wearing a mask is slightly uncomfortable. I'm still not shaving completely.. I took it down to half an inch for the summer.

They'll shave my beard from my cold, dead face......


They probably won't.  They'll just bury or cremate you with the beard intact.  Probably.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gar1013: pearls before swine: gar1013: question_dj: Oh a Trump appointee. So the problem is that the moustache is in the Japanese style during the occupation. Since we know how Trumpets work, it was 100% intentional because the cruelty is the point

White knighting Korean systemic racism because of your TDS is not a good look.

White knighting Trump with the gaslighting TDS label is not a good look.

TDS is real. You know it - hope you recover in 4 years.


TDS is such a textbook illustration of gaslighting, it should be used any time someone asks what gaslighting is.

"There's nothing wrong with Trump.  It's you that's crazy!"

In the real, rational world, what we really see is Trump Fatigue Syndrome.  As Trump heaps outrage upon outrage, the reaction is far less vigorous than deserved because no one really has the energy to properly react to every stupid, evil, or dangerous statement or decision he makes, and what should be administration-ending scandals are forgotten quickly by even his most ardent opponents because they're lost in the shear volume of his abhorrent behavior.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I will admit that having a full beard and wearing a mask is slightly uncomfortable. I'm still not shaving completely.. I took it down to half an inch for the summer.


Yea, I trimmed mine back at the beginning of July.

For me, it was the heat and that I couldn't walk around the grocery store without pouring sweat down my face.

You would think that this would have been recognized by retailers, but if we are honest, the money isn't sweating, and thats all they give a fark about.
 
fumb duck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media.vlipsy.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gar1013: bluewave69: Even if he is competent sending a half Japanese as ambassador in Korea is a stupid idea.

Now that you are on the record, does this mean that you would be against Jewish people serving as diplomatic personnel in any area with a history of anti-semitism, African-Americans serving anywhere with a history of racism, or homosexuals serving anywhere that does not support homosexuality?

Because you're sounding like a racist.


Are you really comparing Koreans being pissed off at the Japanese for their brutal occupation with anti-semitism?
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: Tr0mBoNe: I will admit that having a full beard and wearing a mask is slightly uncomfortable. I'm still not shaving completely.. I took it down to half an inch for the summer.

I'd probably shave mine down if I did more face to face interaction with people and needed something like an N95. Right now I just use a snug neck gaiter to contain the beard, which holds a surgical mask firmly in place. It's down to my mid-chest and I'd really rather not lose the years of growth...



I shaved completely a couple of times early on when I knew I wasn't going to see anyone, just to remember what my face looks like.

I won't be doing that again any time soon.
 
