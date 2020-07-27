 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Modena's virus vaccine is being put to the final test in half of thousands of volunteers. Good luck   (apnews.com) divider line
16
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moderna?

Not sure I'd trust a company who's first results were cherry picked blue sky stats done solely to shoot up the stock price.

For-profit pandemic.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Isn't Moderna the company with ties to the Trump admin? If that is the case, I honestly don't think I would take a vaccine from them.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If they're doing such a bang-up job why did Dump announce during his last 'Rona Airing of Grievances that the government placed a 100,000,000 dose vaccine order with Pfizer, and an option to buy 500mm more doses?
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Moderna?

Not sure I'd trust a company who's first results were cherry picked blue sky stats done solely to shoot up the stock price.

For-profit pandemic.


They're testing it on a pool of 30,000 people, so it's going to be hard to cherry pick results.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: If they're doing such a bang-up job why did Dump announce during his last 'Rona Airing of Grievances that the government placed a 100,000,000 dose vaccine order with Pfizer, and an option to buy 500mm more doses?


Because if this doesn't work, we want back up options.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The top half or the bottom half?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: If they're doing such a bang-up job why did Dump announce during his last 'Rona Airing of Grievances that the government placed a 100,000,000 dose vaccine order with Pfizer, and an option to buy 500mm more doses?


The government gave Moderna $480 million to start producing the vaccine so there will be plenty to go around if it works.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I really hope that this goes well, but since it's 2020 it'll probably just lead to zombies.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: If they're doing such a bang-up job why did Dump announce during his last 'Rona Airing of Grievances that the government placed a 100,000,000 dose vaccine order with Pfizer, and an option to buy 500mm more doses?


Because as much as I hate Trump, it is in fact intelligent to cover multiple bases.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
scientists will closely track which group experiences more infections as they go about their daily routines, especially in areas where the virus still is spreading unchecked.

Here's your shot, now go be irresponsible and lets see what happens.
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: If they're doing such a bang-up job why did Dump announce during his last 'Rona Airing of Grievances that the government placed a 100,000,000 dose vaccine order with Pfizer, and an option to buy 500mm more doses?


If I had to guess, because someone in the Trump circle (Jr., I'M ERIC, Kush, Trump himself) has a shiatload of Pfizer stock.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Modena is many things, but not a pharmaceutical company.  Moderna is the drugs.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Modena is many things, but not a pharmaceutical company.  Moderna is the drugs.


Yeah; when I read the headline I assumed it had to do with balsamic vinegar.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Moderna manipulates stock price again.  Film at 11.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: markie_farkie: If they're doing such a bang-up job why did Dump announce during his last 'Rona Airing of Grievances that the government placed a 100,000,000 dose vaccine order with Pfizer, and an option to buy 500mm more doses?

The government gave Moderna $480 million to start producing the vaccine so there will be plenty to go around if it works.


Dr. Anthony Fauci stated months ago that we should pay to manufacture the most promising candidates as soon as they pass Phase 2 trials, because the time savings if they pass Phase 3 would be huge.

So, there's a reason this makes sense - it's not a Trump idea.
 
