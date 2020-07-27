 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Who would ever have guessed that mandatory lockdowns and soaring unemployment would cause a rise in household abuse in cramped NYC apartments, aside from everybody   (nypost.com) divider line
    Obvious, Child abuse, Domestic violence, Abuse, Physical abuse, Psychological abuse, Violence against women, Bullying  
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If only our national leadership had a plan in place before COVID-19 arrived to the States.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: If only our national leadership had a plan in place before COVID-19 arrived to the States.


Pretty sure that wouldn't have resolved the domestic violence issue.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

But astronaut jobs are soaring.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yup.  That's a problem, too.  Unless Subby and the NYT are trying to suggest it's somehow okay or understandable under the circumstances like some kind of plague quisling?  Well, subby?
 
v2micca
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We knew that quarantines and associated lock-downs would carry with them a cost to the mental health of the population enduring them.  We weighed that cost against the physical health risks of an unrestrained pandemic and found them acceptable.  The fact that a subset of our population has been actively working to fark up the benefits from the quarantine is irrelevant.  The cost remains and its time to pay up.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*NY Post
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: If only our national leadership had a plan in place before COVID-19 arrived to the States.


If only our national leadership wasn't a bunch of misogynists who grab women by the pussy and call Congress members farking biatches.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I heard a school superintendent from another state say that their schools completely lost touch with 20-30% of their students when the lockdown was invoked. No checkins, no contact, no nothing. That's an environment where child abuse can thrive.
 
notto
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
fark you NY Post

https://ncadv.org/blog/posts/ncadv-de​n​ounces-president-trumps-fy19-budget-re​quest

NCADV Denounces President Trump's FY'19 Budget Request
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) denounces President Trump's budget request for Fiscal Year 2019 and urges Congress to reject any funding priorities that harm victims and survivors of domestic and dating violence. The Trump Administration claims the budget invests in the prevention of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking; however, in actuality, it does just the opposite.This budget cuts many of the critical programs and services upon which victims and survivors rely by diverting funds away from victims, placing immigrant victims and survivors at greater risk of violence, cutting important economic supports (including SNAP, Medicaid, and the LSC), and cutting funding aimed at improving the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).
 
