 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHNT Huntsville)   The Rocket City Trash Pandas have some thoughts on 2020   (whnt.com) divider line
14
    More: Amusing, Alabama, CEO Ralph Nelson's wife, Rocket City Trash Pandas, Huntsville, Alabama, online sales, team history, Thursday night, Just Trash  
•       •       •

1045 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2020 at 8:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right here in Rocket City
Trouble with a capital "T"
And that rhymes with "P" and that stands for Trash Panda!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Rochester Red Wings have this t-shirt for sale
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Snuffybud: The Rochester Red Wings have this t-shirt for sale
[Fark user image 639x800]


And they are asking $20.20 for it
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So yeah I sympathize, but what the fark is a trash panda? Oh never mind, I'm way too old to understand.
 
Dryad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

allears: So yeah I sympathize, but what the fark is a trash panda? Oh never mind, I'm way too old to understand.


i.imgur.comView Full Size

Trash Panda has a sad at your oldness
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

allears: So yeah I sympathize, but what the fark is a trash panda? Oh never mind, I'm way too old to understand.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Awesome shirt. Never heard of the team, or what sport they are in, but I'm buying their shirt because I am now a fan

GO TRASH PANDAS GO!
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, I recognize those guys. They poop in our birdbath.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

allears: So yeah I sympathize, but what the fark is a trash panda? Oh never mind, I'm way too old to understand.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Clever girl
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 420x416]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 420x416]

[Fark user image image 700x485]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Their first game should be against the "Murder Dogs"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.