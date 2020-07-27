 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   Ice cream shop owner has had it with customers yelling at her teenage staff over mask requirements. 'Just yesterday 4 different sets of people yelled at our workers and one got so unruly we had to call the police'   (woodtv.com) divider line
84
    More: Asinine, Small business, Business, different groups of customers, Michigan, local ice cream shop, customer confrontations, statewide mask mandate, owner of The Front Porch ice cream  
•       •       •

1812 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2020 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put on the mask, Karen. You too, Kyle.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
takes more effort to be this level of asshole than it des to just put on a farking mask
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: takes more effort to be this level of asshole than it des to just put on a farking mask


Heavy is the head that wears the STIGGINIT crown.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I am not political. I'm an ice cream store,"

I am an uncomfortable "temporary" office covered in Legos.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told by Farkers that you weren't supposed to call the cops on people because it could be lethal.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wear a damn mask for the few minutes it takes to get your ice cream.

I really do not understand these folks who think that being required to wear a mask is somehow an infringement on their civil rights. Even if you don't think they do any good, just put the damn thing on and give everyone the benefit of the doubt.  We might even thank you for your consideration.

Then you can go home, take off your mask and polish your guns or whatever.
 
Felkami
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a sign of a child to be self centered. Its a sign of an adult to think about others. How is it that so much of America is so childish?
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Dead for Tax Reasons: takes more effort to be this level of asshole than it des to just put on a farking mask

Heavy is the head that wears the STIGGINIT crown.


Also empty.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sad thing is these are these kids neighbors, their friends parents and their parents friends yelling, screaming and cursing at them. These kids will probably never look at this community the same
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got tires on Saturday for my car. While I was paying a guy came in without mask and stood next to me. The manager told him to mask up or leave. He then proceeded to announce he did not fight in Vietnam to be told what to do. Manager rolls up sleeves and showed off Marine tats and said, "I followed orders to go to Iraq when I knew there were no WMD. You can do the same. WE FOLLOW ORDERS." Guy stormed off mumbling. I thanked the manager for his service and he just shook his head and said why are most of you white guys farking nuts.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screaming at a clerk over a mask policy makes as much sense at screaming at the gas station clerk because of the gas tax
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: I was told by Farkers that you weren't supposed to call the cops on people because it could be lethal.


I was told by Farkers that this would be over in the Summer.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Truck Fump: Just wear a damn mask for the few minutes it takes to get your ice cream.

I really do not understand these folks who think that being required to wear a mask is somehow an infringement on their civil rights. Even if you don't think they do any good, just put the damn thing on and give everyone the benefit of the doubt.  We might even thank you for your consideration.

Then you can go home, take off your mask and polish your guns or whatever.


Then how can I tell all my friends that I think this is a big hoax, i never wear a mask and I never even got the sniffles. This is just some big conspiracy to bring down Trump!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: takes more effort to be this level of asshole than it des to just put on a farking mask


Maskholes are trying to "make a point", not be reasonable.

The point appears to be "I'm a stupid and easily led sheep"
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking pigs.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They seem to be wearing masks but not gloves while they handle the food and fiddle with their masks
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I always feel better after yelling at underpaid teenagers about things they do not control.  Makes me feel like a MAN!!

But seriously why are so many people dicks about it.  I just don't get it.  Yelling at teenagers is a weak move.  If you can't handle it don't go out.  Simple.  Really simple.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: I was told by Farkers that you weren't supposed to call the cops on people because it could be lethal.


I'm okay with a few MAGAts getting shot because of their raging assholery.

Especially on the western side of my state, where all the conservative douchebags are hunkered down and screeching about the mask mandate and Governor Whitmer's "tyranny" that saved their stupid asses.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: takes more effort to be this level of asshole than it des to just put on a farking mask


Actually, with these people I think it becomes reflexive to just push back against every goddamn thing they didn't hear come out of Fat Donny's stupid puckered mouth.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sooner Civil War 2.0 starts, the better. Let's just get it over with.
 
schubie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. Except you don't have a mask on so your screams are like a fecal plume of coronavirus.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gar1013: I was told by Farkers that you weren't supposed to call the cops on people because it could be lethal.


If they're white they should be fine.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

radbaron: Personally, I always feel better after yelling at underpaid teenagers about things they do not control.  Makes me feel like a MAN!!

But seriously why are so many people dicks about it.  I just don't get it.  Yelling at teenagers is a weak move.  If you can't handle it don't go out.  Simple.  Really simple.


You've never visited the western side of Michigan, I'm guessing.

It's a religious conservative haven. They feel emboldened to be the biggest assholes they can when an Us-vs-Them situation comes up. The rest of the time they practice "polite" racism and sardonic bigotry.

I lived there for 10 years. Worst 10 years of my life.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"No admittance without a mask.

Arguing this rule with an employee will result in a ban and charge of criminal trespassing"
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Just wear a damn mask for the few minutes it takes to get your ice cream.

I really do not understand these folks who think that being required to wear a mask is somehow an infringement on their civil rights. Even if you don't think they do any good, just put the damn thing on and give everyone the benefit of the doubt.  We might even thank you for your consideration.

Then you can go home, take off your mask and polish your guns or whatever.


I haven't seen a lot of people in masks here in OKC.  Seems like business as usual.  The stores are starting to require them, though, so that's good.  They don't enforce it, though, so that's not so good.

Of course, last time I was outside was two weeks ago...and that's a century in these times.  My daughter is an essential worker, though, so she tells me stories of the outside and it seems the same.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Screaming at a clerk over a mask policy makes as much sense at screaming at the gas station clerk because of the gas tax


Former gas station attendant here: they do that, too. They also gripe about the price of cigarettes.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Felkami: Its a sign of a child to be self centered. Its a sign of an adult to think about others. How is it that so much of America is so childish?


It's always been this way; it just took a goddamned pandemic and the threat of literal death to finally get others to push back.

My cousin, as a child, used to be a biter. He thought it was hilarious to bite people, and he delighted in their reactions. One day, he bit his mother on the leg, as she was chopping vegetable, causing her to nearly lop off a finger.

She took his arm and bit him, not hard enough to break the skin, of course, but hard enough to hurt.

He never bit anyone again after that day.
 
Itchy92 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Just wear a damn mask for the few minutes it takes to get your ice cream.

I really do not understand these folks who think that being required to wear a mask is somehow an infringement on their civil rights. Even if you don't think they do any good, just put the damn thing on and give everyone the benefit of the doubt.  We might even thank you for your consideration.

Then you can go home, take off your mask and polish your guns or whatever.


Because people have no goddamned idea what a "civil right" is, what the Constitution actually says, or how to properly wipe their own asses. We've systematically dismantled education for decades, and now we're aghast that 50+% of our population has no critical thinking skills and can't understand that the morons they listen to on Facebook and Twitter are actively trying to harm us. People are farking dumb... All of us, as a species. One subset is dumber and more prone to manipulation, but rest assured we've all been reduced to talking points and memes.

This country is proper farked. Even if we survive Covid, there's no redemption. We will tear ourselves apart and whatever remains will be demolished by the climate change we've also ignored for decades.

/ Happy Monday, folks!
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Trumpers: REOPEN ALL THE THINGS!

Businesses: Okay, but you have to wear a mask per our policy.

Trumpers: NOT LIKE THAT!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gar1013: I was told by Farkers that you weren't supposed to call the cops on people because it could be lethal.


I was told by MAGAts we should call federal paramilitary forces to protect our businesses.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
who is the mask denying idiot who voted against this? Care to share with the class how you don't want to die from CO2 poisoning or how your chiropractor says you don't have to wear one?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One thing I get from watching how the mild mannered, soft spoken, never insulting Glasgow Scots deal with the virus is to include with the mask and distance talk is BE KIND TO EACH OTHER.

There's an awareness that fragile mental health is a good third of the experience.  How to deal with a dangerous nut case is not taught in ice cream school.

Not that Post should be left out, but this is Traumatic Stress Disorder, up close and personal, and visited upon workers who are even more stressed, because they have responsibilities and more exposure.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
take their picture and hang it on the wall under the heading "Warning - Possible Pedophiles"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Felkami: Its a sign of a child to be self centered. Its a sign of an adult to think about others. How is it that so much of America is so childish?


Lack of education and training in morality.

My mother was always very consistent about teaching us as kids that we should think before we act, and consider whether what we're about to do is going to affect someone else before we do it.

It's not hard.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't argue with these idiots. Take away the debate about hoaxes, mask effectiveness, etc. Just use five simple words; words that most of them claim to understand... "please respect my property rights".
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gar1013: I was told by Farkers that you weren't supposed to call the cops on people because it could be lethal.


I was told by President Kuntface that A) Coronavirus was a hoax, B) that it would just disappear on it's own, and C) that the country would be back to normal by Easter 2020.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just start farking pepper spraying these people.
You're defending yourself. And saving yourself a whole lot of words that person was never going to hear.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Besides, it's just a food ingredient, right conservatives?
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: radbaron: Personally, I always feel better after yelling at underpaid teenagers about things they do not control.  Makes me feel like a MAN!!

But seriously why are so many people dicks about it.  I just don't get it.  Yelling at teenagers is a weak move.  If you can't handle it don't go out.  Simple.  Really simple.

You've never visited the western side of Michigan, I'm guessing.

It's a religious conservative haven. They feel emboldened to be the biggest assholes they can when an Us-vs-Them situation comes up. The rest of the time they practice "polite" racism and sardonic bigotry.

I lived there for 10 years. Worst 10 years of my life.


There is a pretty strong Democrat presence here now. It isn't so bad. But the surrounding areas are still conservative. Young hipsters have moved downtown GR and changed things pretty significantly. I'm glad to be a small Haven from the maga Bs.
 
guilt by association
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shop owners really shouldn't be making teenagers do it in the first place. Service industry workers are getting beat up over shiat like this.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

eagles95: Got tires on Saturday for my car. While I was paying a guy came in without mask and stood next to me. The manager told him to mask up or leave. He then proceeded to announce he did not fight in Vietnam to be told what to do. Manager rolls up sleeves and showed off Marine tats and said, "I followed orders to go to Iraq when I knew there were no WMD. You can do the same. WE FOLLOW ORDERS." Guy stormed off mumbling. I thanked the manager for his service and he just shook his head and said why are most of you white guys farking nuts.


I know you're hoping for CSB reactions, but what if he had said black or hispanic instead of white?
 
GanjSmokr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you can't at least act like an adult when you are out of your house, stay home.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: gar1013: I was told by Farkers that you weren't supposed to call the cops on people because it could be lethal.

I'm okay with a few MAGAts getting shot because of their raging assholery.

Especially on the western side of my state, where all the conservative douchebags are hunkered down and screeching about the mask mandate and Governor Whitmer's "tyranny" that saved their stupid asses.


So in other words, you are insincere with regards to any statements about police brutality or reform, because you're fine with violence as long as it impacts "those people".

Good to know.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've been to food prep places many times where people wore masks way before the pandemic. Nobody complained then.

Thanks Trump.
 
mrlewish
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Just put on the mask, Karen. You too, Kyle.


I think they are more like Karen, Kyle, and Katie if you know what I mean.
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gar1013: eagles95: Got tires on Saturday for my car. While I was paying a guy came in without mask and stood next to me. The manager told him to mask up or leave. He then proceeded to announce he did not fight in Vietnam to be told what to do. Manager rolls up sleeves and showed off Marine tats and said, "I followed orders to go to Iraq when I knew there were no WMD. You can do the same. WE FOLLOW ORDERS." Guy stormed off mumbling. I thanked the manager for his service and he just shook his head and said why are most of you white guys farking nuts.

I know you're hoping for CSB reactions, but what if he had said black or hispanic instead of white?


What if my brother had tits?  Would he be my sister?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How come businesses aren't hiring bouncers?  They're out of work and could use the money.
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gar1013: eagles95: Got tires on Saturday for my car. While I was paying a guy came in without mask and stood next to me. The manager told him to mask up or leave. He then proceeded to announce he did not fight in Vietnam to be told what to do. Manager rolls up sleeves and showed off Marine tats and said, "I followed orders to go to Iraq when I knew there were no WMD. You can do the same. WE FOLLOW ORDERS." Guy stormed off mumbling. I thanked the manager for his service and he just shook his head and said why are most of you white guys farking nuts.

I know you're hoping for CSB reactions, but what if he had said black or hispanic instead of white?


What if the moon was made of cheese?  Would you eat it?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is like the fifth ice cream shop teen employees getting abused by angry Trumpers article I've read, and they're all different places.

Do these people just wake up in the morning and think "Feel like yelling at kids, let's get some ice cream!"
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gar1013: eagles95: Got tires on Saturday for my car. While I was paying a guy came in without mask and stood next to me. The manager told him to mask up or leave. He then proceeded to announce he did not fight in Vietnam to be told what to do. Manager rolls up sleeves and showed off Marine tats and said, "I followed orders to go to Iraq when I knew there were no WMD. You can do the same. WE FOLLOW ORDERS." Guy stormed off mumbling. I thanked the manager for his service and he just shook his head and said why are most of you white guys farking nuts.

I know you're hoping for CSB reactions, but what if he had said black or hispanic instead of white?


What if I had a million dollars (if I had a million dollars)?  Would I be rich?
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.