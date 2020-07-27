 Skip to content
 
(KUT Austin)   Man surrounded by protestors shoots protestor with rifle. I mean the protestor who was shot had a rifle, the other guy shot him. Anyway, it's Texas   (kut.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Eventually, the protestors will bring more guns. If only there were peaceful solutions.

Thanks asshole.

SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Turns out having a gun didn't do much to protect him.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Since both parties were armed (well... maybe, according to TFA), I'm sure it was a very polite killing.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
last protest I saw go down Congress ave, in the dead ass summer, was for NORML, pretty sure no one got shot.

tho, thousands of eyes were bloodshot.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was only a matter of time before the murders started. This is trump's America.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lorraine Brockmire: Stay out of the sun. Your eyes look like 2 assholes in tomato soup.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Between this and the incident with the Jeep and all of the stuff going on with the federal agents, all of the protests seem to be going swimmingly, so we've got that going for us.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How do you manage to use protest a half dozen times and never say what the protest was about?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He obviously didn't bring a loaded car to a car fight.    Shooting into a crowd in downtown Austin counts as a drive by.  Five points, one for each shot, to Assassin House.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Turns out having a gun didn't do much to protect him.


Dude was just parroting Fark talking points from earlier in the week.

The man who was killed has been identified as Garrett Foster. This appears to be him, in a video interview taken before the protest Saturday night. The man in this video says he is carrying an AK-47 rifle, the butt of which can be seen in the frame. He claims those who oppose protests are "too big of pussies to stop and actually do anything about it."
 
randomscribbles
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Garrett Foster died protecting Whitney Mitchell, his quadriplegic fiancee. He was also her full time caregiver. 
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Xai: It was only a matter of time before the murders started. This is trump's America.


This isn't really happening in Trump's America.

This was Austin, Texas, which is in Travis County:

Travis County went 65.77% for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and only 27.14% for Donald Trump:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Un​i​ted_States_presidential_election_in_Te​xas#By_county

All of these things are happening in deep blue cities.

Despite the ham-handed attempt to blame Trump, this is happening in places overwhelmingly dominated by Democrats.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

randomscribbles: Garrett Foster died protecting Whitney Mitchell, his quadriplegic fiancee. He was also her full time caregiver. [gannett-cdn.com image 660x459]


Was she in front of the car, about to get run over or something? How was he protecting her?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Goes to show, an armed society is a polite society.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Xai: It was only a matter of time before the murders started. This is trump's America.

This isn't really happening in Trump's America.

This was Austin, Texas, which is in Travis County:

Travis County went 65.77% for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and only 27.14% for Donald Trump:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Uni​ted_States_presidential_election_in_Te​xas#By_county

All of these things are happening in deep blue cities.

Despite the ham-handed attempt to blame Trump, this is happening in places overwhelmingly dominated by Democrats.


You're the guy that backed Bloomberg lol
 
X-Geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I couldn't tell from the article - which one was the good guy with a gun?
 
Mashaka
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Xai: It was only a matter of time before the murders started. This is trump's America.

This isn't really happening in Trump's America.

This was Austin, Texas, which is in Travis County:

Travis County went 65.77% for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and only 27.14% for Donald Trump:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Uni​ted_States_presidential_election_in_Te​xas#By_county

All of these things are happening in deep blue cities.

Despite the ham-handed attempt to blame Trump, this is happening in places overwhelmingly dominated by Democrats.


So you think you're making a meaningful point here?
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Xai: It was only a matter of time before the murders started. This is trump's America.

This isn't really happening in Trump's America.

This was Austin, Texas, which is in Travis County:

Travis County went 65.77% for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and only 27.14% for Donald Trump:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Uni​ted_States_presidential_election_in_Te​xas#By_county

All of these things are happening in deep blue cities.

Despite the ham-handed attempt to blame Trump, this is happening in places overwhelmingly dominated by Democrats.


You are correct, democratic protestors in democratic cities are being attacked by right wing cowards.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What the fark do you expect a person in a car to do when an armed, masked mob surrounds his car?

/i'll take "Play stupid games" for 400, Alex.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: Eventually, the protestors will bring more guns. If only there were peaceful solutions.

Thanks asshole.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x335]


That dude was already protested against and arrested and charged with murder.  Not related.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
AN ARMED SOCIETY IS A POLITE SOCIETY

right?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: randomscribbles: Garrett Foster died protecting Whitney Mitchell, his quadriplegic fiancee. He was also her full time caregiver. [gannett-cdn.com image 660x459]

Was she in front of the car, about to get run over or something? How was he protecting her?


You do realize that you can protect someone without gunning people down right? You can do a lot of protecting my just being there. 

But good on you for smearing the man killed while pushing his finance in her wheelchair.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Xai: It was only a matter of time before the murders started. This is trump's America.


Meanwhile in Chicago (or any major city) for the last 40 years...
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: dittybopper: Xai: It was only a matter of time before the murders started. This is trump's America.

This isn't really happening in Trump's America.

This was Austin, Texas, which is in Travis County:

Travis County went 65.77% for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and only 27.14% for Donald Trump:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Uni​ted_States_presidential_election_in_Te​xas#By_county

All of these things are happening in deep blue cities.

Despite the ham-handed attempt to blame Trump, this is happening in places overwhelmingly dominated by Democrats.

You're the guy that backed Bloomberg lol


He's also the guy who promoted violence if he didn't get his way last election.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Xai: It was only a matter of time before the murders started. This is trump's America.

This isn't really happening in Trump's America.

This was Austin, Texas, which is in Travis County:

Travis County went 65.77% for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and only 27.14% for Donald Trump:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Uni​ted_States_presidential_election_in_Te​xas#By_county

All of these things are happening in deep blue cities.

Despite the ham-handed attempt to blame Trump, this is happening in places overwhelmingly dominated by Democrats.


Right, only liberals in Austin, certainly no Trumpist gun nutters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

optimistic_cynic: You are correct, democratic protestors in democratic cities are being attacked by right wing cowards.


And there the Fark taking point is. In the same thread even. The victim's quote: "He claims those who oppose protests are 'too big of pussies to stop and actually do anything about it.'"
 
Alien Robot
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thatboyoverthere: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: randomscribbles: Garrett Foster died protecting Whitney Mitchell, his quadriplegic fiancee. He was also her full time caregiver. [gannett-cdn.com image 660x459]

Was she in front of the car, about to get run over or something? How was he protecting her?

You do realize that you can protect someone without gunning people down right? You can do a lot of protecting my just being there. 

But good on you for smearing the man killed while pushing his finance in her wheelchair.


Foster shot first.
 
