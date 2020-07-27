 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(StudyFinds)   Of course, that doesn't include bread sticks   (studyfinds.org) divider line
5
    More: Spiffy, Nutrition, new study, Metabolism, Obesity, British team finds men, previous studies, University of Bath, much pizza  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2020 at 5:29 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So now I can do the pizza buffet for lunch today with no ill effects.

Oh, wait.....
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ForceIsStrong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [media1.giphy.com image 245x205]


It's Wafer thin.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ForceIsStrong: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [media1.giphy.com image 245x205]

It's Wafer thin.


If only
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bread, cheese, tomato sauce, meats, veggies and if you're a monster even fruit like pineapple. All baked.

Not sure what's supposed to be unhealthy unless you are eating Domino's.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.