 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KY3 Springfield)   Why bury a 2020 time capsule now? There's so much more bad stuff to come   (ky3.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, High school, time capsule, Copyright, Lebanon High School's Class, Lebanon, Ohio, All rights reserved, bunch of books, time capsule committee member  
•       •       •

254 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2020 at 8:28 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Like there will be any humans alive in 80 years.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can't wait for the angry, mutated version of COVID-2100
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they put Trump in there?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kick The Chair: Can they put Trump in there?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
For people to dig up at the end of 2020, silly.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Xcott: For people to dig up at the end of 2020, silly.


You think 2020 is going to end?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One of the ways they found out when the Black Plague had occurred was there was nothing.  Records of births, deaths, marriages stopped.  No accounts by monks or scribes.  Just before that, in scattered places, notes listing more burials than usual, more people made out wills, then nothing.

So it's good to keep a record.  Social, political, financial -- everything -- because the other thing is everything changed after the Black Plague -- some places got much worse and conquered, other places had a Renaissance.
 
abb3w [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can think of one reason, but someone might open a time capsule.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Biden will come in 2021 and everything in the world will be perfect.
 
No1farker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why would you put an macintosh classic II in a 2020 time capsule?  Not cool enough for vintage not new enough to use.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The only reason I read TFA was to see what went into the time capsule, but whoever wrote it must not have found any tweets that listed the items.  TFA also mentioned the school recently found a time capsule from 1918 but didn't bother to tell me what was in it.
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I would put in a chopper fan belt, a field manual, a bottle of cognac, a fishing lure, a little black dress, and Radar's teddy bear
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How nice. We can give Covid-19 to our great-grandchildren through the magic of hermetically-sealed, buried pop culture tombs.
 
OldJames
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Given the level of information saved at this point, a time capsule seems ridiculous. If we opened one from 1940, we wouldn't learn anything new. People wrote things down back then. We have video.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Burying a time capsule in 2020 sounds like the prologue of a sci-fi horror movie.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Someone should have done this in February so we could look back on what life was like before all this shiat happened.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lebanon, MO has problems?

Try the real Lebanon
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 700x808]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.