 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Going back to shelter in place would significantly cut coronavirus transmission, a certain president's golfing time   (upi.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, Population density, United States, Population ecology, Population, great need, Johns Hopkins University, Demography, Epidemiology  
•       •       •

228 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2020 at 3:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
To combat the mess that America has become under trump, two things need to be done:

1) Full lockdown with mandated social distancing. No unnecessary travel, and mandated mask wearing when in public.

2) Expanded stimulus targeting the middle class and below, with extended unemployment benefits, and extended foreclosure and eviction bans.

Those two things will insure that America survives this - But the republicans don't want to do them. They've got a russan propagandist as president feeding bullshiat to redhat idiots who are screaming abut their freedumbs in one ear, and rich asshole moneygrubbers ranting in the other ear about how the poor have it too good, so take the money away now!

Everything that is broken right now, and everything that is going to get worse, is their fault.

The only hope this country has now is to throw every single one of them out of power, and let the Democrats repair the damage.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we'd done it right THE FIRST TIME.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here forth and what not, I declare the predicament of chief executive shall be decided upon the skills demonstrated on a miniature golfing course replica of which the theme shall be pirates or cats or pirate-cats, but definitely not cat pirates.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I just read this morning that Doctor Don actually spent this past weekend off golfing with some disgraced sportsball player.

His country is literally having multiple emergency crises at once; hurricane, virus pandemic, multi-city rioting *and* Kanye West, yet he is bragging about his golf game.

/vote
//VOTE
///F*CKING HELL, *PLEASE* VOTE!!!
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bloobeary: To combat the mess that America has become under trump, two things need to be done:

1) Full lockdown with mandated social distancing. No unnecessary travel, and mandated mask wearing when in public.

2) Expanded stimulus targeting the middle class and below, with extended unemployment benefits, and extended foreclosure and eviction bans.

Those two things will insure that America survives this - But the republicans don't want to do them. They've got a russan propagandist as president feeding bullshiat to redhat idiots who are screaming abut their freedumbs in one ear, and rich asshole moneygrubbers ranting in the other ear about how the poor have it too good, so take the money away now!

Everything that is broken right now, and everything that is going to get worse, is their fault.

The only hope this country has now is to throw every single one of them out of power, and let the Democrats repair the damage.


If 1, then where does the government get revenue for 2?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What about my freedoms?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fusillade762: If only we'd done it right THE FIRST TIME.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bloobeary: To combat the mess that America has become under trump, two things need to be done:

1) Full lockdown with mandated social distancing. No unnecessary travel, and mandated mask wearing when in public.

2) Expanded stimulus targeting the middle class and below, with extended unemployment benefits, and extended foreclosure and eviction bans.

Those two things will insure that America survives this - But the republicans don't want to do them. They've got a russan propagandist as president feeding bullshiat to redhat idiots who are screaming abut their freedumbs in one ear, and rich asshole moneygrubbers ranting in the other ear about how the poor have it too good, so take the money away now!

Everything that is broken right now, and everything that is going to get worse, is their fault.

The only hope this country has now is to throw every single one of them out of power, and let the Democrats repair the damage.


If you add in that any one deemed non essential is welded into their homes, China style, and military checkpoints and snipers to take out quarantine runners, you got my vote.

Asking people nicely to do the right thing out of the goodness of their hearts has not worked.  Time for the way of blood.  Only ultra fear and terror will work now.  Many will die no matter what.  At least if the military is used we can make those that die the ones who are selfish.  Why let the corona choose at random.  Targeted death would be better.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*Seinfeld Bass-line*

Nueman!!!!
 
starsrift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's not really any point. I have performed extensive simulations of what happens after the pandemic hits Madagascar, and after that, it is nearly always a planet killer. That's it, we're done.

And, ladies and gentlemen, we have cases in Madagascar.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

uttertosh: I just read this morning that Doctor Don actually spent this past weekend off golfing with some disgraced sportsball player.

His country is literally having multiple emergency crises at once; hurricane, virus pandemic, multi-city rioting *and* Kanye West, yet he is bragging about his golf game.

/vote
//VOTE
///F*CKING HELL, *PLEASE* VOTE!!!


How the fark does Kayan West qualify as a National Emergency?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.