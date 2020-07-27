 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Man at Alabama Baptist revival who infected 40 has "No nothing. Not a sniffle. Not a headache. Nothing." Gimme that old time pandemic, gimme that old time pandemic, gimme that old time pandemic, it's good enough for me   (al.com) divider line
8
    More: Asinine, Baptist, Christianity, Positive liberty, Man, Rights, Church service, Negative and positive rights, small north Alabama Baptist church  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2020 at 7:32 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Masks weren't required for the revival, and Ross said "most members" skipped the week because of the virus. Churchgoers usually range in age from babies to 97 years old, he said. "We let everybody do what they felt like," he said of those who came. "We social distanced. Most of them sat with their own family. If you were comfortable shaking hands, you shook hands. If you didn't, you didn't."

Spending extended amount of times in an enclosed space with people wipes out any benefit of personal spacing.  You'd need full PPE including N95 level masks to attend a church service.  The singing and stuff is going to throw virus in the air like Mt. Vesuvius threw ash in the air over Pompeii.

We're never going to gain control over the spread of this virus because of all the people who don't give a damn about trying to mitigate the spread.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"We knew what we were getting into," Ross said. "We knew the possibilities. But, my goodness, man, for three days we had one of the old-time revivals. It was unbelievable. And everybody you ask, if you talk to our church members right now, they'd tell you we'd do it again. It was that good."

This is why nearly 150,000 Americans are now dead.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Sure, some people will die, but that's a risk we're willing to take".
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time to update the old joke:

"Preacher! I've been gambling away my paycheck instead of feeding my family!"

"Tell it all brother! Tell it all!"


"Preacher! I'm a drunk! I've been spending my money and my time with alcohol!

"Tell it all brother! Tell it all!"


"Preacher! I've been spending time with those loose women!

"Tell it all brother! Tell it all!"


"Preacher! I tested positive for Coronavirus!

"Damn brother! I don't believe I'd have told that!"
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As for himself, Ross said, "I can't smell or taste, a little sinus, that's all I've had.

There's something poetic about this virus making its victims unable to smell any bullshiat they've been huffing.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Billy Bob got the Covid, pass it on...
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Congratulations on being an asymptomatic spreader of a disease we know next to nothing about the long-term effects - when your positive status is considered a pre-existing condition to deny your insurance coverage; we trust your church will transition to faith healing for an appropriate donation.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hail Mary!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.