(NBC San Diego)   Led Zeppelin cover band "protests" state ban on concerts by having a concert. Coronavirus seen signing Stairway to Heaven at the local hospital   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cover bands must be facing an especially tough road. A real band can at least try to limp along by putting together new music, selling merch online, doing livestreamed Zoom shows, trying to get out a viral hit on a social platform, etc. Cover bands, though -- the literal only point of them is the live experience. And lockdown or no lockdown, how many people are going to risk death to hear some guys playing a B+ version of some Led Zep songs?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When asked for comment, Robert Plant replied: "BABY BABY baby bAbBy BabY Baby oh baby."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Led Zepellin Cover Band is the name of my all fat dudes Whitesnake cover band.
 
LaChanz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Three to four-dozen people sat on folding chairs in family groups or watched from the comfort and social distance of their cars as a Led Zepplin cover band called "Zeptune" cranked out the iconic band'shiats"

I really don't see the problem. Is subby the dumbass because he was too busy being curled up in a fetal position in his basement that he missed it?
 
