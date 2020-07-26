 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Are these the "good old days" of the pandemic?   (apnews.com)
48
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That article is just f@cking stupid.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Get used to the new normal.

"The pandemic is "going to get worse and worse and worse," World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters last week. "There will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future."

From now through November we'll be hearing that that's "f@cking stupid", though.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, this mess can actually be dealt with fairly easily.

1. Mask, hand washing and distance
2. Increase testing and keep infected people from others
3. No socializing...no parties of any size, no indoor dining, no bars

Those three alone would do wonders to slow spread. But we are too stupid.

My worry is the ol vaccine turns us into mutants sort of thing.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wu-Tang Clan - Can It Be All So Simple
Youtube 7m148vZDwJA
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, the good old days were back in February and March and April when we could have stopped this like most of the rest of the civilized world. Instead we're now outcasts banned from all of them.

Thanks Republicans.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: That article is just f@cking stupid.


I read the article. It's not stupid.

I'm not saying you're stupid. But people like you are going to make this worse than it has to be.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: Well, this mess can actually be dealt with fairly easily.

1. Mask, hand washing and distance
2. Increase testing and keep infected people from others
3. No socializing...no parties of any size, no indoor dining, no bars

Those three alone would do wonders to slow spread. But we are too stupid.

My worry is the ol vaccine turns us into mutants sort of thing.


Oh no.  None of this "we" crap.

There's the smoothbrain death cultists, and there's the rest of us.  There's no "we" on this subject.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose by default they are, as things are never going to get any better.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: Wanebo: That article is just f@cking stupid.

I read the article. It's not stupid.

I'm not saying you're stupid. But people like you are going to make this worse than it has to be.


This.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right now will be the good old days for the chuckleheads on a ventilator or burying a loved one because wearing a mask to Walmart was just too much for them to bear.

If that idiotic decision only impacted them and their families I wouldn't even care.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really wish the anti-maskers would just hurry up, catch it, be denied treatment, and die, so that the rest of us can move past this and rebuild.

F**k you, you f**king plague rats. F**king dicknose semi-maskers. F**king political-minded morons.
 
sleep lack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
koder:
Thanks Republicans.

Remember to change it to 'Thanks Democrats.' next year.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUT I NEED MY BAR OPEN!!!
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I had a milk cow and I would burn the poop for heat.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a different thread
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see a lot of hotels closing in the short term as business travel falls off completely for a few years, but business is an arms race and if your competitors are flying out to meet customers and buy them lunch, then you'll have to do the same.  This won't be forever.  It can be shorter if people would take this seriously, but they won't because that would be admitting they were wrong to start with and that reality just can't be willed away.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This could be as good as it gets, so let's take pleasure in what we have now," Katherine Tallman, the CEO of the Coolidge Corner Theatre

Margaret Hetherman, a New York City-based writer and futurist, thinks some of our darker pandemic experiences - things like fighting over canned goods and hoarding toilet paper - could foreshadow more dire years ahead if global warming continues unabated.

"My bet is that movie theaters won't exist," said one, University of Pennsylvania psychologist Adam Grant.

"These times we're in right now - perilous as they are - will soon be looked back on fondly as 'the good old days.' Prepare accordingly," tweeted Columbia University philosopher Rory Varrato.

Restaurants also are imperiled: Without government intervention, Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts cautioned this month, "there could be an extinction experience."

There's a chance a senator knows what he's talking about, but come on.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I like the way 'problems' is falling apart.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sunshine on on my shoulders makes me happy
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ComaToast: [Fark user image image 850x566]
I like the way 'problems' is falling apart.


I like how the message makes me feel
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm glad I live in a sane part of the world.. Y'all need to whip some morons.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I told my family this two months ago when they were starting to get bored with lockdown.

I said "Hey, these are the good times. Supplies are plentiful, we have cash for now, and no one we know is sick."
 
holdmybones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sleep lack: koder:
Thanks Republicans.

Remember to change it to 'Thanks Democrats.' next year.


Democrats are going to go back in time and mismanage every minute detail of the pandemic response?

So, Obama's time machine is still on the premises?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm just happy I can still wipe my butt as I read this thread.

But I worry about for how much longer.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

blodyholy: I'm just happy I can still wipe my butt as I read this thread.

But I worry about for how much longer.


Two or three more passes should do it. You're almost done! You can do it.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

blodyholy: I'm just happy I can still wipe my butt as I read this thread.

But I worry about for how much longer.


Get a Washlet. You'll save on toilet paper, and your anus will thank you.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: blodyholy: I'm just happy I can still wipe my butt as I read this thread.

But I worry about for how much longer.

Two or three more passes should do it. You're almost done! You can do it.


I've failed, and now am in the shower.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
With all this denial of reality and failure to adapt to changing conditions, I can see why Trump's businesses suffered half a dozen bankruptcies over the years. It didn't have to be this way for him. If he faced reality, endorsed expert advice and people saw him actually giving a shiat, he would have dramatically improved his chances for November. Voters can be remarkably forgiving if they see their leaders making honest attempts.

But Trump is Trump. That's his flaw and expecting him to make an honest attempt at anything except self-aggrandisement is a waste of time.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Are these "the good old days"?  I don't know but I'm gonna stay right here...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aagrajag: blodyholy: I'm just happy I can still wipe my butt as I read this thread.

But I worry about for how much longer.

Get a Washlet. You'll save on toilet paper, and your anus will thank you.


But wouldn't I still need something to dry with?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I can see a lot of hotels closing in the short term as business travel falls off completely for a few years, but business is an arms race and if your competitors are flying out to meet customers and buy them lunch, then you'll have to do the same.  This won't be forever.  It can be shorter if people would take this seriously, but they won't because that would be admitting they were wrong to start with and that reality just can't be willed away.


Agreed. I worked at a major Vegas resort and got laid off in March because of this. I'm looking right now for some stable long-term employment, and then we're leaving the state.

I don't see many hotels surviving this, particularly as places like CBRE are reporting mass delinquent paynents from hospitality properties, and even Blackstone is behind on well over $270B on their mortgage payments.

Places like Vegas are really screwed. Not because of social distancing, but because they switched their entire business models over to convention services. Entertainment is dead. No one cares about yuppie shows like Cirq du Soleil left over from the 80's. And who cares about $30 tickets to a variety show what I can see the same thing on YouTube for free.

But the convention and high-end shopping models will kill Vegas. People can just buy things online. And who needs a convention when you don't even need an office any longer? Trade shows will be back, but not for a long while. Everything else will just go away, and that kills the revenue since gambling can't make it up. Not with mobile sports betting, online card games, and closer tribal gaming. And even those lifelines will only apply to a select number of organizations.

4-5 year recovery for those of us who survive. But the bigger question is what are we supposed to do in the mean time?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

blodyholy: aagrajag: blodyholy: I'm just happy I can still wipe my butt as I read this thread.

But I worry about for how much longer.

Get a Washlet. You'll save on toilet paper, and your anus will thank you.

But wouldn't I still need something to dry with?


Yes, but far less TP is necessary to pat dry than to wipe.

Some units even have drying functions too, if you don't mind waiting a few moments.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
With all of the resistance and outrage against masks, I've been wondering a lot lately about how many of the world's problems would go away if all of the stupid people died by the end of the year. Unfortunately, the stupid people are going to take everyone else with them, just like they always do.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, and don't forget that this is the final week of the $600 unemployment supplements.

Hard times begin next Sunday, and hit full steam at the end of August when rents are due. That will follow the mass foreclosures of September and October.

Good luck to everyone. We're gonna need it.

Bruce Springsteen ft. Tom Morello - The Ghost of Tom Joad (Official Live Video)
Youtube B-c6GphpAeY
 
SharkaPult
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blodyholy: I'm just happy I can still wipe my butt as I read this thread.

But I worry about for how much longer.


Username, etc
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: 4-5 year recovery for those of us who survive. But the bigger question is what are we supposed to do in the mean time?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Congrats on the end of the American empire, folks.

Trump's tariff/trade policy and unpredictability have gotten other countries to rely less on America.

Trump's immigration policy will block a slew of young innovative minds from coming here and help shrink the overall U.S. population.

The pandemic is already the #3 cause of death for 2020, behind only heart disease and cancer, and we have a long way to go before the year is over.

So, the way I see it: our consumer based economy requires a steady growth of population to sustain economic growth.  A sudden die off of a few hundred thousand people here, millions denied immigrant status, should help slow our economy.

Massive wealth inequality also exasperates the problem.  A lot of Americans can't afford kids, or won't have more than one.  They won't have disposable income.

Until we get Medicare for All, roll back the corporate and 1% tax cuts since the 1980s, shift military spending into mitigating climate change, redistribute the wealth of dragons like Bezos, and generally expel every Republican from a policy creation position, we will continue to slide further into a weakened state less and less relevant on the planet.
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

freakay: Well, this mess can actually be dealt with fairly easily.

1. Mask, hand washing and distance
2. Increase testing and keep infected people from others
3. No socializing...no parties of any size, no indoor dining, no bars

Those three alone would do wonders to slow spread. But we are too stupid.

My worry is the ol vaccine turns us into mutants sort of thing.


But the MAGATS are already fighting tooth and nail against all of these and will probably pull out their Freedumb Peepees and ejaculate lead all over the place if a Democrat, 'scuse me, "demoncrap" tries to institute any national policy.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Sunshine on on my shoulders makes me happy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thisispete: With all this denial of reality and failure to adapt to changing conditions, I can see why Trump's businesses suffered half a dozen bankruptcies over the years. It didn't have to be this way for him. If he faced reality, endorsed expert advice and people saw him actually giving a shiat, he would have dramatically improved his chances for November. Voters can be remarkably forgiving if they see their leaders making honest attempts.

But Trump is Trump. That's his flaw and expecting him to make an honest attempt at anything except self-aggrandisement is a waste of time.


This is, to me, one of the most amazing things about it. If Trump could have been made to look ahead even a few months, rather than the 24 hours that it seems like is all his brain capacity, this would not only be different for the country, but for him. His constant mantra has been that we have to reopen as quickly as possible because he sees reopening - not beating the virus, but reopening - as best for his re-election chances.

But what he couldn't see is that by embracing the experts, recommending masks and social distancing, and supporting the lockdowns (and promoting legislation to help people, not the 0.1%, like every other country managed to accomplish) and condemned the reopening protests (that's if there were any; it's quite likely that had he and his party supported them there'd have been few to no astroturfed lockdown protests) we'd likely be right now where all those other countries are, coming out the other side. Instead it's worse because he keeps pushing to reopen and uses those other countries reopening as reasons we have to, while having done none of the things they did to make it possible.

He'd have been able to stand there and claim He Was The Hero That Saved America From the Deadly Virus. He'd probably have sailed to a second term. Instead it's all collapsing down around him and his only tack is to go full steam ahead - Reopen Schools.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: thisispete: With all this denial of reality and failure to adapt to changing conditions, I can see why Trump's businesses suffered half a dozen bankruptcies over the years. It didn't have to be this way for him. If he faced reality, endorsed expert advice and people saw him actually giving a shiat, he would have dramatically improved his chances for November. Voters can be remarkably forgiving if they see their leaders making honest attempts.

But Trump is Trump. That's his flaw and expecting him to make an honest attempt at anything except self-aggrandisement is a waste of time.

This is, to me, one of the most amazing things about it. If Trump could have been made to look ahead even a few months, rather than the 24 hours that it seems like is all his brain capacity, this would not only be different for the country, but for him. His constant mantra has been that we have to reopen as quickly as possible because he sees reopening - not beating the virus, but reopening - as best for his re-election chances.

But what he couldn't see is that by embracing the experts, recommending masks and social distancing, and supporting the lockdowns (and promoting legislation to help people, not the 0.1%, like every other country managed to accomplish) and condemned the reopening protests (that's if there were any; it's quite likely that had he and his party supported them there'd have been few to no astroturfed lockdown protests) we'd likely be right now where all those other countries are, coming out the other side. Instead it's worse because he keeps pushing to reopen and uses those other countries reopening as reasons we have to, while having done none of the things they did to make it possible.

He'd have been able to stand there and claim He Was The Hero That Saved America From the Deadly Virus. He'd probably have sailed to a second term. Instead it's all collapsing down around him and his only tack is to go full steam ahead - Reopen Schools.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Unemployedingreenland
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Claude Ballse:

4-5 year recovery for those of us who survive. But the bigger question is what are we supposed to do in the mean time?

Survive.  That's rapidly becoming your only obligation.  Help your family too, and if you're fortunate enough to have plenty, help others.  But preparing for things to get worse makes a lot of sense.

There was a radio bit I heard this weekend about all the beans sitting in pantries that were bought in March and April, and the banter was about how those beans are never going to be eaten.  And I thought, "not so fast - the world is just getting warmed up on this whole pandemic-induced societal breakdown thing."
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sleep lack: koder:
Thanks Republicans.

Remember to change it to 'Thanks Democrats.' next year.


Will do, assuming they don't get a handle on it. I will vote out anyone making healthcare worse or putting my best friends in further danger, like Trump and the people supporting him have. You do not fark with this shiat for political gain. Full stop.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope so, we could use some good times.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: But what he couldn't see is that by embracing the experts, recommending masks and social distancing, and supporting the lockdowns (and promoting legislation to help people, not the 0.1%, like every other country managed to accomplish) and condemned the reopening protests (that's if there were any; it's quite likely that had he and his party supported them there'd have been few to no astroturfed lockdown protests) we'd likely be right now where all those other countries are, coming out the other side. Instead it's worse because he keeps pushing to reopen and uses those other countries reopening as reasons we have to, while having done none of the things they did to make it possible.


It's not so much a Trump problem as a Republican problem.  From the beginning, they failed to recognize that the problem in the economy was the virus itself.  As long as people are afraid to get sick and die, they're not going to be going to restaurants, movie theaters, and bars.  They believed that everything would come back if there was no lockdown.  Many states have no lockdown, Georgia where I live and Florida where I was last week, for example, and the bars and restaurants are ghost towns.  The movie theaters are closed because no one wants to release a movie that no one will pay to see.

The essential thing they misunderstand is that the economy is made up of the decisions of people.  A healthy economy requires healthy people both financially and medically to function.  The economy IS people.  The economy is not a separate institution that people serve.  Republicans fundamentally don't understand that.  They act like the economy is some thing detached from the humans that make it up.
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

freakay: Well, this mess can actually be dealt with fairly easily.

1. Mask, hand washing and distance
2. Increase testing and keep infected people from others
3. No socializing...no parties of any size, no indoor dining, no bars

Those three alone would do wonders to slow spread. But we are too stupid.

My worry is the ol vaccine turns us into mutants sort of thing.


4. Pay everyone, every single adult in the U.S., enough money to stay home and pay their bills and mortgage/rent. At least $2-3k per month.

Everyone talks around that last one like it's a leper. But that's a big part of the best possible solution.
 
