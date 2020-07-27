 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   The Sharks, the Jets, and now... the Baboons?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
9
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mah freedumb to give baboons knives hurr hurr
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't taunt the chainsaw baboon.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
biatches bringing your weak-ass SUVs to my park.  Don't start nothin'. Won't be nothin'.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Time of the Apes begins!!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
♫♪When you're a baboon,
You're a goon....♫♪
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's 2020. Put "Armed and Dangerous Baboons" over on the Nature Revolting pile.

Next!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Baboons with chainsaws? I think it's official now that 2020 wants us dead.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think I just found the name of my band.
Baboons With Chainsaws or maybe Gone Ape-shiat
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Baboons have clearly been overlooked far too long. They mean to secure a nuclear weapon.
 
